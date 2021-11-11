Metalworking Fluid Additives Market 2021- Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 | Lubrizol, Afton, FUCHS

“

The report titled Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Metalworking Fluid Additives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Metalworking Fluid Additives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Lubrizol, Afton, FUCHS, Ingevity, Chevron Oronite, Dover Chemical, Evonik Industries, BASF, Vanderbilt Chemicals, Dow, Solvay, Univar Solutions, Nelson Brothers, Yucheng Chemical, Starry Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product: Lubricity Agents

Emulsifiers

Corrosion Inhibitors

Defoamers

Amines（Specialty amines）`

Biocides

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Metal Removal Fluids

Metal Treating Fluids

Metal Forming Fluids

Metal Protecting Fluids



The Metalworking Fluid Additives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Metalworking Fluid Additives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Metalworking Fluid Additives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Overview

1.1 Metalworking Fluid Additives Product Overview

1.2 Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Lubricity Agents

1.2.2 Emulsifiers

1.2.3 Corrosion Inhibitors

1.2.4 Defoamers

1.2.5 Amines（Specialty amines）`

1.2.6 Biocides

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Metalworking Fluid Additives Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Metalworking Fluid Additives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Metalworking Fluid Additives as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Metalworking Fluid Additives Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Metalworking Fluid Additives Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Metalworking Fluid Additives Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives by Application

4.1 Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Metal Removal Fluids

4.1.2 Metal Treating Fluids

4.1.3 Metal Forming Fluids

4.1.4 Metal Protecting Fluids

4.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives by Country

5.1 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives by Country

6.1 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Metalworking Fluid Additives by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Metalworking Fluid Additives Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Metalworking Fluid Additives Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Metalworking Fluid Additives by Country

8.1 Latin America Metalworking Fluid Additives Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Metalworking Fluid Additives Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Metalworking Fluid Additives by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Metalworking Fluid Additives Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Metalworking Fluid Additives Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Metalworking Fluid Additives Business

10.1 Lubrizol

10.1.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

10.1.2 Lubrizol Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Lubrizol Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Lubrizol Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

10.1.5 Lubrizol Recent Development

10.2 Afton

10.2.1 Afton Corporation Information

10.2.2 Afton Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Afton Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Afton Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

10.2.5 Afton Recent Development

10.3 FUCHS

10.3.1 FUCHS Corporation Information

10.3.2 FUCHS Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 FUCHS Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 FUCHS Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

10.3.5 FUCHS Recent Development

10.4 Ingevity

10.4.1 Ingevity Corporation Information

10.4.2 Ingevity Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Ingevity Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Ingevity Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

10.4.5 Ingevity Recent Development

10.5 Chevron Oronite

10.5.1 Chevron Oronite Corporation Information

10.5.2 Chevron Oronite Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Chevron Oronite Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Chevron Oronite Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

10.5.5 Chevron Oronite Recent Development

10.6 Dover Chemical

10.6.1 Dover Chemical Corporation Information

10.6.2 Dover Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Dover Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Dover Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

10.6.5 Dover Chemical Recent Development

10.7 Evonik Industries

10.7.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

10.7.2 Evonik Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Evonik Industries Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Evonik Industries Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

10.7.5 Evonik Industries Recent Development

10.8 BASF

10.8.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.8.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 BASF Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 BASF Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

10.8.5 BASF Recent Development

10.9 Vanderbilt Chemicals

10.9.1 Vanderbilt Chemicals Corporation Information

10.9.2 Vanderbilt Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Vanderbilt Chemicals Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Vanderbilt Chemicals Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

10.9.5 Vanderbilt Chemicals Recent Development

10.10 Dow

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Metalworking Fluid Additives Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Dow Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Dow Recent Development

10.11 Solvay

10.11.1 Solvay Corporation Information

10.11.2 Solvay Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Solvay Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Solvay Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

10.11.5 Solvay Recent Development

10.12 Univar Solutions

10.12.1 Univar Solutions Corporation Information

10.12.2 Univar Solutions Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Univar Solutions Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Univar Solutions Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

10.12.5 Univar Solutions Recent Development

10.13 Nelson Brothers

10.13.1 Nelson Brothers Corporation Information

10.13.2 Nelson Brothers Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Nelson Brothers Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Nelson Brothers Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

10.13.5 Nelson Brothers Recent Development

10.14 Yucheng Chemical

10.14.1 Yucheng Chemical Corporation Information

10.14.2 Yucheng Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Yucheng Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Yucheng Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

10.14.5 Yucheng Chemical Recent Development

10.15 Starry Chemical

10.15.1 Starry Chemical Corporation Information

10.15.2 Starry Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Starry Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Starry Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

10.15.5 Starry Chemical Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Metalworking Fluid Additives Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Metalworking Fluid Additives Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Metalworking Fluid Additives Distributors

12.3 Metalworking Fluid Additives Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”