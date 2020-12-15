Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Alcoa Inc. (USA), American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (USA), Anchor Lamina Inc. (USA)

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Research Report: Alcoa Inc. (USA), American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (USA), Anchor Lamina Inc. (USA), Bharat Forge Limited (India), Doncasters PLC (UK), Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland), Interplex Holdings Ltd. (Singapore), Magna International Inc. (Canada), Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc. (US), Metaldyne Corporation (USA), Precision Castparts Corp. (USA), Wyman-Gordon (Subsidiary of Precision Castparts), SeAH Besteel Corporation (South Korea), Shiloh Industries Inc. (USA), Sumitomo Corporation (Japan), Tower International (USA), Voestalpine AG (Austria), Worthington Industries Inc. (USA)

Types: Metal Stampings

Metal Forgings

Ferro-Alloy Castings

Non-Ferrous Metal Castings



Applications: Adhesives & sealants

Automotives

Energy

Electronic & opto electronics

Aerospace

Packaging



The Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

1.2 Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Metal Stampings

1.2.3 Metal Forgings

1.2.4 Ferro-Alloy Castings

1.2.5 Non-Ferrous Metal Castings

1.3 Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Adhesives & sealants

1.3.3 Automotives

1.3.4 Energy

1.3.5 Electronic & opto electronics

1.3.6 Aerospace

1.3.7 Packaging

1.4 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Industry

1.6 Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Trends

2 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Business

6.1 Alcoa Inc. (USA)

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Alcoa Inc. (USA) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Alcoa Inc. (USA) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Alcoa Inc. (USA) Products Offered

6.1.5 Alcoa Inc. (USA) Recent Development

6.2 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (USA)

6.2.1 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (USA) Corporation Information

6.2.2 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (USA) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (USA) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (USA) Products Offered

6.2.5 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (USA) Recent Development

6.3 Anchor Lamina Inc. (USA)

6.3.1 Anchor Lamina Inc. (USA) Corporation Information

6.3.2 Anchor Lamina Inc. (USA) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Anchor Lamina Inc. (USA) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Anchor Lamina Inc. (USA) Products Offered

6.3.5 Anchor Lamina Inc. (USA) Recent Development

6.4 Bharat Forge Limited (India)

6.4.1 Bharat Forge Limited (India) Corporation Information

6.4.2 Bharat Forge Limited (India) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Bharat Forge Limited (India) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Bharat Forge Limited (India) Products Offered

6.4.5 Bharat Forge Limited (India) Recent Development

6.5 Doncasters PLC (UK)

6.5.1 Doncasters PLC (UK) Corporation Information

6.5.2 Doncasters PLC (UK) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Doncasters PLC (UK) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Doncasters PLC (UK) Products Offered

6.5.5 Doncasters PLC (UK) Recent Development

6.6 Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland)

6.6.1 Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland) Corporation Information

6.6.2 Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland) Products Offered

6.6.5 Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland) Recent Development

6.7 Interplex Holdings Ltd. (Singapore)

6.6.1 Interplex Holdings Ltd. (Singapore) Corporation Information

6.6.2 Interplex Holdings Ltd. (Singapore) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Interplex Holdings Ltd. (Singapore) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Interplex Holdings Ltd. (Singapore) Products Offered

6.7.5 Interplex Holdings Ltd. (Singapore) Recent Development

6.8 Magna International Inc. (Canada)

6.8.1 Magna International Inc. (Canada) Corporation Information

6.8.2 Magna International Inc. (Canada) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Magna International Inc. (Canada) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Magna International Inc. (Canada) Products Offered

6.8.5 Magna International Inc. (Canada) Recent Development

6.9 Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc. (US)

6.9.1 Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc. (US) Corporation Information

6.9.2 Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc. (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc. (US) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc. (US) Products Offered

6.9.5 Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc. (US) Recent Development

6.10 Metaldyne Corporation (USA)

6.10.1 Metaldyne Corporation (USA) Corporation Information

6.10.2 Metaldyne Corporation (USA) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Metaldyne Corporation (USA) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Metaldyne Corporation (USA) Products Offered

6.10.5 Metaldyne Corporation (USA) Recent Development

6.11 Precision Castparts Corp. (USA)

6.11.1 Precision Castparts Corp. (USA) Corporation Information

6.11.2 Precision Castparts Corp. (USA) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Precision Castparts Corp. (USA) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Precision Castparts Corp. (USA) Products Offered

6.11.5 Precision Castparts Corp. (USA) Recent Development

6.12 Wyman-Gordon (Subsidiary of Precision Castparts)

6.12.1 Wyman-Gordon (Subsidiary of Precision Castparts) Corporation Information

6.12.2 Wyman-Gordon (Subsidiary of Precision Castparts) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Wyman-Gordon (Subsidiary of Precision Castparts) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Wyman-Gordon (Subsidiary of Precision Castparts) Products Offered

6.12.5 Wyman-Gordon (Subsidiary of Precision Castparts) Recent Development

6.13 SeAH Besteel Corporation (South Korea)

6.13.1 SeAH Besteel Corporation (South Korea) Corporation Information

6.13.2 SeAH Besteel Corporation (South Korea) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 SeAH Besteel Corporation (South Korea) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 SeAH Besteel Corporation (South Korea) Products Offered

6.13.5 SeAH Besteel Corporation (South Korea) Recent Development

6.14 Shiloh Industries Inc. (USA)

6.14.1 Shiloh Industries Inc. (USA) Corporation Information

6.14.2 Shiloh Industries Inc. (USA) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Shiloh Industries Inc. (USA) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Shiloh Industries Inc. (USA) Products Offered

6.14.5 Shiloh Industries Inc. (USA) Recent Development

6.15 Sumitomo Corporation (Japan)

6.15.1 Sumitomo Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

6.15.2 Sumitomo Corporation (Japan) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Sumitomo Corporation (Japan) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Sumitomo Corporation (Japan) Products Offered

6.15.5 Sumitomo Corporation (Japan) Recent Development

6.16 Tower International (USA)

6.16.1 Tower International (USA) Corporation Information

6.16.2 Tower International (USA) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Tower International (USA) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Tower International (USA) Products Offered

6.16.5 Tower International (USA) Recent Development

6.17 Voestalpine AG (Austria)

6.17.1 Voestalpine AG (Austria) Corporation Information

6.17.2 Voestalpine AG (Austria) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Voestalpine AG (Austria) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Voestalpine AG (Austria) Products Offered

6.17.5 Voestalpine AG (Austria) Recent Development

6.18 Worthington Industries Inc. (USA)

6.18.1 Worthington Industries Inc. (USA) Corporation Information

6.18.2 Worthington Industries Inc. (USA) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Worthington Industries Inc. (USA) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Worthington Industries Inc. (USA) Products Offered

6.18.5 Worthington Industries Inc. (USA) Recent Development

7 Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

7.4 Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Distributors List

8.3 Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”