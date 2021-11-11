Metalworking Fluid Additives Market 2021: Product, Overview and Share Forecasted to 2027 | Lubrizol, Afton, FUCHS

“

The report titled Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Metalworking Fluid Additives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Metalworking Fluid Additives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Lubrizol, Afton, FUCHS, Ingevity, Chevron Oronite, Dover Chemical, Evonik Industries, BASF, Vanderbilt Chemicals, Dow, Solvay, Univar Solutions, Nelson Brothers, Yucheng Chemical, Starry Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product: Lubricity Agents

Emulsifiers

Corrosion Inhibitors

Defoamers

Amines（Specialty amines）`

Biocides

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Metal Removal Fluids

Metal Treating Fluids

Metal Forming Fluids

Metal Protecting Fluids



The Metalworking Fluid Additives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Metalworking Fluid Additives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Metalworking Fluid Additives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Metalworking Fluid Additives

1.2 Metalworking Fluid Additives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Lubricity Agents

1.2.3 Emulsifiers

1.2.4 Corrosion Inhibitors

1.2.5 Defoamers

1.2.6 Amines（Specialty amines）`

1.2.7 Biocides

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Metalworking Fluid Additives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Metal Removal Fluids

1.3.3 Metal Treating Fluids

1.3.4 Metal Forming Fluids

1.3.5 Metal Protecting Fluids

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Metalworking Fluid Additives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Metalworking Fluid Additives Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Production

3.4.1 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Production

3.5.1 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Production

3.6.1 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Metalworking Fluid Additives Production

3.7.1 Japan Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Metalworking Fluid Additives Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Metalworking Fluid Additives Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Lubrizol

7.1.1 Lubrizol Metalworking Fluid Additives Corporation Information

7.1.2 Lubrizol Metalworking Fluid Additives Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Lubrizol Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Lubrizol Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Lubrizol Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Afton

7.2.1 Afton Metalworking Fluid Additives Corporation Information

7.2.2 Afton Metalworking Fluid Additives Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Afton Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Afton Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Afton Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 FUCHS

7.3.1 FUCHS Metalworking Fluid Additives Corporation Information

7.3.2 FUCHS Metalworking Fluid Additives Product Portfolio

7.3.3 FUCHS Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 FUCHS Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 FUCHS Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Ingevity

7.4.1 Ingevity Metalworking Fluid Additives Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ingevity Metalworking Fluid Additives Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Ingevity Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Ingevity Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Ingevity Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Chevron Oronite

7.5.1 Chevron Oronite Metalworking Fluid Additives Corporation Information

7.5.2 Chevron Oronite Metalworking Fluid Additives Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Chevron Oronite Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Chevron Oronite Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Chevron Oronite Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Dover Chemical

7.6.1 Dover Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Corporation Information

7.6.2 Dover Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Dover Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Dover Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Dover Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Evonik Industries

7.7.1 Evonik Industries Metalworking Fluid Additives Corporation Information

7.7.2 Evonik Industries Metalworking Fluid Additives Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Evonik Industries Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Evonik Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Evonik Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 BASF

7.8.1 BASF Metalworking Fluid Additives Corporation Information

7.8.2 BASF Metalworking Fluid Additives Product Portfolio

7.8.3 BASF Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Vanderbilt Chemicals

7.9.1 Vanderbilt Chemicals Metalworking Fluid Additives Corporation Information

7.9.2 Vanderbilt Chemicals Metalworking Fluid Additives Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Vanderbilt Chemicals Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Vanderbilt Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Vanderbilt Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Dow

7.10.1 Dow Metalworking Fluid Additives Corporation Information

7.10.2 Dow Metalworking Fluid Additives Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Dow Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Dow Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Dow Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Solvay

7.11.1 Solvay Metalworking Fluid Additives Corporation Information

7.11.2 Solvay Metalworking Fluid Additives Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Solvay Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Solvay Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Solvay Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Univar Solutions

7.12.1 Univar Solutions Metalworking Fluid Additives Corporation Information

7.12.2 Univar Solutions Metalworking Fluid Additives Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Univar Solutions Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Univar Solutions Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Univar Solutions Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Nelson Brothers

7.13.1 Nelson Brothers Metalworking Fluid Additives Corporation Information

7.13.2 Nelson Brothers Metalworking Fluid Additives Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Nelson Brothers Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Nelson Brothers Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Nelson Brothers Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Yucheng Chemical

7.14.1 Yucheng Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Corporation Information

7.14.2 Yucheng Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Yucheng Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Yucheng Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Yucheng Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Starry Chemical

7.15.1 Starry Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Corporation Information

7.15.2 Starry Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Starry Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Starry Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Starry Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

8 Metalworking Fluid Additives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Metalworking Fluid Additives Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Metalworking Fluid Additives

8.4 Metalworking Fluid Additives Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Metalworking Fluid Additives Distributors List

9.3 Metalworking Fluid Additives Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Metalworking Fluid Additives Industry Trends

10.2 Metalworking Fluid Additives Growth Drivers

10.3 Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Challenges

10.4 Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Metalworking Fluid Additives by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Metalworking Fluid Additives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Metalworking Fluid Additives

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Metalworking Fluid Additives by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Metalworking Fluid Additives by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Metalworking Fluid Additives by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Metalworking Fluid Additives by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Metalworking Fluid Additives by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Metalworking Fluid Additives by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Metalworking Fluid Additives by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Metalworking Fluid Additives by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

