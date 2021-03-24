Metal Forging Parts Market Competitive Strategies And Precise Outlook 2021 To 2027 | Firth Rixson Limited, Doncasters Group (Stanley Black & Decker), FRISA

“

The report titled Global Metal Forging Parts Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Metal Forging Parts market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Metal Forging Parts market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Metal Forging Parts market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Metal Forging Parts market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Metal Forging Parts report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Metal Forging Parts report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Metal Forging Parts market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Metal Forging Parts market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Metal Forging Parts market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Metal Forging Parts market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Metal Forging Parts market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Firth Rixson Limited, Doncasters Group (Stanley Black & Decker), FRISA, Scot Forge Company, Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway), Howmet Aerospace Inc., Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), Nippon Steel, thyssenkrupp AG, Bharat Forge, Brück GmbH, Japan Casting & Forging Corp., Carpenter Technology Corporation, VSMPO-AVISMA, Aubert & Duval, Acerinox S.A., Outokumpu Stainless Inc., AK Steel Corporation (Cleveland-Cliffs), Aperam, Haynes International, VDM Metals GmbH, AVIC Heavy Machinery, Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries, Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company, BAODING HEAVY Group, Tongyu Heavy Industry, Wanhang Die Forging, Guizhou Aviation Technical Development, Southwest Aluminium (Group) Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product: Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Stainless Steel

Aluminum Alloy

Magnesium Alloy

Titanium Alloy

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Defense & Aerospace

Shipping

Power Industry

Oil & Gas

Construction Machinery

Others



The Metal Forging Parts Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Metal Forging Parts market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Metal Forging Parts market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Metal Forging Parts market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Metal Forging Parts industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Metal Forging Parts market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Metal Forging Parts market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Metal Forging Parts market?

Table of Contents:

1 Metal Forging Parts Market Overview

1.1 Metal Forging Parts Product Overview

1.2 Metal Forging Parts Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Carbon Steel

1.2.2 Alloy Steel

1.2.3 Stainless Steel

1.2.4 Aluminum Alloy

1.2.5 Magnesium Alloy

1.2.6 Titanium Alloy

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Metal Forging Parts Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Metal Forging Parts Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Metal Forging Parts Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Metal Forging Parts Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Metal Forging Parts Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Metal Forging Parts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Metal Forging Parts Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Metal Forging Parts Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Metal Forging Parts Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Metal Forging Parts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Metal Forging Parts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Metal Forging Parts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Metal Forging Parts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Metal Forging Parts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Parts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Metal Forging Parts Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Metal Forging Parts Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Metal Forging Parts Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Metal Forging Parts Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Metal Forging Parts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Metal Forging Parts Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Metal Forging Parts Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Metal Forging Parts Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Metal Forging Parts as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Metal Forging Parts Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Metal Forging Parts Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Metal Forging Parts Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Metal Forging Parts Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Metal Forging Parts Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Metal Forging Parts Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Metal Forging Parts Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Metal Forging Parts Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Metal Forging Parts Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Metal Forging Parts Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Metal Forging Parts Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Metal Forging Parts Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Metal Forging Parts by Application

4.1 Metal Forging Parts Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Defense & Aerospace

4.1.2 Shipping

4.1.3 Power Industry

4.1.4 Oil & Gas

4.1.5 Construction Machinery

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Metal Forging Parts Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Metal Forging Parts Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Metal Forging Parts Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Metal Forging Parts Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Metal Forging Parts Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Metal Forging Parts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Metal Forging Parts Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Metal Forging Parts Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Metal Forging Parts Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Metal Forging Parts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Metal Forging Parts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Metal Forging Parts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Metal Forging Parts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Metal Forging Parts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Parts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Metal Forging Parts by Country

5.1 North America Metal Forging Parts Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Metal Forging Parts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Metal Forging Parts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Metal Forging Parts Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Metal Forging Parts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Metal Forging Parts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Metal Forging Parts by Country

6.1 Europe Metal Forging Parts Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Metal Forging Parts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Metal Forging Parts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Metal Forging Parts Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Metal Forging Parts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Metal Forging Parts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Metal Forging Parts by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Forging Parts Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Forging Parts Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Forging Parts Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Forging Parts Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Forging Parts Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Forging Parts Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Metal Forging Parts by Country

8.1 Latin America Metal Forging Parts Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Metal Forging Parts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Metal Forging Parts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Metal Forging Parts Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Metal Forging Parts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Metal Forging Parts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Parts by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Parts Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Parts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Parts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Parts Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Parts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Parts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Metal Forging Parts Business

10.1 Firth Rixson Limited

10.1.1 Firth Rixson Limited Corporation Information

10.1.2 Firth Rixson Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Firth Rixson Limited Metal Forging Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Firth Rixson Limited Metal Forging Parts Products Offered

10.1.5 Firth Rixson Limited Recent Development

10.2 Doncasters Group (Stanley Black & Decker)

10.2.1 Doncasters Group (Stanley Black & Decker) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Doncasters Group (Stanley Black & Decker) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Doncasters Group (Stanley Black & Decker) Metal Forging Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Firth Rixson Limited Metal Forging Parts Products Offered

10.2.5 Doncasters Group (Stanley Black & Decker) Recent Development

10.3 FRISA

10.3.1 FRISA Corporation Information

10.3.2 FRISA Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 FRISA Metal Forging Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 FRISA Metal Forging Parts Products Offered

10.3.5 FRISA Recent Development

10.4 Scot Forge Company

10.4.1 Scot Forge Company Corporation Information

10.4.2 Scot Forge Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Scot Forge Company Metal Forging Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Scot Forge Company Metal Forging Parts Products Offered

10.4.5 Scot Forge Company Recent Development

10.5 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway)

10.5.1 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Metal Forging Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Metal Forging Parts Products Offered

10.5.5 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Recent Development

10.6 Howmet Aerospace Inc.

10.6.1 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Metal Forging Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Metal Forging Parts Products Offered

10.6.5 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Recent Development

10.7 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

10.7.1 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Metal Forging Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Metal Forging Parts Products Offered

10.7.5 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Recent Development

10.8 Nippon Steel

10.8.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Information

10.8.2 Nippon Steel Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Nippon Steel Metal Forging Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Nippon Steel Metal Forging Parts Products Offered

10.8.5 Nippon Steel Recent Development

10.9 thyssenkrupp AG

10.9.1 thyssenkrupp AG Corporation Information

10.9.2 thyssenkrupp AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 thyssenkrupp AG Metal Forging Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 thyssenkrupp AG Metal Forging Parts Products Offered

10.9.5 thyssenkrupp AG Recent Development

10.10 Bharat Forge

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Metal Forging Parts Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Bharat Forge Metal Forging Parts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Bharat Forge Recent Development

10.11 Brück GmbH

10.11.1 Brück GmbH Corporation Information

10.11.2 Brück GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Brück GmbH Metal Forging Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Brück GmbH Metal Forging Parts Products Offered

10.11.5 Brück GmbH Recent Development

10.12 Japan Casting & Forging Corp.

10.12.1 Japan Casting & Forging Corp. Corporation Information

10.12.2 Japan Casting & Forging Corp. Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Japan Casting & Forging Corp. Metal Forging Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Japan Casting & Forging Corp. Metal Forging Parts Products Offered

10.12.5 Japan Casting & Forging Corp. Recent Development

10.13 Carpenter Technology Corporation

10.13.1 Carpenter Technology Corporation Corporation Information

10.13.2 Carpenter Technology Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Carpenter Technology Corporation Metal Forging Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Carpenter Technology Corporation Metal Forging Parts Products Offered

10.13.5 Carpenter Technology Corporation Recent Development

10.14 VSMPO-AVISMA

10.14.1 VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation Information

10.14.2 VSMPO-AVISMA Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 VSMPO-AVISMA Metal Forging Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 VSMPO-AVISMA Metal Forging Parts Products Offered

10.14.5 VSMPO-AVISMA Recent Development

10.15 Aubert & Duval

10.15.1 Aubert & Duval Corporation Information

10.15.2 Aubert & Duval Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Aubert & Duval Metal Forging Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Aubert & Duval Metal Forging Parts Products Offered

10.15.5 Aubert & Duval Recent Development

10.16 Acerinox S.A.

10.16.1 Acerinox S.A. Corporation Information

10.16.2 Acerinox S.A. Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Acerinox S.A. Metal Forging Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Acerinox S.A. Metal Forging Parts Products Offered

10.16.5 Acerinox S.A. Recent Development

10.17 Outokumpu Stainless Inc.

10.17.1 Outokumpu Stainless Inc. Corporation Information

10.17.2 Outokumpu Stainless Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Outokumpu Stainless Inc. Metal Forging Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Outokumpu Stainless Inc. Metal Forging Parts Products Offered

10.17.5 Outokumpu Stainless Inc. Recent Development

10.18 AK Steel Corporation (Cleveland-Cliffs)

10.18.1 AK Steel Corporation (Cleveland-Cliffs) Corporation Information

10.18.2 AK Steel Corporation (Cleveland-Cliffs) Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 AK Steel Corporation (Cleveland-Cliffs) Metal Forging Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 AK Steel Corporation (Cleveland-Cliffs) Metal Forging Parts Products Offered

10.18.5 AK Steel Corporation (Cleveland-Cliffs) Recent Development

10.19 Aperam

10.19.1 Aperam Corporation Information

10.19.2 Aperam Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Aperam Metal Forging Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Aperam Metal Forging Parts Products Offered

10.19.5 Aperam Recent Development

10.20 Haynes International

10.20.1 Haynes International Corporation Information

10.20.2 Haynes International Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Haynes International Metal Forging Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Haynes International Metal Forging Parts Products Offered

10.20.5 Haynes International Recent Development

10.21 VDM Metals GmbH

10.21.1 VDM Metals GmbH Corporation Information

10.21.2 VDM Metals GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 VDM Metals GmbH Metal Forging Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 VDM Metals GmbH Metal Forging Parts Products Offered

10.21.5 VDM Metals GmbH Recent Development

10.22 AVIC Heavy Machinery

10.22.1 AVIC Heavy Machinery Corporation Information

10.22.2 AVIC Heavy Machinery Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 AVIC Heavy Machinery Metal Forging Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 AVIC Heavy Machinery Metal Forging Parts Products Offered

10.22.5 AVIC Heavy Machinery Recent Development

10.23 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries

10.23.1 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Corporation Information

10.23.2 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Metal Forging Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Metal Forging Parts Products Offered

10.23.5 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Recent Development

10.24 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company

10.24.1 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Corporation Information

10.24.2 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Metal Forging Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Metal Forging Parts Products Offered

10.24.5 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Recent Development

10.25 BAODING HEAVY Group

10.25.1 BAODING HEAVY Group Corporation Information

10.25.2 BAODING HEAVY Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 BAODING HEAVY Group Metal Forging Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 BAODING HEAVY Group Metal Forging Parts Products Offered

10.25.5 BAODING HEAVY Group Recent Development

10.26 Tongyu Heavy Industry

10.26.1 Tongyu Heavy Industry Corporation Information

10.26.2 Tongyu Heavy Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Tongyu Heavy Industry Metal Forging Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Tongyu Heavy Industry Metal Forging Parts Products Offered

10.26.5 Tongyu Heavy Industry Recent Development

10.27 Wanhang Die Forging

10.27.1 Wanhang Die Forging Corporation Information

10.27.2 Wanhang Die Forging Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Wanhang Die Forging Metal Forging Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Wanhang Die Forging Metal Forging Parts Products Offered

10.27.5 Wanhang Die Forging Recent Development

10.28 Guizhou Aviation Technical Development

10.28.1 Guizhou Aviation Technical Development Corporation Information

10.28.2 Guizhou Aviation Technical Development Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 Guizhou Aviation Technical Development Metal Forging Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 Guizhou Aviation Technical Development Metal Forging Parts Products Offered

10.28.5 Guizhou Aviation Technical Development Recent Development

10.29 Southwest Aluminium (Group) Co., Ltd.

10.29.1 Southwest Aluminium (Group) Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.29.2 Southwest Aluminium (Group) Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.29.3 Southwest Aluminium (Group) Co., Ltd. Metal Forging Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.29.4 Southwest Aluminium (Group) Co., Ltd. Metal Forging Parts Products Offered

10.29.5 Southwest Aluminium (Group) Co., Ltd. Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Metal Forging Parts Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Metal Forging Parts Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Metal Forging Parts Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Metal Forging Parts Distributors

12.3 Metal Forging Parts Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”