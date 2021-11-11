Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Share by Product, Type, Application, Region and Forecasts Analysis 2027 | Lubrizol, Afton, FUCHS

“

The report titled Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Metalworking Fluid Additives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Metalworking Fluid Additives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Lubrizol, Afton, FUCHS, Ingevity, Chevron Oronite, Dover Chemical, Evonik Industries, BASF, Vanderbilt Chemicals, Dow, Solvay, Univar Solutions, Nelson Brothers, Yucheng Chemical, Starry Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product: Lubricity Agents

Emulsifiers

Corrosion Inhibitors

Defoamers

Amines（Specialty amines）`

Biocides

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Metal Removal Fluids

Metal Treating Fluids

Metal Forming Fluids

Metal Protecting Fluids



The Metalworking Fluid Additives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Metalworking Fluid Additives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Metalworking Fluid Additives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Metalworking Fluid Additives Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Lubricity Agents

1.2.3 Emulsifiers

1.2.4 Corrosion Inhibitors

1.2.5 Defoamers

1.2.6 Amines（Specialty amines）`

1.2.7 Biocides

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Metal Removal Fluids

1.3.3 Metal Treating Fluids

1.3.4 Metal Forming Fluids

1.3.5 Metal Protecting Fluids

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Metalworking Fluid Additives Industry Trends

2.4.2 Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Drivers

2.4.3 Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Challenges

2.4.4 Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Restraints

3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales

3.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Metalworking Fluid Additives Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Metalworking Fluid Additives Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Metalworking Fluid Additives Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Metalworking Fluid Additives Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Metalworking Fluid Additives Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Metalworking Fluid Additives Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Metalworking Fluid Additives Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Metalworking Fluid Additives Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Metalworking Fluid Additives Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Metalworking Fluid Additives Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Lubrizol

12.1.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

12.1.2 Lubrizol Overview

12.1.3 Lubrizol Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Lubrizol Metalworking Fluid Additives Products and Services

12.1.5 Lubrizol Metalworking Fluid Additives SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Lubrizol Recent Developments

12.2 Afton

12.2.1 Afton Corporation Information

12.2.2 Afton Overview

12.2.3 Afton Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Afton Metalworking Fluid Additives Products and Services

12.2.5 Afton Metalworking Fluid Additives SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Afton Recent Developments

12.3 FUCHS

12.3.1 FUCHS Corporation Information

12.3.2 FUCHS Overview

12.3.3 FUCHS Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 FUCHS Metalworking Fluid Additives Products and Services

12.3.5 FUCHS Metalworking Fluid Additives SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 FUCHS Recent Developments

12.4 Ingevity

12.4.1 Ingevity Corporation Information

12.4.2 Ingevity Overview

12.4.3 Ingevity Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Ingevity Metalworking Fluid Additives Products and Services

12.4.5 Ingevity Metalworking Fluid Additives SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Ingevity Recent Developments

12.5 Chevron Oronite

12.5.1 Chevron Oronite Corporation Information

12.5.2 Chevron Oronite Overview

12.5.3 Chevron Oronite Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Chevron Oronite Metalworking Fluid Additives Products and Services

12.5.5 Chevron Oronite Metalworking Fluid Additives SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Chevron Oronite Recent Developments

12.6 Dover Chemical

12.6.1 Dover Chemical Corporation Information

12.6.2 Dover Chemical Overview

12.6.3 Dover Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Dover Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Products and Services

12.6.5 Dover Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Dover Chemical Recent Developments

12.7 Evonik Industries

12.7.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

12.7.2 Evonik Industries Overview

12.7.3 Evonik Industries Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Evonik Industries Metalworking Fluid Additives Products and Services

12.7.5 Evonik Industries Metalworking Fluid Additives SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Evonik Industries Recent Developments

12.8 BASF

12.8.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.8.2 BASF Overview

12.8.3 BASF Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 BASF Metalworking Fluid Additives Products and Services

12.8.5 BASF Metalworking Fluid Additives SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.9 Vanderbilt Chemicals

12.9.1 Vanderbilt Chemicals Corporation Information

12.9.2 Vanderbilt Chemicals Overview

12.9.3 Vanderbilt Chemicals Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Vanderbilt Chemicals Metalworking Fluid Additives Products and Services

12.9.5 Vanderbilt Chemicals Metalworking Fluid Additives SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Vanderbilt Chemicals Recent Developments

12.10 Dow

12.10.1 Dow Corporation Information

12.10.2 Dow Overview

12.10.3 Dow Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Dow Metalworking Fluid Additives Products and Services

12.10.5 Dow Metalworking Fluid Additives SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Dow Recent Developments

12.11 Solvay

12.11.1 Solvay Corporation Information

12.11.2 Solvay Overview

12.11.3 Solvay Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Solvay Metalworking Fluid Additives Products and Services

12.11.5 Solvay Recent Developments

12.12 Univar Solutions

12.12.1 Univar Solutions Corporation Information

12.12.2 Univar Solutions Overview

12.12.3 Univar Solutions Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Univar Solutions Metalworking Fluid Additives Products and Services

12.12.5 Univar Solutions Recent Developments

12.13 Nelson Brothers

12.13.1 Nelson Brothers Corporation Information

12.13.2 Nelson Brothers Overview

12.13.3 Nelson Brothers Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Nelson Brothers Metalworking Fluid Additives Products and Services

12.13.5 Nelson Brothers Recent Developments

12.14 Yucheng Chemical

12.14.1 Yucheng Chemical Corporation Information

12.14.2 Yucheng Chemical Overview

12.14.3 Yucheng Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Yucheng Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Products and Services

12.14.5 Yucheng Chemical Recent Developments

12.15 Starry Chemical

12.15.1 Starry Chemical Corporation Information

12.15.2 Starry Chemical Overview

12.15.3 Starry Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Starry Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Products and Services

12.15.5 Starry Chemical Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Metalworking Fluid Additives Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Metalworking Fluid Additives Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Mode & Process

13.4 Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Channels

13.4.2 Metalworking Fluid Additives Distributors

13.5 Metalworking Fluid Additives Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

