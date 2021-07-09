Metal Pipe Fittings Market Share by Product, Type, Application, Region and Forecasts Analysis 2027 | Viega, Victaulic, Meide Group, Anvil International

“

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Metal Pipe Fittings Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Viega, Victaulic, Meide Group, Anvil International, Saint-Gobain, Allied Group, McWane, GF Piping Systems, Hitachi, Mueller Industries, JFE Pipe Fitting, Pennsylvania Machine

By Types:

Aluminum Pipe Fittings

Brass Pipe Fittings

Cast Iron Pipe Fittings

Copper Pipe Fittings

Malleable Pipe Fittings



By Applications:

Residential Fitting

Water Supply

Sewage Systems

Oil & Gas

HVAC

Manufacturing

Agricultural Applications

Others







Table of Contents:

1 Metal Pipe Fittings Market Overview

1.1 Metal Pipe Fittings Product Overview

1.2 Metal Pipe Fittings Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Aluminum Pipe Fittings

1.2.2 Brass Pipe Fittings

1.2.3 Cast Iron Pipe Fittings

1.2.4 Copper Pipe Fittings

1.2.5 Malleable Pipe Fittings

1.3 Global Metal Pipe Fittings Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Metal Pipe Fittings Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Metal Pipe Fittings Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Metal Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Metal Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Metal Pipe Fittings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Metal Pipe Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Metal Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Metal Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Metal Pipe Fittings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Metal Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Metal Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Metal Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Metal Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Metal Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Metal Pipe Fittings Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Metal Pipe Fittings Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Metal Pipe Fittings Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Metal Pipe Fittings Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Metal Pipe Fittings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Metal Pipe Fittings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Metal Pipe Fittings Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Metal Pipe Fittings Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Metal Pipe Fittings as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Metal Pipe Fittings Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Metal Pipe Fittings Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Metal Pipe Fittings Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Metal Pipe Fittings Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Metal Pipe Fittings Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Metal Pipe Fittings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Metal Pipe Fittings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Metal Pipe Fittings Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Metal Pipe Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Metal Pipe Fittings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Metal Pipe Fittings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Metal Pipe Fittings Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Metal Pipe Fittings by Application

4.1 Metal Pipe Fittings Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential Fitting

4.1.2 Water Supply

4.1.3 Sewage Systems

4.1.4 Oil & Gas

4.1.5 HVAC

4.1.6 Manufacturing

4.1.7 Agricultural Applications

4.1.8 Others

4.2 Global Metal Pipe Fittings Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Metal Pipe Fittings Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Metal Pipe Fittings Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Metal Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Metal Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Metal Pipe Fittings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Metal Pipe Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Metal Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Metal Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Metal Pipe Fittings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Metal Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Metal Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Metal Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Metal Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Metal Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Metal Pipe Fittings by Country

5.1 North America Metal Pipe Fittings Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Metal Pipe Fittings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Metal Pipe Fittings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Metal Pipe Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Metal Pipe Fittings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Metal Pipe Fittings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Metal Pipe Fittings by Country

6.1 Europe Metal Pipe Fittings Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Metal Pipe Fittings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Metal Pipe Fittings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Metal Pipe Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Metal Pipe Fittings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Metal Pipe Fittings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Metal Pipe Fittings by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Pipe Fittings Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Pipe Fittings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Pipe Fittings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Pipe Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Pipe Fittings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Pipe Fittings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Metal Pipe Fittings by Country

8.1 Latin America Metal Pipe Fittings Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Metal Pipe Fittings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Metal Pipe Fittings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Metal Pipe Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Metal Pipe Fittings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Metal Pipe Fittings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Metal Pipe Fittings by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Pipe Fittings Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Pipe Fittings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Pipe Fittings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Pipe Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Pipe Fittings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Pipe Fittings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Metal Pipe Fittings Business

10.1 Viega

10.1.1 Viega Corporation Information

10.1.2 Viega Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Viega Metal Pipe Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Viega Metal Pipe Fittings Products Offered

10.1.5 Viega Recent Development

10.2 Victaulic

10.2.1 Victaulic Corporation Information

10.2.2 Victaulic Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Victaulic Metal Pipe Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Viega Metal Pipe Fittings Products Offered

10.2.5 Victaulic Recent Development

10.3 Meide Group

10.3.1 Meide Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 Meide Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Meide Group Metal Pipe Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Meide Group Metal Pipe Fittings Products Offered

10.3.5 Meide Group Recent Development

10.4 Anvil International

10.4.1 Anvil International Corporation Information

10.4.2 Anvil International Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Anvil International Metal Pipe Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Anvil International Metal Pipe Fittings Products Offered

10.4.5 Anvil International Recent Development

10.5 Saint-Gobain

10.5.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

10.5.2 Saint-Gobain Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Saint-Gobain Metal Pipe Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Saint-Gobain Metal Pipe Fittings Products Offered

10.5.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

10.6 Allied Group

10.6.1 Allied Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 Allied Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Allied Group Metal Pipe Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Allied Group Metal Pipe Fittings Products Offered

10.6.5 Allied Group Recent Development

10.7 McWane

10.7.1 McWane Corporation Information

10.7.2 McWane Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 McWane Metal Pipe Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 McWane Metal Pipe Fittings Products Offered

10.7.5 McWane Recent Development

10.8 GF Piping Systems

10.8.1 GF Piping Systems Corporation Information

10.8.2 GF Piping Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 GF Piping Systems Metal Pipe Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 GF Piping Systems Metal Pipe Fittings Products Offered

10.8.5 GF Piping Systems Recent Development

10.9 Hitachi

10.9.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.9.2 Hitachi Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Hitachi Metal Pipe Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Hitachi Metal Pipe Fittings Products Offered

10.9.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.10 Mueller Industries

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Metal Pipe Fittings Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Mueller Industries Metal Pipe Fittings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Mueller Industries Recent Development

10.11 JFE Pipe Fitting

10.11.1 JFE Pipe Fitting Corporation Information

10.11.2 JFE Pipe Fitting Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 JFE Pipe Fitting Metal Pipe Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 JFE Pipe Fitting Metal Pipe Fittings Products Offered

10.11.5 JFE Pipe Fitting Recent Development

10.12 Pennsylvania Machine

10.12.1 Pennsylvania Machine Corporation Information

10.12.2 Pennsylvania Machine Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Pennsylvania Machine Metal Pipe Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Pennsylvania Machine Metal Pipe Fittings Products Offered

10.12.5 Pennsylvania Machine Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Metal Pipe Fittings Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Metal Pipe Fittings Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Metal Pipe Fittings Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Metal Pipe Fittings Distributors

12.3 Metal Pipe Fittings Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

