Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast Analysis 2020-2026 | American Cast Iron Pipe Company, China Shipbuilding Industry Equipment and Materials Co., Ltd., CREVET PTY LTD

[Los Angeles], [United States], December 2020,– – The Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings specifications, and company profiles. The Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market include: American Cast Iron Pipe Company, China Shipbuilding Industry Equipment and Materials Co., Ltd., CREVET PTY LTD, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Eeco, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Fisher Controls International LLC, Georg Fischer JRG AG, Grohe AG, Hai’an County Hongda Jingyi Valve Co., Ltd., KITZ CORPORATION, Masco Corporation, Mueller Industries, Inc., Pentair, Inc., Taizhou Kedeng Plumbing and Heating Co.,Ltd.

Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Types include: Manual

Pneumatic

Hydraulic

Electric



Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Applications include: Chemical

Petroleum

Utilities

Water Treatment

Housing Industries



The research covers the current market size of the [Global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Please Check below Chapters to display the [Global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026].

There are 15 Chapters to display the [Global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026].

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Actuator

1.3.1 Global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size Growth Rate by Actuator: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Manual

1.3.3 Pneumatic

1.3.4 Hydraulic

1.3.5 Electric

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Chemical

1.4.3 Petroleum

1.4.4 Utilities

1.4.5 Water Treatment

1.4.6 Housing Industries

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Trends

2.3.2 Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Drivers

2.3.3 Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Challenges

2.3.4 Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Revenue

3.4 Global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Area Served

3.6 Key Players Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Breakdown Data by Actuator

4.1 Global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Historic Market Size by Actuator (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Actuator (2021-2026)

5 Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size by Actuator (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size by Actuator (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size by Actuator (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size by Actuator (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

11Key Players Profiles

11.1 American Cast Iron Pipe Company

11.1.1 American Cast Iron Pipe Company Company Details

11.1.2 American Cast Iron Pipe Company Business Overview

11.1.3 American Cast Iron Pipe Company Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Introduction

11.1.4 American Cast Iron Pipe Company Revenue in Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 American Cast Iron Pipe Company Recent Development

11.2 China Shipbuilding Industry Equipment and Materials Co., Ltd.

11.2.1 China Shipbuilding Industry Equipment and Materials Co., Ltd. Company Details

11.2.2 China Shipbuilding Industry Equipment and Materials Co., Ltd. Business Overview

11.2.3 China Shipbuilding Industry Equipment and Materials Co., Ltd. Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Introduction

11.2.4 China Shipbuilding Industry Equipment and Materials Co., Ltd. Revenue in Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 China Shipbuilding Industry Equipment and Materials Co., Ltd. Recent Development

11.3 CREVET PTY LTD

11.3.1 CREVET PTY LTD Company Details

11.3.2 CREVET PTY LTD Business Overview

11.3.3 CREVET PTY LTD Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Introduction

11.3.4 CREVET PTY LTD Revenue in Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 CREVET PTY LTD Recent Development

11.4 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

11.4.1 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Company Details

11.4.2 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Business Overview

11.4.3 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Introduction

11.4.4 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Revenue in Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Recent Development

11.5 Eeco, Inc.

11.5.1 Eeco, Inc. Company Details

11.5.2 Eeco, Inc. Business Overview

11.5.3 Eeco, Inc. Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Introduction

11.5.4 Eeco, Inc. Revenue in Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Eeco, Inc. Recent Development

11.6 Emerson Electric Co.

11.6.1 Emerson Electric Co. Company Details

11.6.2 Emerson Electric Co. Business Overview

11.6.3 Emerson Electric Co. Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Introduction

11.6.4 Emerson Electric Co. Revenue in Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Emerson Electric Co. Recent Development

11.7 Fisher Controls International LLC

11.7.1 Fisher Controls International LLC Company Details

11.7.2 Fisher Controls International LLC Business Overview

11.7.3 Fisher Controls International LLC Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Introduction

11.7.4 Fisher Controls International LLC Revenue in Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Fisher Controls International LLC Recent Development

11.8 Georg Fischer JRG AG

11.8.1 Georg Fischer JRG AG Company Details

11.8.2 Georg Fischer JRG AG Business Overview

11.8.3 Georg Fischer JRG AG Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Introduction

11.8.4 Georg Fischer JRG AG Revenue in Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Georg Fischer JRG AG Recent Development

11.9 Grohe AG

11.9.1 Grohe AG Company Details

11.9.2 Grohe AG Business Overview

11.9.3 Grohe AG Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Introduction

11.9.4 Grohe AG Revenue in Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Grohe AG Recent Development

11.10 Hai’an County Hongda Jingyi Valve Co., Ltd.

11.10.1 Hai’an County Hongda Jingyi Valve Co., Ltd. Company Details

11.10.2 Hai’an County Hongda Jingyi Valve Co., Ltd. Business Overview

11.10.3 Hai’an County Hongda Jingyi Valve Co., Ltd. Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Introduction

11.10.4 Hai’an County Hongda Jingyi Valve Co., Ltd. Revenue in Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Hai’an County Hongda Jingyi Valve Co., Ltd. Recent Development

11.11 KITZ CORPORATION

10.11.1 KITZ CORPORATION Company Details

10.11.2 KITZ CORPORATION Business Overview

10.11.3 KITZ CORPORATION Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Introduction

10.11.4 KITZ CORPORATION Revenue in Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 KITZ CORPORATION Recent Development

11.12 Masco Corporation

10.12.1 Masco Corporation Company Details

10.12.2 Masco Corporation Business Overview

10.12.3 Masco Corporation Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Introduction

10.12.4 Masco Corporation Revenue in Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Masco Corporation Recent Development

11.13 Mueller Industries, Inc.

10.13.1 Mueller Industries, Inc. Company Details

10.13.2 Mueller Industries, Inc. Business Overview

10.13.3 Mueller Industries, Inc. Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Introduction

10.13.4 Mueller Industries, Inc. Revenue in Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Mueller Industries, Inc. Recent Development

11.14 Pentair, Inc.

10.14.1 Pentair, Inc. Company Details

10.14.2 Pentair, Inc. Business Overview

10.14.3 Pentair, Inc. Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Introduction

10.14.4 Pentair, Inc. Revenue in Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Pentair, Inc. Recent Development

11.15 Taizhou Kedeng Plumbing and Heating Co.,Ltd.

10.15.1 Taizhou Kedeng Plumbing and Heating Co.,Ltd. Company Details

10.15.2 Taizhou Kedeng Plumbing and Heating Co.,Ltd. Business Overview

10.15.3 Taizhou Kedeng Plumbing and Heating Co.,Ltd. Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Introduction

10.15.4 Taizhou Kedeng Plumbing and Heating Co.,Ltd. Revenue in Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Taizhou Kedeng Plumbing and Heating Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

