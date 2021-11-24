Metal Screw Closures Market Recent Trends, Opportunities, key drivers and Restraints over the Forecast Period 2021-2027| Amcor, RPC Group, Berry Global

Los Angeles, United State: The Global Metal Screw Closures industry is comprehensively and accurately presented in the report with strong focus on dynamics, competitive scenarios, production, sales, revenue, consumption, geographical expansion, key players, and other critical aspects. Each subject related to the global Metal Screw Closures industry has been broadly studied by the research analysts and explained in an easy-to-understand manner. The research analysts have backed their exclusive and crucial findings with reliable forecasts and statistics for the global Metal Screw Closures industry. The forecasts are mainly for revenue, CAGR, segment size, industry size, revenue, value, volume, company share, and other factors as well.

All of the companies included in the Metal Screw Closures Market report have been deeply studied while paying close attention to their recent developments, technologies in use, upcoming products, applications, share, regional presence, and many other factors. The Metal Screw Closures report offers thorough analysis on product type and application segments and shows how and why the leading ones are securing major shares. This information will help players to make informed decisions when it comes to investment, strategy planning, and exploring new segments.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Metal Screw Closures Market Research Report: Amcor, RPC Group, Berry Global, Closure Systems International, Aptar Group, Silgan Plastics, CL Smith, O. Berk, Alpha Packaging, Bericap GmbH, Weener Plastics Group, Blackhawk Molding, Georg MENSHEN GmbH, Mold-Rite Plastics, Comar

Global Metal Screw Closures Market by Type: Flavor Emulsion, Cloud Emulsion

Global Metal Screw Closures Market by Application: Beverages, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Household, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others

In the successive chapters, the reports study the segments present in the global Metal Screw Closures market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, type of product, service, and end users. Each of these segments have a dedicated chapter, which highlights the reasons for its progress and decline. Analysts have justified the reasons for the progress of each of these segments. The approach of end users, affordability, durability, and impact on business have been studied in great detail by analysts to understand the evolution of segments in the global Metal Screw Closures market. Furthermore, the regional segment includes an explanation of factors that influence each regional market. Government policies and climate changes have been discussed in this part of the report.

Table of Contents

1 Metal Screw Closures Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Metal Screw Closures

1.2 Metal Screw Closures Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Metal Screw Closures Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 18 mm – 33 mm Diameter

1.2.3 36 mm – 53 mm Diameter

1.2.4 63 mm – 100 mm Diameter

1.2.5 Above 100 mm Diameter

1.3 Metal Screw Closures Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Metal Screw Closures Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Beverages

1.3.3 Food

1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.5 Household

1.3.6 Cosmetics & Personal Care

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Metal Screw Closures Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Metal Screw Closures Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Metal Screw Closures Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Metal Screw Closures Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Metal Screw Closures Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Metal Screw Closures Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Metal Screw Closures Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Metal Screw Closures Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Metal Screw Closures Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Metal Screw Closures Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Metal Screw Closures Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Metal Screw Closures Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Metal Screw Closures Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Metal Screw Closures Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Metal Screw Closures Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Metal Screw Closures Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Metal Screw Closures Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Metal Screw Closures Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Metal Screw Closures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Metal Screw Closures Production

3.4.1 North America Metal Screw Closures Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Metal Screw Closures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Metal Screw Closures Production

3.5.1 Europe Metal Screw Closures Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Metal Screw Closures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Metal Screw Closures Production

3.6.1 China Metal Screw Closures Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Metal Screw Closures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Metal Screw Closures Production

3.7.1 Japan Metal Screw Closures Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Metal Screw Closures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Metal Screw Closures Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Metal Screw Closures Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Metal Screw Closures Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Metal Screw Closures Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Metal Screw Closures Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Metal Screw Closures Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Metal Screw Closures Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Metal Screw Closures Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Metal Screw Closures Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Metal Screw Closures Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Metal Screw Closures Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Metal Screw Closures Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Metal Screw Closures Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Amcor

7.1.1 Amcor Metal Screw Closures Corporation Information

7.1.2 Amcor Metal Screw Closures Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Amcor Metal Screw Closures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Amcor Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Amcor Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 RPC Group

7.2.1 RPC Group Metal Screw Closures Corporation Information

7.2.2 RPC Group Metal Screw Closures Product Portfolio

7.2.3 RPC Group Metal Screw Closures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 RPC Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 RPC Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Berry Global

7.3.1 Berry Global Metal Screw Closures Corporation Information

7.3.2 Berry Global Metal Screw Closures Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Berry Global Metal Screw Closures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Berry Global Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Berry Global Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Closure Systems International

7.4.1 Closure Systems International Metal Screw Closures Corporation Information

7.4.2 Closure Systems International Metal Screw Closures Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Closure Systems International Metal Screw Closures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Closure Systems International Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Closure Systems International Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Aptar Group

7.5.1 Aptar Group Metal Screw Closures Corporation Information

7.5.2 Aptar Group Metal Screw Closures Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Aptar Group Metal Screw Closures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Aptar Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Aptar Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Silgan Plastics

7.6.1 Silgan Plastics Metal Screw Closures Corporation Information

7.6.2 Silgan Plastics Metal Screw Closures Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Silgan Plastics Metal Screw Closures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Silgan Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Silgan Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 CL Smith

7.7.1 CL Smith Metal Screw Closures Corporation Information

7.7.2 CL Smith Metal Screw Closures Product Portfolio

7.7.3 CL Smith Metal Screw Closures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 CL Smith Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 CL Smith Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 O. Berk

7.8.1 O. Berk Metal Screw Closures Corporation Information

7.8.2 O. Berk Metal Screw Closures Product Portfolio

7.8.3 O. Berk Metal Screw Closures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 O. Berk Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 O. Berk Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Alpha Packaging

7.9.1 Alpha Packaging Metal Screw Closures Corporation Information

7.9.2 Alpha Packaging Metal Screw Closures Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Alpha Packaging Metal Screw Closures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Alpha Packaging Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Alpha Packaging Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Bericap GmbH

7.10.1 Bericap GmbH Metal Screw Closures Corporation Information

7.10.2 Bericap GmbH Metal Screw Closures Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Bericap GmbH Metal Screw Closures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Bericap GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Bericap GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Weener Plastics Group

7.11.1 Weener Plastics Group Metal Screw Closures Corporation Information

7.11.2 Weener Plastics Group Metal Screw Closures Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Weener Plastics Group Metal Screw Closures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Weener Plastics Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Weener Plastics Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Blackhawk Molding

7.12.1 Blackhawk Molding Metal Screw Closures Corporation Information

7.12.2 Blackhawk Molding Metal Screw Closures Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Blackhawk Molding Metal Screw Closures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Blackhawk Molding Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Blackhawk Molding Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Georg MENSHEN GmbH

7.13.1 Georg MENSHEN GmbH Metal Screw Closures Corporation Information

7.13.2 Georg MENSHEN GmbH Metal Screw Closures Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Georg MENSHEN GmbH Metal Screw Closures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Georg MENSHEN GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Georg MENSHEN GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Mold-Rite Plastics

7.14.1 Mold-Rite Plastics Metal Screw Closures Corporation Information

7.14.2 Mold-Rite Plastics Metal Screw Closures Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Mold-Rite Plastics Metal Screw Closures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Mold-Rite Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Mold-Rite Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Comar

7.15.1 Comar Metal Screw Closures Corporation Information

7.15.2 Comar Metal Screw Closures Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Comar Metal Screw Closures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Comar Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Comar Recent Developments/Updates

8 Metal Screw Closures Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Metal Screw Closures Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Metal Screw Closures

8.4 Metal Screw Closures Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Metal Screw Closures Distributors List

9.3 Metal Screw Closures Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Metal Screw Closures Industry Trends

10.2 Metal Screw Closures Growth Drivers

10.3 Metal Screw Closures Market Challenges

10.4 Metal Screw Closures Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Metal Screw Closures by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Metal Screw Closures Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Metal Screw Closures Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Metal Screw Closures Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Metal Screw Closures Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Metal Screw Closures

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Metal Screw Closures by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Metal Screw Closures by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Metal Screw Closures by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Metal Screw Closures by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Metal Screw Closures by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Metal Screw Closures by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Metal Screw Closures by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Metal Screw Closures by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

