Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2027 | Lubrizol, Afton, FUCHS

The report titled Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Metalworking Fluid Additives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Metalworking Fluid Additives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Lubrizol, Afton, FUCHS, Ingevity, Chevron Oronite, Dover Chemical, Evonik Industries, BASF, Vanderbilt Chemicals, Dow, Solvay, Univar Solutions, Nelson Brothers, Yucheng Chemical, Starry Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product: Lubricity Agents

Emulsifiers

Corrosion Inhibitors

Defoamers

Amines（Specialty amines）`

Biocides

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Metal Removal Fluids

Metal Treating Fluids

Metal Forming Fluids

Metal Protecting Fluids



The Metalworking Fluid Additives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Metalworking Fluid Additives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Metalworking Fluid Additives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Metalworking Fluid Additives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Lubricity Agents

1.2.3 Emulsifiers

1.2.4 Corrosion Inhibitors

1.2.5 Defoamers

1.2.6 Amines（Specialty amines）`

1.2.7 Biocides

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Metal Removal Fluids

1.3.3 Metal Treating Fluids

1.3.4 Metal Forming Fluids

1.3.5 Metal Protecting Fluids

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Metalworking Fluid Additives Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Metalworking Fluid Additives Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Metalworking Fluid Additives Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2016-2021)

3.4.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Metalworking Fluid Additives Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Metalworking Fluid Additives Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Metalworking Fluid Additives Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Lubrizol

4.1.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

4.1.2 Lubrizol Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Lubrizol Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

4.1.4 Lubrizol Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.1.5 Lubrizol Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Lubrizol Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Lubrizol Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Lubrizol Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Lubrizol Recent Development

4.2 Afton

4.2.1 Afton Corporation Information

4.2.2 Afton Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Afton Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

4.2.4 Afton Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.2.5 Afton Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Afton Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Afton Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Afton Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Afton Recent Development

4.3 FUCHS

4.3.1 FUCHS Corporation Information

4.3.2 FUCHS Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 FUCHS Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

4.3.4 FUCHS Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.3.5 FUCHS Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Product

4.3.6 FUCHS Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Application

4.3.7 FUCHS Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 FUCHS Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 FUCHS Recent Development

4.4 Ingevity

4.4.1 Ingevity Corporation Information

4.4.2 Ingevity Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Ingevity Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

4.4.4 Ingevity Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.4.5 Ingevity Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Ingevity Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Ingevity Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Ingevity Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Ingevity Recent Development

4.5 Chevron Oronite

4.5.1 Chevron Oronite Corporation Information

4.5.2 Chevron Oronite Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Chevron Oronite Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

4.5.4 Chevron Oronite Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.5.5 Chevron Oronite Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Chevron Oronite Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Chevron Oronite Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Chevron Oronite Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Chevron Oronite Recent Development

4.6 Dover Chemical

4.6.1 Dover Chemical Corporation Information

4.6.2 Dover Chemical Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Dover Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

4.6.4 Dover Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.6.5 Dover Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Dover Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Dover Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Dover Chemical Recent Development

4.7 Evonik Industries

4.7.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

4.7.2 Evonik Industries Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Evonik Industries Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

4.7.4 Evonik Industries Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.7.5 Evonik Industries Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Evonik Industries Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Evonik Industries Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Evonik Industries Recent Development

4.8 BASF

4.8.1 BASF Corporation Information

4.8.2 BASF Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 BASF Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

4.8.4 BASF Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.8.5 BASF Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Product

4.8.6 BASF Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Application

4.8.7 BASF Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 BASF Recent Development

4.9 Vanderbilt Chemicals

4.9.1 Vanderbilt Chemicals Corporation Information

4.9.2 Vanderbilt Chemicals Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Vanderbilt Chemicals Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

4.9.4 Vanderbilt Chemicals Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.9.5 Vanderbilt Chemicals Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Vanderbilt Chemicals Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Vanderbilt Chemicals Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Vanderbilt Chemicals Recent Development

4.10 Dow

4.10.1 Dow Corporation Information

4.10.2 Dow Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Dow Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

4.10.4 Dow Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.10.5 Dow Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Dow Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Dow Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Dow Recent Development

4.11 Solvay

4.11.1 Solvay Corporation Information

4.11.2 Solvay Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Solvay Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

4.11.4 Solvay Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.11.5 Solvay Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Solvay Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Solvay Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Solvay Recent Development

4.12 Univar Solutions

4.12.1 Univar Solutions Corporation Information

4.12.2 Univar Solutions Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Univar Solutions Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

4.12.4 Univar Solutions Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.12.5 Univar Solutions Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Univar Solutions Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Univar Solutions Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Univar Solutions Recent Development

4.13 Nelson Brothers

4.13.1 Nelson Brothers Corporation Information

4.13.2 Nelson Brothers Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Nelson Brothers Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

4.13.4 Nelson Brothers Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.13.5 Nelson Brothers Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Nelson Brothers Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Nelson Brothers Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Nelson Brothers Recent Development

4.14 Yucheng Chemical

4.14.1 Yucheng Chemical Corporation Information

4.14.2 Yucheng Chemical Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 Yucheng Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

4.14.4 Yucheng Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.14.5 Yucheng Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Product

4.14.6 Yucheng Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Application

4.14.7 Yucheng Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 Yucheng Chemical Recent Development

4.15 Starry Chemical

4.15.1 Starry Chemical Corporation Information

4.15.2 Starry Chemical Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 Starry Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

4.15.4 Starry Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.15.5 Starry Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Product

4.15.6 Starry Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Application

4.15.7 Starry Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 Starry Chemical Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

5.1.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue Forecast by Type (2016-2027)

5.2.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Metalworking Fluid Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2027)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.1.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Metalworking Fluid Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Type

7.4 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia-Pacific Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Metalworking Fluid Additives Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Metalworking Fluid Additives Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Metalworking Fluid Additives Clients Analysis

12.4 Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Metalworking Fluid Additives Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Metalworking Fluid Additives Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Metalworking Fluid Additives Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Drivers

13.2 Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Opportunities

13.3 Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Challenges

13.4 Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

