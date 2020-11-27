Metal Material Based Additive Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Sandvik, GKN Hoeganaes, LPW Technology

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Metal Material Based Additive market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Metal Material Based Additive market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Metal Material Based Additive report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Metal Material Based Additive report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Metal Material Based Additive market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Metal Material Based Additive market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Metal Material Based Additive market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Metal Material Based Additive market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Metal Material Based Additive market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Metal Material Based Additive Market Research Report: Sandvik, GKN Hoeganaes, LPW Technology, Carpenter Technology, Erasteel, Arcam AB, Hoganas, HC Starck, AMC Powders, Praxair, Concept Laser, EOS, Jingye Group, Osaka Titanium

Types: Iron-based

Titanium

Nickel

Aluminum

Others



Applications: Aerospace and Defense

Tool and Mold Making

Automotive

Healthcare

Academic Institutions



The Metal Material Based Additive Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Metal Material Based Additive market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Metal Material Based Additive market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Metal Material Based Additive market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Metal Material Based Additive industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Metal Material Based Additive market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Metal Material Based Additive market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Metal Material Based Additive market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Metal Material Based Additive Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Metal Material Based Additive Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Metal Material Based Additive Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Iron-based

1.4.3 Titanium

1.4.4 Nickel

1.4.5 Aluminum

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Metal Material Based Additive Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Aerospace and Defense

1.5.3 Tool and Mold Making

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Academic Institutions

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Metal Material Based Additive Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Metal Material Based Additive Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Metal Material Based Additive Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Metal Material Based Additive, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Metal Material Based Additive Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Metal Material Based Additive Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Metal Material Based Additive Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Metal Material Based Additive Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Metal Material Based Additive Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Metal Material Based Additive Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Metal Material Based Additive Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Metal Material Based Additive Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Metal Material Based Additive Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Metal Material Based Additive Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Metal Material Based Additive Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Metal Material Based Additive Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Metal Material Based Additive Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Metal Material Based Additive Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metal Material Based Additive Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Metal Material Based Additive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Metal Material Based Additive Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Metal Material Based Additive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Metal Material Based Additive Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Metal Material Based Additive Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Metal Material Based Additive Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Metal Material Based Additive Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Metal Material Based Additive Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Metal Material Based Additive Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Metal Material Based Additive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Metal Material Based Additive Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Metal Material Based Additive Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Metal Material Based Additive Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Metal Material Based Additive Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Metal Material Based Additive Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Metal Material Based Additive Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Metal Material Based Additive Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Metal Material Based Additive Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Metal Material Based Additive Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Metal Material Based Additive Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Metal Material Based Additive Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Metal Material Based Additive Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Metal Material Based Additive Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Metal Material Based Additive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Metal Material Based Additive Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Metal Material Based Additive Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Metal Material Based Additive Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Metal Material Based Additive Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Metal Material Based Additive Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Metal Material Based Additive Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Metal Material Based Additive Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Metal Material Based Additive Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Metal Material Based Additive Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Metal Material Based Additive Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Metal Material Based Additive Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Metal Material Based Additive Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Metal Material Based Additive Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Metal Material Based Additive Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Metal Material Based Additive Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Metal Material Based Additive Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Metal Material Based Additive Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Metal Material Based Additive Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Metal Material Based Additive Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Metal Material Based Additive Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Metal Material Based Additive Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Metal Material Based Additive Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Metal Material Based Additive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Metal Material Based Additive Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Metal Material Based Additive Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Metal Material Based Additive Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Metal Material Based Additive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Metal Material Based Additive Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Metal Material Based Additive Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Metal Material Based Additive Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Metal Material Based Additive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Metal Material Based Additive Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Metal Material Based Additive Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Metal Material Based Additive Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Metal Material Based Additive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Metal Material Based Additive Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Metal Material Based Additive Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Metal Material Based Additive Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Material Based Additive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Material Based Additive Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Material Based Additive Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Material Based Additive Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Sandvik

12.1.1 Sandvik Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sandvik Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Sandvik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Sandvik Metal Material Based Additive Products Offered

12.1.5 Sandvik Recent Development

12.2 GKN Hoeganaes

12.2.1 GKN Hoeganaes Corporation Information

12.2.2 GKN Hoeganaes Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 GKN Hoeganaes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 GKN Hoeganaes Metal Material Based Additive Products Offered

12.2.5 GKN Hoeganaes Recent Development

12.3 LPW Technology

12.3.1 LPW Technology Corporation Information

12.3.2 LPW Technology Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 LPW Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 LPW Technology Metal Material Based Additive Products Offered

12.3.5 LPW Technology Recent Development

12.4 Carpenter Technology

12.4.1 Carpenter Technology Corporation Information

12.4.2 Carpenter Technology Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Carpenter Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Carpenter Technology Metal Material Based Additive Products Offered

12.4.5 Carpenter Technology Recent Development

12.5 Erasteel

12.5.1 Erasteel Corporation Information

12.5.2 Erasteel Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Erasteel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Erasteel Metal Material Based Additive Products Offered

12.5.5 Erasteel Recent Development

12.6 Arcam AB

12.6.1 Arcam AB Corporation Information

12.6.2 Arcam AB Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Arcam AB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Arcam AB Metal Material Based Additive Products Offered

12.6.5 Arcam AB Recent Development

12.7 Hoganas

12.7.1 Hoganas Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hoganas Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Hoganas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Hoganas Metal Material Based Additive Products Offered

12.7.5 Hoganas Recent Development

12.8 HC Starck

12.8.1 HC Starck Corporation Information

12.8.2 HC Starck Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 HC Starck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 HC Starck Metal Material Based Additive Products Offered

12.8.5 HC Starck Recent Development

12.9 AMC Powders

12.9.1 AMC Powders Corporation Information

12.9.2 AMC Powders Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 AMC Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 AMC Powders Metal Material Based Additive Products Offered

12.9.5 AMC Powders Recent Development

12.10 Praxair

12.10.1 Praxair Corporation Information

12.10.2 Praxair Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Praxair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Praxair Metal Material Based Additive Products Offered

12.10.5 Praxair Recent Development

12.12 EOS

12.12.1 EOS Corporation Information

12.12.2 EOS Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 EOS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 EOS Products Offered

12.12.5 EOS Recent Development

12.13 Jingye Group

12.13.1 Jingye Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Jingye Group Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Jingye Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Jingye Group Products Offered

12.13.5 Jingye Group Recent Development

12.14 Osaka Titanium

12.14.1 Osaka Titanium Corporation Information

12.14.2 Osaka Titanium Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Osaka Titanium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Osaka Titanium Products Offered

12.14.5 Osaka Titanium Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Metal Material Based Additive Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Metal Material Based Additive Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”