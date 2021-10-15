Metals Powder Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | Hoganas, GKN Hoeganaes, QMP

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Metals Powder Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Metals Powder report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Metals Powder market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Metals Powder market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Metals Powder market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Metals Powder market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Metals Powder market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hoganas, GKN Hoeganaes, QMP, Laiwu Iron & Steel, JFE, Jiande Yitong, WISCO PM, Alcoa, Shandong Xinfa, Hunan Jiweixin, GGP Metalpowder, SCM Metal Products, Chongqing HuaHao, Vale, Jien Nickel, Xiamen Tungsten, Daido, Ametek, BASF, Sandvik AB, Carpenter Technology, Kennametal

Market Segmentation by Product:

Iron and Steel

Aluminum

Copper

Nickel

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Machinery

Others



The Metals Powder Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Metals Powder market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Metals Powder market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Metals Powder Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Metals Powder

1.2 Metals Powder Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Metals Powder Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Iron and Steel

1.2.3 Aluminum

1.2.4 Copper

1.2.5 Nickel

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Metals Powder Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Metals Powder Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Consumer Goods

1.3.4 Machinery

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Metals Powder Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Metals Powder Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Metals Powder Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Metals Powder Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Metals Powder Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Metals Powder Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Metals Powder Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Metals Powder Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Metals Powder Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Metals Powder Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Metals Powder Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Metals Powder Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Metals Powder Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Metals Powder Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Metals Powder Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Metals Powder Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Metals Powder Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Metals Powder Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Metals Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Metals Powder Production

3.4.1 North America Metals Powder Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Metals Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Metals Powder Production

3.5.1 Europe Metals Powder Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Metals Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Metals Powder Production

3.6.1 China Metals Powder Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Metals Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Metals Powder Production

3.7.1 Japan Metals Powder Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Metals Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Metals Powder Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Metals Powder Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Metals Powder Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Metals Powder Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Metals Powder Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Metals Powder Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Metals Powder Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Metals Powder Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Metals Powder Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Metals Powder Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Metals Powder Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Metals Powder Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Metals Powder Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Hoganas

7.1.1 Hoganas Metals Powder Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hoganas Metals Powder Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Hoganas Metals Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Hoganas Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Hoganas Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 GKN Hoeganaes

7.2.1 GKN Hoeganaes Metals Powder Corporation Information

7.2.2 GKN Hoeganaes Metals Powder Product Portfolio

7.2.3 GKN Hoeganaes Metals Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 GKN Hoeganaes Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 GKN Hoeganaes Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 QMP

7.3.1 QMP Metals Powder Corporation Information

7.3.2 QMP Metals Powder Product Portfolio

7.3.3 QMP Metals Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 QMP Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 QMP Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Laiwu Iron & Steel

7.4.1 Laiwu Iron & Steel Metals Powder Corporation Information

7.4.2 Laiwu Iron & Steel Metals Powder Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Laiwu Iron & Steel Metals Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Laiwu Iron & Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Laiwu Iron & Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 JFE

7.5.1 JFE Metals Powder Corporation Information

7.5.2 JFE Metals Powder Product Portfolio

7.5.3 JFE Metals Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 JFE Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 JFE Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Jiande Yitong

7.6.1 Jiande Yitong Metals Powder Corporation Information

7.6.2 Jiande Yitong Metals Powder Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Jiande Yitong Metals Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Jiande Yitong Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Jiande Yitong Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 WISCO PM

7.7.1 WISCO PM Metals Powder Corporation Information

7.7.2 WISCO PM Metals Powder Product Portfolio

7.7.3 WISCO PM Metals Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 WISCO PM Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 WISCO PM Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Alcoa

7.8.1 Alcoa Metals Powder Corporation Information

7.8.2 Alcoa Metals Powder Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Alcoa Metals Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Alcoa Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Alcoa Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Shandong Xinfa

7.9.1 Shandong Xinfa Metals Powder Corporation Information

7.9.2 Shandong Xinfa Metals Powder Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Shandong Xinfa Metals Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Shandong Xinfa Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Shandong Xinfa Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Hunan Jiweixin

7.10.1 Hunan Jiweixin Metals Powder Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hunan Jiweixin Metals Powder Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Hunan Jiweixin Metals Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Hunan Jiweixin Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Hunan Jiweixin Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 GGP Metalpowder

7.11.1 GGP Metalpowder Metals Powder Corporation Information

7.11.2 GGP Metalpowder Metals Powder Product Portfolio

7.11.3 GGP Metalpowder Metals Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 GGP Metalpowder Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 GGP Metalpowder Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 SCM Metal Products

7.12.1 SCM Metal Products Metals Powder Corporation Information

7.12.2 SCM Metal Products Metals Powder Product Portfolio

7.12.3 SCM Metal Products Metals Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 SCM Metal Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 SCM Metal Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Chongqing HuaHao

7.13.1 Chongqing HuaHao Metals Powder Corporation Information

7.13.2 Chongqing HuaHao Metals Powder Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Chongqing HuaHao Metals Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Chongqing HuaHao Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Chongqing HuaHao Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Vale

7.14.1 Vale Metals Powder Corporation Information

7.14.2 Vale Metals Powder Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Vale Metals Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Vale Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Vale Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Jien Nickel

7.15.1 Jien Nickel Metals Powder Corporation Information

7.15.2 Jien Nickel Metals Powder Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Jien Nickel Metals Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Jien Nickel Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Jien Nickel Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Xiamen Tungsten

7.16.1 Xiamen Tungsten Metals Powder Corporation Information

7.16.2 Xiamen Tungsten Metals Powder Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Xiamen Tungsten Metals Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Xiamen Tungsten Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Xiamen Tungsten Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Daido

7.17.1 Daido Metals Powder Corporation Information

7.17.2 Daido Metals Powder Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Daido Metals Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Daido Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Daido Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Ametek

7.18.1 Ametek Metals Powder Corporation Information

7.18.2 Ametek Metals Powder Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Ametek Metals Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Ametek Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Ametek Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 BASF

7.19.1 BASF Metals Powder Corporation Information

7.19.2 BASF Metals Powder Product Portfolio

7.19.3 BASF Metals Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Sandvik AB

7.20.1 Sandvik AB Metals Powder Corporation Information

7.20.2 Sandvik AB Metals Powder Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Sandvik AB Metals Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Sandvik AB Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Sandvik AB Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Carpenter Technology

7.21.1 Carpenter Technology Metals Powder Corporation Information

7.21.2 Carpenter Technology Metals Powder Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Carpenter Technology Metals Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Carpenter Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Carpenter Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Kennametal

7.22.1 Kennametal Metals Powder Corporation Information

7.22.2 Kennametal Metals Powder Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Kennametal Metals Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Kennametal Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Kennametal Recent Developments/Updates

8 Metals Powder Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Metals Powder Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Metals Powder

8.4 Metals Powder Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Metals Powder Distributors List

9.3 Metals Powder Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Metals Powder Industry Trends

10.2 Metals Powder Growth Drivers

10.3 Metals Powder Market Challenges

10.4 Metals Powder Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Metals Powder by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Metals Powder Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Metals Powder Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Metals Powder Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Metals Powder Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Metals Powder

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Metals Powder by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Metals Powder by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Metals Powder by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Metals Powder by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Metals Powder by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Metals Powder by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Metals Powder by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Metals Powder by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

