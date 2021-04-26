Metal Forging Market Size, Share, Growth Revenue, Demand, Regional and Forecasts Report 2021-2027| Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway), Howmet Aerospace Inc., Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Metal Forging market is extensively studied in the report with the intention of helping players to take crucial bottom-line decisions and create strategic action plans. Analysts authoring the report have provided comprehensive and reliable research studies on market feasibility, product positioning, market competition, market positioning, market entry strategies, and various other important subjects. The report also offers accurate and validated forecasts and estimates of the global Metal Forging market. Importantly, players can use it to access industry-best country-specific market intelligence, merger and acquisition target identification studies, intellectual property research, investment research, opportunity analysis, benchmarking studies, and company profiling.
The report offers brilliant and highly detailed market dynamics research that sheds light on critical growth factors, trends, opportunities, restraints, and challenges that players may face in the near future when operating in the global Metal Forging market. This research could help players to identify profit-making opportunities available in the global Metal Forging market. Moreover, players could use it to make the much needed improvements in their business or operation to gain competitive advantage in the global Metal Forging market. The market dynamics study included in the report is prepared taking into consideration a number of factors that impact the growth of the global Metal Forging market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Metal Forging Market Research Report: Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway), Howmet Aerospace Inc., Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), Thyssenkrupp, Nippon Steel, VSMPO-AVISMA, KOBELCO, Aichi Steel, Aubert & Duval (Eramet), Bharat Forge, American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM), AVIC Heavy Machinery, Wanxiang Qianchao, FAW, FRISA, Farinia Group, Longcheng Precision Forging, Pacific Precision Forging, Jinma Industrial Group, Mahindra Forgings Europe, Jinan Sinotruck Co., CITIC Heavy Industries, Dongfeng Forging, Acerinox S.A., Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries, Tongyu Heavy Industry, Wuxi Paike New Material Technology, Scot Forge Company, Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company, Brück GmbH
Global Metal Forging Market by Type: Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Aluminum, Magnesium, Stainless Steel, Titanium, Others
Global Metal Forging Market by Application: Automotive, Defense and Aerospace, Shipbuilding, Power Industry, Oil and Gas, Construction Machinery, Agriculture, Others
Market segmentation is another exhaustive, significant study included in the report that provides thorough analysis of key product and application segments of the global Metal Forging market. With the help of this study, readers could gain sound understanding of the growth pattern as well as future growth potential of different market segments. In the market segmentation study, the authors of the Metal Forging report have provided accurate market figures such as CAGR and market size of all the segments analyzed. The study also shows how segments are gaining or losing growth in different regions and countries.
The report offers a deep geographical study of the global Metal Forging market where growth prospects in key regions and countries are identified to help players expand their market presence. Market drivers for each regional market are broadly analyzed in the Metal Forging report. Moreover, the geographical analysis provided in the report could help readers to become familiar with challenges that are specific to the regional markets analyzed. All the regional and country-wise markets studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of growth rate, value, volume, and other vital factors. This will help readers to gain in-depth knowledge of the regional growth of the Metal Forging market.
Questions Answered by the Report:
Which are the dominant players of the global Metal Forging market?
What will be the size of the global Metal Forging market in the coming years?
Which segment will lead the global Metal Forging market?
How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Metal Forging market?
What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Metal Forging market?
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Metal Forging Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Metal Forging Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Carbon Steel
1.2.3 Alloy Steel
1.2.4 Aluminum
1.2.5 Magnesium
1.2.6 Stainless Steel
1.2.7 Titanium
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Metal Forging Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Defense and Aerospace
1.3.4 Shipbuilding
1.3.5 Power Industry
1.3.6 Oil and Gas
1.3.7 Construction Machinery
1.3.8 Agriculture
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Metal Forging Production
2.1 Global Metal Forging Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Metal Forging Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Metal Forging Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Metal Forging Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Metal Forging Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
3 Global Metal Forging Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Metal Forging Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Metal Forging Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Metal Forging Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Metal Forging Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Metal Forging Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Metal Forging Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Metal Forging Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Metal Forging Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Metal Forging Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Metal Forging Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Metal Forging Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Metal Forging Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Metal Forging Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metal Forging Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Metal Forging Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Metal Forging Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Metal Forging Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metal Forging Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Metal Forging Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Metal Forging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Metal Forging Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Metal Forging Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Metal Forging Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Metal Forging Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Metal Forging Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Metal Forging Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Metal Forging Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Metal Forging Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Metal Forging Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Metal Forging Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Metal Forging Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Metal Forging Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Metal Forging Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Metal Forging Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Metal Forging Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Metal Forging Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Metal Forging Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Metal Forging Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Metal Forging Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Metal Forging Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Metal Forging Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Metal Forging Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Metal Forging Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Metal Forging Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Metal Forging Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Metal Forging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Metal Forging Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Metal Forging Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Metal Forging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Metal Forging Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Metal Forging Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Metal Forging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Metal Forging Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Metal Forging Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Metal Forging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Metal Forging Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Metal Forging Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Metal Forging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Metal Forging Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Metal Forging Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Metal Forging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 China Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Metal Forging Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Metal Forging Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Metal Forging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Metal Forging Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Metal Forging Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Metal Forging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Metal Forging Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Metal Forging Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Metal Forging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
10.3.6 Colombia
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway)
12.1.1 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Corporation Information
12.1.2 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Overview
12.1.3 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Metal Forging Product Description
12.1.5 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Recent Developments
12.2 Howmet Aerospace Inc.
12.2.1 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Corporation Information
12.2.2 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Overview
12.2.3 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Metal Forging Product Description
12.2.5 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Recent Developments
12.3 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)
12.3.1 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Corporation Information
12.3.2 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Overview
12.3.3 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Metal Forging Product Description
12.3.5 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Recent Developments
12.4 Thyssenkrupp
12.4.1 Thyssenkrupp Corporation Information
12.4.2 Thyssenkrupp Overview
12.4.3 Thyssenkrupp Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Thyssenkrupp Metal Forging Product Description
12.4.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Developments
12.5 Nippon Steel
12.5.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Information
12.5.2 Nippon Steel Overview
12.5.3 Nippon Steel Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Nippon Steel Metal Forging Product Description
12.5.5 Nippon Steel Recent Developments
12.6 VSMPO-AVISMA
12.6.1 VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation Information
12.6.2 VSMPO-AVISMA Overview
12.6.3 VSMPO-AVISMA Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 VSMPO-AVISMA Metal Forging Product Description
12.6.5 VSMPO-AVISMA Recent Developments
12.7 KOBELCO
12.7.1 KOBELCO Corporation Information
12.7.2 KOBELCO Overview
12.7.3 KOBELCO Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 KOBELCO Metal Forging Product Description
12.7.5 KOBELCO Recent Developments
12.8 Aichi Steel
12.8.1 Aichi Steel Corporation Information
12.8.2 Aichi Steel Overview
12.8.3 Aichi Steel Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Aichi Steel Metal Forging Product Description
12.8.5 Aichi Steel Recent Developments
12.9 Aubert & Duval (Eramet)
12.9.1 Aubert & Duval (Eramet) Corporation Information
12.9.2 Aubert & Duval (Eramet) Overview
12.9.3 Aubert & Duval (Eramet) Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Aubert & Duval (Eramet) Metal Forging Product Description
12.9.5 Aubert & Duval (Eramet) Recent Developments
12.10 Bharat Forge
12.10.1 Bharat Forge Corporation Information
12.10.2 Bharat Forge Overview
12.10.3 Bharat Forge Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Bharat Forge Metal Forging Product Description
12.10.5 Bharat Forge Recent Developments
12.11 American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM)
12.11.1 American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM) Corporation Information
12.11.2 American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM) Overview
12.11.3 American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM) Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM) Metal Forging Product Description
12.11.5 American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM) Recent Developments
12.12 AVIC Heavy Machinery
12.12.1 AVIC Heavy Machinery Corporation Information
12.12.2 AVIC Heavy Machinery Overview
12.12.3 AVIC Heavy Machinery Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 AVIC Heavy Machinery Metal Forging Product Description
12.12.5 AVIC Heavy Machinery Recent Developments
12.13 Wanxiang Qianchao
12.13.1 Wanxiang Qianchao Corporation Information
12.13.2 Wanxiang Qianchao Overview
12.13.3 Wanxiang Qianchao Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Wanxiang Qianchao Metal Forging Product Description
12.13.5 Wanxiang Qianchao Recent Developments
12.14 FAW
12.14.1 FAW Corporation Information
12.14.2 FAW Overview
12.14.3 FAW Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 FAW Metal Forging Product Description
12.14.5 FAW Recent Developments
12.15 FRISA
12.15.1 FRISA Corporation Information
12.15.2 FRISA Overview
12.15.3 FRISA Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 FRISA Metal Forging Product Description
12.15.5 FRISA Recent Developments
12.16 Farinia Group
12.16.1 Farinia Group Corporation Information
12.16.2 Farinia Group Overview
12.16.3 Farinia Group Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Farinia Group Metal Forging Product Description
12.16.5 Farinia Group Recent Developments
12.17 Longcheng Precision Forging
12.17.1 Longcheng Precision Forging Corporation Information
12.17.2 Longcheng Precision Forging Overview
12.17.3 Longcheng Precision Forging Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Longcheng Precision Forging Metal Forging Product Description
12.17.5 Longcheng Precision Forging Recent Developments
12.18 Pacific Precision Forging
12.18.1 Pacific Precision Forging Corporation Information
12.18.2 Pacific Precision Forging Overview
12.18.3 Pacific Precision Forging Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Pacific Precision Forging Metal Forging Product Description
12.18.5 Pacific Precision Forging Recent Developments
12.19 Jinma Industrial Group
12.19.1 Jinma Industrial Group Corporation Information
12.19.2 Jinma Industrial Group Overview
12.19.3 Jinma Industrial Group Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Jinma Industrial Group Metal Forging Product Description
12.19.5 Jinma Industrial Group Recent Developments
12.20 Mahindra Forgings Europe
12.20.1 Mahindra Forgings Europe Corporation Information
12.20.2 Mahindra Forgings Europe Overview
12.20.3 Mahindra Forgings Europe Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Mahindra Forgings Europe Metal Forging Product Description
12.20.5 Mahindra Forgings Europe Recent Developments
12.21 Jinan Sinotruck Co.
12.21.1 Jinan Sinotruck Co. Corporation Information
12.21.2 Jinan Sinotruck Co. Overview
12.21.3 Jinan Sinotruck Co. Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Jinan Sinotruck Co. Metal Forging Product Description
12.21.5 Jinan Sinotruck Co. Recent Developments
12.22 CITIC Heavy Industries
12.22.1 CITIC Heavy Industries Corporation Information
12.22.2 CITIC Heavy Industries Overview
12.22.3 CITIC Heavy Industries Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 CITIC Heavy Industries Metal Forging Product Description
12.22.5 CITIC Heavy Industries Recent Developments
12.23 Dongfeng Forging
12.23.1 Dongfeng Forging Corporation Information
12.23.2 Dongfeng Forging Overview
12.23.3 Dongfeng Forging Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Dongfeng Forging Metal Forging Product Description
12.23.5 Dongfeng Forging Recent Developments
12.24 Acerinox S.A.
12.24.1 Acerinox S.A. Corporation Information
12.24.2 Acerinox S.A. Overview
12.24.3 Acerinox S.A. Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Acerinox S.A. Metal Forging Product Description
12.24.5 Acerinox S.A. Recent Developments
12.25 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries
12.25.1 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Corporation Information
12.25.2 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Overview
12.25.3 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Metal Forging Product Description
12.25.5 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Recent Developments
12.26 Tongyu Heavy Industry
12.26.1 Tongyu Heavy Industry Corporation Information
12.26.2 Tongyu Heavy Industry Overview
12.26.3 Tongyu Heavy Industry Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 Tongyu Heavy Industry Metal Forging Product Description
12.26.5 Tongyu Heavy Industry Recent Developments
12.27 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology
12.27.1 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology Corporation Information
12.27.2 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology Overview
12.27.3 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.27.4 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology Metal Forging Product Description
12.27.5 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology Recent Developments
12.28 Scot Forge Company
12.28.1 Scot Forge Company Corporation Information
12.28.2 Scot Forge Company Overview
12.28.3 Scot Forge Company Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.28.4 Scot Forge Company Metal Forging Product Description
12.28.5 Scot Forge Company Recent Developments
12.29 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company
12.29.1 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Corporation Information
12.29.2 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Overview
12.29.3 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.29.4 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Metal Forging Product Description
12.29.5 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Recent Developments
12.30 Brück GmbH
12.30.1 Brück GmbH Corporation Information
12.30.2 Brück GmbH Overview
12.30.3 Brück GmbH Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.30.4 Brück GmbH Metal Forging Product Description
12.30.5 Brück GmbH Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Metal Forging Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Metal Forging Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Metal Forging Production Mode & Process
13.4 Metal Forging Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Metal Forging Sales Channels
13.4.2 Metal Forging Distributors
13.5 Metal Forging Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Metal Forging Industry Trends
14.2 Metal Forging Market Drivers
14.3 Metal Forging Market Challenges
14.4 Metal Forging Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Metal Forging Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
