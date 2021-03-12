Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Recent Trends, Opportunities and Growth Revenue 2021-2027 | Indo-Mim, OptiMIM (Form Technologies), ARC Group

“

The report titled Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Metal Injection Molding Materials market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Metal Injection Molding Materials market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Metal Injection Molding Materials market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Metal Injection Molding Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Metal Injection Molding Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Metal Injection Molding Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Metal Injection Molding Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Metal Injection Molding Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Metal Injection Molding Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Metal Injection Molding Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Metal Injection Molding Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Indo-Mim, OptiMIM (Form Technologies), ARC Group, Phillips-Medisize (Molex), Smith Metal Products, Netshape Technologies (MPP), Dean Group International, Sintex, CMG Technologies, Future High-Tech, Parmatech Corporation (ATW Companies), Nippon Piston Ring, Tanfel, Schunk, Amphenol Corporation, CN Innovations, Shin Zu Shing, GIAN, Parmaco Metal Injection Molding AG, Dou Yee Technologies

Market Segmentation by Product: Stainless Steel

Steel

Magnetic Alloys

Copper

Others Alloys



Market Segmentation by Application: Electronic

Automotive

Industrial Components

Medical & Dental

Firearms

Consumer Products

Others



The Metal Injection Molding Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Metal Injection Molding Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Metal Injection Molding Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Metal Injection Molding Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Metal Injection Molding Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Metal Injection Molding Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Metal Injection Molding Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Metal Injection Molding Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Metal Injection Molding Materials Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Materials

1.2.2 Stainless Steel

1.2.3 Steel

1.2.4 Magnetic Alloys

1.2.5 Copper

1.2.6 Others Alloys

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Electronic

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Industrial Components

1.3.5 Medical & Dental

1.3.6 Firearms

1.3.7 Consumer Products

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Metal Injection Molding Materials Industry Trends

2.4.2 Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Drivers

2.4.3 Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Challenges

2.4.4 Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Restraints

3 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales

3.1 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Metal Injection Molding Materials Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Metal Injection Molding Materials Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Metal Injection Molding Materials Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Metal Injection Molding Materials Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Metal Injection Molding Materials Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Metal Injection Molding Materials Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Metal Injection Molding Materials Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Metal Injection Molding Materials Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Metal Injection Molding Materials Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Metal Injection Molding Materials Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metal Injection Molding Materials Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Materials

5.1 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales by Materials

5.1.1 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Historical Sales by Materials (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Forecasted Sales by Materials (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales Market Share by Materials (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Revenue by Materials

5.2.1 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Historical Revenue by Materials (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Forecasted Revenue by Materials (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Revenue Market Share by Materials (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Price by Materials

5.3.1 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Price by Materials (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Price Forecast by Materials (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Metal Injection Molding Materials Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Size by Materials

7.2.1 North America Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales by Materials (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Metal Injection Molding Materials Revenue by Materials (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Metal Injection Molding Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Metal Injection Molding Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Metal Injection Molding Materials Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Size by Materials

8.2.1 Europe Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales by Materials (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Metal Injection Molding Materials Revenue by Materials (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Metal Injection Molding Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Metal Injection Molding Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Metal Injection Molding Materials Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Size by Materials

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales by Materials (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Metal Injection Molding Materials Revenue by Materials (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Metal Injection Molding Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Metal Injection Molding Materials Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Metal Injection Molding Materials Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Size by Materials

10.2.1 Latin America Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales by Materials (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Metal Injection Molding Materials Revenue by Materials (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Metal Injection Molding Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Metal Injection Molding Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

10.4.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Injection Molding Materials Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Size by Materials

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales by Materials (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Injection Molding Materials Revenue by Materials (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Injection Molding Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Injection Molding Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Indo-Mim

12.1.1 Indo-Mim Corporation Information

12.1.2 Indo-Mim Overview

12.1.3 Indo-Mim Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Indo-Mim Metal Injection Molding Materials Products and Services

12.1.5 Indo-Mim Metal Injection Molding Materials SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Indo-Mim Recent Developments

12.2 OptiMIM (Form Technologies)

12.2.1 OptiMIM (Form Technologies) Corporation Information

12.2.2 OptiMIM (Form Technologies) Overview

12.2.3 OptiMIM (Form Technologies) Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 OptiMIM (Form Technologies) Metal Injection Molding Materials Products and Services

12.2.5 OptiMIM (Form Technologies) Metal Injection Molding Materials SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 OptiMIM (Form Technologies) Recent Developments

12.3 ARC Group

12.3.1 ARC Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 ARC Group Overview

12.3.3 ARC Group Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 ARC Group Metal Injection Molding Materials Products and Services

12.3.5 ARC Group Metal Injection Molding Materials SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 ARC Group Recent Developments

12.4 Phillips-Medisize (Molex)

12.4.1 Phillips-Medisize (Molex) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Phillips-Medisize (Molex) Overview

12.4.3 Phillips-Medisize (Molex) Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Phillips-Medisize (Molex) Metal Injection Molding Materials Products and Services

12.4.5 Phillips-Medisize (Molex) Metal Injection Molding Materials SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Phillips-Medisize (Molex) Recent Developments

12.5 Smith Metal Products

12.5.1 Smith Metal Products Corporation Information

12.5.2 Smith Metal Products Overview

12.5.3 Smith Metal Products Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Smith Metal Products Metal Injection Molding Materials Products and Services

12.5.5 Smith Metal Products Metal Injection Molding Materials SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Smith Metal Products Recent Developments

12.6 Netshape Technologies (MPP)

12.6.1 Netshape Technologies (MPP) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Netshape Technologies (MPP) Overview

12.6.3 Netshape Technologies (MPP) Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Netshape Technologies (MPP) Metal Injection Molding Materials Products and Services

12.6.5 Netshape Technologies (MPP) Metal Injection Molding Materials SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Netshape Technologies (MPP) Recent Developments

12.7 Dean Group International

12.7.1 Dean Group International Corporation Information

12.7.2 Dean Group International Overview

12.7.3 Dean Group International Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Dean Group International Metal Injection Molding Materials Products and Services

12.7.5 Dean Group International Metal Injection Molding Materials SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Dean Group International Recent Developments

12.8 Sintex

12.8.1 Sintex Corporation Information

12.8.2 Sintex Overview

12.8.3 Sintex Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Sintex Metal Injection Molding Materials Products and Services

12.8.5 Sintex Metal Injection Molding Materials SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Sintex Recent Developments

12.9 CMG Technologies

12.9.1 CMG Technologies Corporation Information

12.9.2 CMG Technologies Overview

12.9.3 CMG Technologies Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 CMG Technologies Metal Injection Molding Materials Products and Services

12.9.5 CMG Technologies Metal Injection Molding Materials SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 CMG Technologies Recent Developments

12.10 Future High-Tech

12.10.1 Future High-Tech Corporation Information

12.10.2 Future High-Tech Overview

12.10.3 Future High-Tech Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Future High-Tech Metal Injection Molding Materials Products and Services

12.10.5 Future High-Tech Metal Injection Molding Materials SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Future High-Tech Recent Developments

12.11 Parmatech Corporation (ATW Companies)

12.11.1 Parmatech Corporation (ATW Companies) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Parmatech Corporation (ATW Companies) Overview

12.11.3 Parmatech Corporation (ATW Companies) Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Parmatech Corporation (ATW Companies) Metal Injection Molding Materials Products and Services

12.11.5 Parmatech Corporation (ATW Companies) Recent Developments

12.12 Nippon Piston Ring

12.12.1 Nippon Piston Ring Corporation Information

12.12.2 Nippon Piston Ring Overview

12.12.3 Nippon Piston Ring Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Nippon Piston Ring Metal Injection Molding Materials Products and Services

12.12.5 Nippon Piston Ring Recent Developments

12.13 Tanfel

12.13.1 Tanfel Corporation Information

12.13.2 Tanfel Overview

12.13.3 Tanfel Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Tanfel Metal Injection Molding Materials Products and Services

12.13.5 Tanfel Recent Developments

12.14 Schunk

12.14.1 Schunk Corporation Information

12.14.2 Schunk Overview

12.14.3 Schunk Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Schunk Metal Injection Molding Materials Products and Services

12.14.5 Schunk Recent Developments

12.15 Amphenol Corporation

12.15.1 Amphenol Corporation Corporation Information

12.15.2 Amphenol Corporation Overview

12.15.3 Amphenol Corporation Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Amphenol Corporation Metal Injection Molding Materials Products and Services

12.15.5 Amphenol Corporation Recent Developments

12.16 CN Innovations

12.16.1 CN Innovations Corporation Information

12.16.2 CN Innovations Overview

12.16.3 CN Innovations Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 CN Innovations Metal Injection Molding Materials Products and Services

12.16.5 CN Innovations Recent Developments

12.17 Shin Zu Shing

12.17.1 Shin Zu Shing Corporation Information

12.17.2 Shin Zu Shing Overview

12.17.3 Shin Zu Shing Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Shin Zu Shing Metal Injection Molding Materials Products and Services

12.17.5 Shin Zu Shing Recent Developments

12.18 GIAN

12.18.1 GIAN Corporation Information

12.18.2 GIAN Overview

12.18.3 GIAN Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 GIAN Metal Injection Molding Materials Products and Services

12.18.5 GIAN Recent Developments

12.19 Parmaco Metal Injection Molding AG

12.19.1 Parmaco Metal Injection Molding AG Corporation Information

12.19.2 Parmaco Metal Injection Molding AG Overview

12.19.3 Parmaco Metal Injection Molding AG Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Parmaco Metal Injection Molding AG Metal Injection Molding Materials Products and Services

12.19.5 Parmaco Metal Injection Molding AG Recent Developments

12.20 Dou Yee Technologies

12.20.1 Dou Yee Technologies Corporation Information

12.20.2 Dou Yee Technologies Overview

12.20.3 Dou Yee Technologies Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Dou Yee Technologies Metal Injection Molding Materials Products and Services

12.20.5 Dou Yee Technologies Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Metal Injection Molding Materials Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Metal Injection Molding Materials Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Metal Injection Molding Materials Production Mode & Process

13.4 Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Metal Injection Molding Materials Sales Channels

13.4.2 Metal Injection Molding Materials Distributors

13.5 Metal Injection Molding Materials Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”