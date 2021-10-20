Metal & Glass Coatings Market 2021: Trends, Opportunity, Global Share and Growth Factor till 2027 | 3M, PPG, Sherwin-Williams

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Metal & Glass Coatings Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Metal & Glass Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Metal & Glass Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Metal & Glass Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Metal & Glass Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Metal & Glass Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Metal & Glass Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

3M, PPG, Sherwin-Williams, Henkel, Akzonobel, Valspar, Axalta Coatings, Euroglas GmbH, DuPont, Nippon Paint, BASF, Kansai Paint, Wacker Chemie AG, Becker Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

Solventborne

Waterborne

UV



Market Segmentation by Application:

Metal

Glass



The Metal & Glass Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Metal & Glass Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Metal & Glass Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Metal & Glass Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Metal & Glass Coatings

1.2 Metal & Glass Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Solventborne

1.2.3 Waterborne

1.2.4 UV

1.3 Metal & Glass Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Metal

1.3.3 Glass

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Metal & Glass Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Metal & Glass Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Metal & Glass Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Metal & Glass Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Metal & Glass Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Metal & Glass Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Metal & Glass Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Metal & Glass Coatings Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Metal & Glass Coatings Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Metal & Glass Coatings Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Metal & Glass Coatings Production

3.4.1 North America Metal & Glass Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Metal & Glass Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Metal & Glass Coatings Production

3.5.1 Europe Metal & Glass Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Metal & Glass Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Metal & Glass Coatings Production

3.6.1 China Metal & Glass Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Metal & Glass Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Metal & Glass Coatings Production

3.7.1 Japan Metal & Glass Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Metal & Glass Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Metal & Glass Coatings Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Metal & Glass Coatings Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Metal & Glass Coatings Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Metal & Glass Coatings Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Metal & Glass Coatings Corporation Information

7.1.2 3M Metal & Glass Coatings Product Portfolio

7.1.3 3M Metal & Glass Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 3M Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 PPG

7.2.1 PPG Metal & Glass Coatings Corporation Information

7.2.2 PPG Metal & Glass Coatings Product Portfolio

7.2.3 PPG Metal & Glass Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 PPG Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 PPG Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Sherwin-Williams

7.3.1 Sherwin-Williams Metal & Glass Coatings Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sherwin-Williams Metal & Glass Coatings Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Sherwin-Williams Metal & Glass Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Sherwin-Williams Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Henkel

7.4.1 Henkel Metal & Glass Coatings Corporation Information

7.4.2 Henkel Metal & Glass Coatings Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Henkel Metal & Glass Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Henkel Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Henkel Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Akzonobel

7.5.1 Akzonobel Metal & Glass Coatings Corporation Information

7.5.2 Akzonobel Metal & Glass Coatings Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Akzonobel Metal & Glass Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Akzonobel Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Akzonobel Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Valspar

7.6.1 Valspar Metal & Glass Coatings Corporation Information

7.6.2 Valspar Metal & Glass Coatings Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Valspar Metal & Glass Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Valspar Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Valspar Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Axalta Coatings

7.7.1 Axalta Coatings Metal & Glass Coatings Corporation Information

7.7.2 Axalta Coatings Metal & Glass Coatings Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Axalta Coatings Metal & Glass Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Axalta Coatings Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Axalta Coatings Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Euroglas GmbH

7.8.1 Euroglas GmbH Metal & Glass Coatings Corporation Information

7.8.2 Euroglas GmbH Metal & Glass Coatings Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Euroglas GmbH Metal & Glass Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Euroglas GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Euroglas GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 DuPont

7.9.1 DuPont Metal & Glass Coatings Corporation Information

7.9.2 DuPont Metal & Glass Coatings Product Portfolio

7.9.3 DuPont Metal & Glass Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 DuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 DuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Nippon Paint

7.10.1 Nippon Paint Metal & Glass Coatings Corporation Information

7.10.2 Nippon Paint Metal & Glass Coatings Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Nippon Paint Metal & Glass Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Nippon Paint Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Nippon Paint Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 BASF

7.11.1 BASF Metal & Glass Coatings Corporation Information

7.11.2 BASF Metal & Glass Coatings Product Portfolio

7.11.3 BASF Metal & Glass Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Kansai Paint

7.12.1 Kansai Paint Metal & Glass Coatings Corporation Information

7.12.2 Kansai Paint Metal & Glass Coatings Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Kansai Paint Metal & Glass Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Kansai Paint Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Kansai Paint Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Wacker Chemie AG

7.13.1 Wacker Chemie AG Metal & Glass Coatings Corporation Information

7.13.2 Wacker Chemie AG Metal & Glass Coatings Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Wacker Chemie AG Metal & Glass Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Wacker Chemie AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Wacker Chemie AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Becker Group

7.14.1 Becker Group Metal & Glass Coatings Corporation Information

7.14.2 Becker Group Metal & Glass Coatings Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Becker Group Metal & Glass Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Becker Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Becker Group Recent Developments/Updates

8 Metal & Glass Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Metal & Glass Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Metal & Glass Coatings

8.4 Metal & Glass Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Metal & Glass Coatings Distributors List

9.3 Metal & Glass Coatings Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Metal & Glass Coatings Industry Trends

10.2 Metal & Glass Coatings Growth Drivers

10.3 Metal & Glass Coatings Market Challenges

10.4 Metal & Glass Coatings Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Metal & Glass Coatings by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Metal & Glass Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Metal & Glass Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Metal & Glass Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Metal & Glass Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Metal & Glass Coatings

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Metal & Glass Coatings by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Metal & Glass Coatings by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Metal & Glass Coatings by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Metal & Glass Coatings by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Metal & Glass Coatings by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Metal & Glass Coatings by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Metal & Glass Coatings by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Metal & Glass Coatings by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

