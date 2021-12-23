Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Size By Grades, By Application, Regional Outlook, Application, Trend, Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027 | Jindal Poly Films, VacMet, Uflex

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Jindal Poly Films, VacMet, Uflex, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp., Treofan Group, DK Enterprises, Mondi Group, Viam Films, Vitopel, Cosmo Films

Market Segmentation by Product:

Clear Films

Opaque Films

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Electronics

Food Packaging

Medical Packaging

Insulation

Cosmetics

Printing and Lamination



The Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films

1.2 Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Clear Films

1.2.3 Opaque Films

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Electronics

1.3.3 Food Packaging

1.3.4 Medical Packaging

1.3.5 Insulation

1.3.6 Cosmetics

1.3.7 Printing and Lamination

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Production

3.4.1 North America Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Production

3.5.1 Europe Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Production

3.6.1 China Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Production

3.7.1 Japan Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption by Country

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption by Country

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Jindal Poly Films

7.1.1 Jindal Poly Films Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Corporation Information

7.1.2 Jindal Poly Films Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Jindal Poly Films Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Jindal Poly Films Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Jindal Poly Films Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 VacMet

7.2.1 VacMet Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Corporation Information

7.2.2 VacMet Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Product Portfolio

7.2.3 VacMet Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 VacMet Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 VacMet Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Uflex

7.3.1 Uflex Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Corporation Information

7.3.2 Uflex Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Uflex Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Uflex Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Uflex Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp.

7.4.1 Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp. Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Corporation Information

7.4.2 Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp. Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp. Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp. Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Treofan Group

7.5.1 Treofan Group Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Corporation Information

7.5.2 Treofan Group Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Treofan Group Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Treofan Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Treofan Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 DK Enterprises

7.6.1 DK Enterprises Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Corporation Information

7.6.2 DK Enterprises Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Product Portfolio

7.6.3 DK Enterprises Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 DK Enterprises Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 DK Enterprises Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Mondi Group

7.7.1 Mondi Group Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Corporation Information

7.7.2 Mondi Group Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Mondi Group Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Mondi Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Mondi Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Viam Films

7.8.1 Viam Films Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Corporation Information

7.8.2 Viam Films Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Viam Films Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Viam Films Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Viam Films Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Vitopel

7.9.1 Vitopel Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Corporation Information

7.9.2 Vitopel Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Vitopel Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Vitopel Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Vitopel Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Cosmo Films

7.10.1 Cosmo Films Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Corporation Information

7.10.2 Cosmo Films Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Cosmo Films Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Cosmo Films Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Cosmo Films Recent Developments/Updates

8 Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films

8.4 Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Distributors List

9.3 Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Industry Trends

10.2 Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Growth Drivers

10.3 Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Challenges

10.4 Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”