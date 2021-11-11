Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Lubrizol, Afton, FUCHS

“

The report titled Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Metalworking Fluid Additives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Metalworking Fluid Additives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Lubrizol, Afton, FUCHS, Ingevity, Chevron Oronite, Dover Chemical, Evonik Industries, BASF, Vanderbilt Chemicals, Dow, Solvay, Univar Solutions, Nelson Brothers, Yucheng Chemical, Starry Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product: Lubricity Agents

Emulsifiers

Corrosion Inhibitors

Defoamers

Amines（Specialty amines）`

Biocides

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Metal Removal Fluids

Metal Treating Fluids

Metal Forming Fluids

Metal Protecting Fluids



The Metalworking Fluid Additives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Metalworking Fluid Additives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Metalworking Fluid Additives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Overview

1.1 Metalworking Fluid Additives Product Scope

1.2 Metalworking Fluid Additives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Lubricity Agents

1.2.3 Emulsifiers

1.2.4 Corrosion Inhibitors

1.2.5 Defoamers

1.2.6 Amines（Specialty amines）`

1.2.7 Biocides

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Metalworking Fluid Additives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Metal Removal Fluids

1.3.3 Metal Treating Fluids

1.3.4 Metal Forming Fluids

1.3.5 Metal Protecting Fluids

1.4 Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Metalworking Fluid Additives Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Metalworking Fluid Additives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Metalworking Fluid Additives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Metalworking Fluid Additives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Metalworking Fluid Additives Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Metalworking Fluid Additives Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Metalworking Fluid Additives as of 2020)

3.4 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Metalworking Fluid Additives Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 136 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 136 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 161 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 161 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan July Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan July Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Metalworking Fluid Additives Business

12.1 Lubrizol

12.1.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

12.1.2 Lubrizol Business Overview

12.1.3 Lubrizol Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Lubrizol Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

12.1.5 Lubrizol Recent Development

12.2 Afton

12.2.1 Afton Corporation Information

12.2.2 Afton Business Overview

12.2.3 Afton Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Afton Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

12.2.5 Afton Recent Development

12.3 FUCHS

12.3.1 FUCHS Corporation Information

12.3.2 FUCHS Business Overview

12.3.3 FUCHS Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 FUCHS Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

12.3.5 FUCHS Recent Development

12.4 Ingevity

12.4.1 Ingevity Corporation Information

12.4.2 Ingevity Business Overview

12.4.3 Ingevity Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Ingevity Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

12.4.5 Ingevity Recent Development

12.5 Chevron Oronite

12.5.1 Chevron Oronite Corporation Information

12.5.2 Chevron Oronite Business Overview

12.5.3 Chevron Oronite Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Chevron Oronite Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

12.5.5 Chevron Oronite Recent Development

12.6 Dover Chemical

12.6.1 Dover Chemical Corporation Information

12.6.2 Dover Chemical Business Overview

12.6.3 Dover Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Dover Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

12.6.5 Dover Chemical Recent Development

12.7 Evonik Industries

12.7.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

12.7.2 Evonik Industries Business Overview

12.7.3 Evonik Industries Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Evonik Industries Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

12.7.5 Evonik Industries Recent Development

12.8 BASF

12.8.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.8.2 BASF Business Overview

12.8.3 BASF Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 BASF Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

12.8.5 BASF Recent Development

12.9 Vanderbilt Chemicals

12.9.1 Vanderbilt Chemicals Corporation Information

12.9.2 Vanderbilt Chemicals Business Overview

12.9.3 Vanderbilt Chemicals Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Vanderbilt Chemicals Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

12.9.5 Vanderbilt Chemicals Recent Development

12.10 Dow

12.10.1 Dow Corporation Information

12.10.2 Dow Business Overview

12.10.3 Dow Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Dow Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

12.10.5 Dow Recent Development

12.11 Solvay

12.11.1 Solvay Corporation Information

12.11.2 Solvay Business Overview

12.11.3 Solvay Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Solvay Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

12.11.5 Solvay Recent Development

12.12 Univar Solutions

12.12.1 Univar Solutions Corporation Information

12.12.2 Univar Solutions Business Overview

12.12.3 Univar Solutions Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Univar Solutions Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

12.12.5 Univar Solutions Recent Development

12.13 Nelson Brothers

12.13.1 Nelson Brothers Corporation Information

12.13.2 Nelson Brothers Business Overview

12.13.3 Nelson Brothers Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Nelson Brothers Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

12.13.5 Nelson Brothers Recent Development

12.14 Yucheng Chemical

12.14.1 Yucheng Chemical Corporation Information

12.14.2 Yucheng Chemical Business Overview

12.14.3 Yucheng Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Yucheng Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

12.14.5 Yucheng Chemical Recent Development

12.15 Starry Chemical

12.15.1 Starry Chemical Corporation Information

12.15.2 Starry Chemical Business Overview

12.15.3 Starry Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Starry Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

12.15.5 Starry Chemical Recent Development

13 Metalworking Fluid Additives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Metalworking Fluid Additives Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Metalworking Fluid Additives

13.4 Metalworking Fluid Additives Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Metalworking Fluid Additives Distributors List

14.3 Metalworking Fluid Additives Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Trends

15.2 Metalworking Fluid Additives Drivers

15.3 Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Challenges

15.4 Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”