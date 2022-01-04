Metal Material Based 3D Printing Market [2021-2027] In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics & Emerging Growth Factors with Prominent Key Players | Sandvik, GKN Hoeganaes, LPW Technology

“

A newly published report titled “(Metal Material Based 3D Printing Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Metal Material Based 3D Printing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Metal Material Based 3D Printing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Metal Material Based 3D Printing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Metal Material Based 3D Printing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Metal Material Based 3D Printing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Metal Material Based 3D Printing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Sandvik, GKN Hoeganaes, LPW Technology, Carpenter Technology, Erasteel, Arcam AB, Hoganas, HC Starck, AMC Powders, Praxair, Concept Laser, EOS, Jingye Group, Osaka Titanium

Market Segmentation by Product:

Iron-based

Titanium

Nickel

Aluminum



Market Segmentation by Application:

Aerospace and Defense

Tool and Mold Making

Automotive

Healthcare

Academic Institutions



The Metal Material Based 3D Printing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Metal Material Based 3D Printing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Metal Material Based 3D Printing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Metal Material Based 3D Printing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Metal Material Based 3D Printing

1.2 Metal Material Based 3D Printing Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Metal Material Based 3D Printing Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Iron-based

1.2.3 Titanium

1.2.4 Nickel

1.2.5 Aluminum

1.3 Metal Material Based 3D Printing Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Metal Material Based 3D Printing Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.3 Tool and Mold Making

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Academic Institutions

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Metal Material Based 3D Printing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Metal Material Based 3D Printing Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Metal Material Based 3D Printing Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Metal Material Based 3D Printing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Metal Material Based 3D Printing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Metal Material Based 3D Printing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Metal Material Based 3D Printing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Metal Material Based 3D Printing Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Metal Material Based 3D Printing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Metal Material Based 3D Printing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Metal Material Based 3D Printing Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Metal Material Based 3D Printing Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Metal Material Based 3D Printing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Metal Material Based 3D Printing Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Metal Material Based 3D Printing Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Metal Material Based 3D Printing Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Metal Material Based 3D Printing Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Metal Material Based 3D Printing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Metal Material Based 3D Printing Production

3.4.1 North America Metal Material Based 3D Printing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Metal Material Based 3D Printing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Metal Material Based 3D Printing Production

3.5.1 Europe Metal Material Based 3D Printing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Metal Material Based 3D Printing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Metal Material Based 3D Printing Production

3.6.1 China Metal Material Based 3D Printing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Metal Material Based 3D Printing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Metal Material Based 3D Printing Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Metal Material Based 3D Printing Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Metal Material Based 3D Printing Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Metal Material Based 3D Printing Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Metal Material Based 3D Printing Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Metal Material Based 3D Printing Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Metal Material Based 3D Printing Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Metal Material Based 3D Printing Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Metal Material Based 3D Printing Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Metal Material Based 3D Printing Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Metal Material Based 3D Printing Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Metal Material Based 3D Printing Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Metal Material Based 3D Printing Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Sandvik

7.1.1 Sandvik Metal Material Based 3D Printing Corporation Information

7.1.2 Sandvik Metal Material Based 3D Printing Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Sandvik Metal Material Based 3D Printing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Sandvik Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Sandvik Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 GKN Hoeganaes

7.2.1 GKN Hoeganaes Metal Material Based 3D Printing Corporation Information

7.2.2 GKN Hoeganaes Metal Material Based 3D Printing Product Portfolio

7.2.3 GKN Hoeganaes Metal Material Based 3D Printing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 GKN Hoeganaes Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 GKN Hoeganaes Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 LPW Technology

7.3.1 LPW Technology Metal Material Based 3D Printing Corporation Information

7.3.2 LPW Technology Metal Material Based 3D Printing Product Portfolio

7.3.3 LPW Technology Metal Material Based 3D Printing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 LPW Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 LPW Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Carpenter Technology

7.4.1 Carpenter Technology Metal Material Based 3D Printing Corporation Information

7.4.2 Carpenter Technology Metal Material Based 3D Printing Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Carpenter Technology Metal Material Based 3D Printing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Carpenter Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Carpenter Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Erasteel

7.5.1 Erasteel Metal Material Based 3D Printing Corporation Information

7.5.2 Erasteel Metal Material Based 3D Printing Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Erasteel Metal Material Based 3D Printing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Erasteel Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Erasteel Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Arcam AB

7.6.1 Arcam AB Metal Material Based 3D Printing Corporation Information

7.6.2 Arcam AB Metal Material Based 3D Printing Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Arcam AB Metal Material Based 3D Printing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Arcam AB Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Arcam AB Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Hoganas

7.7.1 Hoganas Metal Material Based 3D Printing Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hoganas Metal Material Based 3D Printing Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Hoganas Metal Material Based 3D Printing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Hoganas Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Hoganas Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 HC Starck

7.8.1 HC Starck Metal Material Based 3D Printing Corporation Information

7.8.2 HC Starck Metal Material Based 3D Printing Product Portfolio

7.8.3 HC Starck Metal Material Based 3D Printing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 HC Starck Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 HC Starck Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 AMC Powders

7.9.1 AMC Powders Metal Material Based 3D Printing Corporation Information

7.9.2 AMC Powders Metal Material Based 3D Printing Product Portfolio

7.9.3 AMC Powders Metal Material Based 3D Printing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 AMC Powders Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 AMC Powders Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Praxair

7.10.1 Praxair Metal Material Based 3D Printing Corporation Information

7.10.2 Praxair Metal Material Based 3D Printing Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Praxair Metal Material Based 3D Printing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Praxair Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Praxair Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Concept Laser

7.11.1 Concept Laser Metal Material Based 3D Printing Corporation Information

7.11.2 Concept Laser Metal Material Based 3D Printing Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Concept Laser Metal Material Based 3D Printing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Concept Laser Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Concept Laser Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 EOS

7.12.1 EOS Metal Material Based 3D Printing Corporation Information

7.12.2 EOS Metal Material Based 3D Printing Product Portfolio

7.12.3 EOS Metal Material Based 3D Printing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 EOS Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 EOS Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Jingye Group

7.13.1 Jingye Group Metal Material Based 3D Printing Corporation Information

7.13.2 Jingye Group Metal Material Based 3D Printing Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Jingye Group Metal Material Based 3D Printing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Jingye Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Jingye Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Osaka Titanium

7.14.1 Osaka Titanium Metal Material Based 3D Printing Corporation Information

7.14.2 Osaka Titanium Metal Material Based 3D Printing Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Osaka Titanium Metal Material Based 3D Printing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Osaka Titanium Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Osaka Titanium Recent Developments/Updates

8 Metal Material Based 3D Printing Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Metal Material Based 3D Printing Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Metal Material Based 3D Printing

8.4 Metal Material Based 3D Printing Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Metal Material Based 3D Printing Distributors List

9.3 Metal Material Based 3D Printing Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Metal Material Based 3D Printing Industry Trends

10.2 Metal Material Based 3D Printing Growth Drivers

10.3 Metal Material Based 3D Printing Market Challenges

10.4 Metal Material Based 3D Printing Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Metal Material Based 3D Printing by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Metal Material Based 3D Printing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Metal Material Based 3D Printing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Metal Material Based 3D Printing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Metal Material Based 3D Printing

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Metal Material Based 3D Printing by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Metal Material Based 3D Printing by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Metal Material Based 3D Printing by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Metal Material Based 3D Printing by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Metal Material Based 3D Printing by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Metal Material Based 3D Printing by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Metal Material Based 3D Printing by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Metal Material Based 3D Printing by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

