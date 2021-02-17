Metal Forging Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Nippon Steel, China First Heavy Industries, Ellwood Group Inc.

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The Metal Forging Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Metal Forging Market Insights and Forecast to 2027] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Metal Forging report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Metal Forging market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Metal Forging specifications, and company profiles. The Metal Forging study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Metal Forging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Metal Forging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Metal Forging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Metal Forging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Metal Forging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Metal Forging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Nippon Steel, China First Heavy Industries, Ellwood Group Inc., Bharat Forge Ltd., Kovárna VIVA, thyssenkrupp Business Area Components Technology, Arconic, Scot Forge, Bruck GmbH, Precision Castparts Corp., ATI, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Japan Casting & Forging Corp., Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Co., Ltd

Market Segmentation by Product: Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Aluminum

Magnesium

Stainless Steel

Titanium

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Construction

Agriculture

Others



The Metal Forging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Metal Forging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Metal Forging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Metal Forging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Metal Forging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Metal Forging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Metal Forging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Metal Forging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Metal Forging Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Metal Forging Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Carbon Steel

1.2.3 Alloy Steel

1.2.4 Aluminum

1.2.5 Magnesium

1.2.6 Stainless Steel

1.2.7 Titanium

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Metal Forging Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Oil & Gas

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Agriculture

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Metal Forging Production

2.1 Global Metal Forging Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Metal Forging Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Metal Forging Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Metal Forging Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Metal Forging Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 India

2.9 Southeast Asia

3 Global Metal Forging Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Metal Forging Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Metal Forging Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Metal Forging Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Metal Forging Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Metal Forging Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Metal Forging Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Metal Forging Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Metal Forging Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Metal Forging Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Metal Forging Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Metal Forging Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Metal Forging Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Metal Forging Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Metal Forging Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Metal Forging Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metal Forging Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Metal Forging Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Metal Forging Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Metal Forging Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metal Forging Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Metal Forging Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Metal Forging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Metal Forging Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Metal Forging Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Metal Forging Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Metal Forging Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Metal Forging Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Metal Forging Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Metal Forging Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Metal Forging Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Metal Forging Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Metal Forging Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Metal Forging Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Metal Forging Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Metal Forging Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Metal Forging Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Metal Forging Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Metal Forging Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Metal Forging Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Metal Forging Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Metal Forging Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Metal Forging Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Metal Forging Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Metal Forging Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Metal Forging Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Metal Forging Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Metal Forging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Metal Forging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Metal Forging Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Metal Forging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Metal Forging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Metal Forging Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Metal Forging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Metal Forging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Metal Forging Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Metal Forging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Metal Forging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Metal Forging Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Metal Forging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Metal Forging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Metal Forging Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Metal Forging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Metal Forging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Metal Forging Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Metal Forging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Metal Forging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Metal Forging Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Metal Forging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Metal Forging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Metal Forging Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Metal Forging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Metal Forging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Nippon Steel

12.1.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Information

12.1.2 Nippon Steel Overview

12.1.3 Nippon Steel Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Nippon Steel Metal Forging Product Description

12.1.5 Nippon Steel Related Developments

12.2 China First Heavy Industries

12.2.1 China First Heavy Industries Corporation Information

12.2.2 China First Heavy Industries Overview

12.2.3 China First Heavy Industries Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 China First Heavy Industries Metal Forging Product Description

12.2.5 China First Heavy Industries Related Developments

12.3 Ellwood Group Inc.

12.3.1 Ellwood Group Inc. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Ellwood Group Inc. Overview

12.3.3 Ellwood Group Inc. Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Ellwood Group Inc. Metal Forging Product Description

12.3.5 Ellwood Group Inc. Related Developments

12.4 Bharat Forge Ltd.

12.4.1 Bharat Forge Ltd. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Bharat Forge Ltd. Overview

12.4.3 Bharat Forge Ltd. Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Bharat Forge Ltd. Metal Forging Product Description

12.4.5 Bharat Forge Ltd. Related Developments

12.5 Kovárna VIVA

12.5.1 Kovárna VIVA Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kovárna VIVA Overview

12.5.3 Kovárna VIVA Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Kovárna VIVA Metal Forging Product Description

12.5.5 Kovárna VIVA Related Developments

12.6 thyssenkrupp Business Area Components Technology

12.6.1 thyssenkrupp Business Area Components Technology Corporation Information

12.6.2 thyssenkrupp Business Area Components Technology Overview

12.6.3 thyssenkrupp Business Area Components Technology Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 thyssenkrupp Business Area Components Technology Metal Forging Product Description

12.6.5 thyssenkrupp Business Area Components Technology Related Developments

12.7 Arconic

12.7.1 Arconic Corporation Information

12.7.2 Arconic Overview

12.7.3 Arconic Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Arconic Metal Forging Product Description

12.7.5 Arconic Related Developments

12.8 Scot Forge

12.8.1 Scot Forge Corporation Information

12.8.2 Scot Forge Overview

12.8.3 Scot Forge Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Scot Forge Metal Forging Product Description

12.8.5 Scot Forge Related Developments

12.9 Bruck GmbH

12.9.1 Bruck GmbH Corporation Information

12.9.2 Bruck GmbH Overview

12.9.3 Bruck GmbH Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Bruck GmbH Metal Forging Product Description

12.9.5 Bruck GmbH Related Developments

12.10 Precision Castparts Corp.

12.10.1 Precision Castparts Corp. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Precision Castparts Corp. Overview

12.10.3 Precision Castparts Corp. Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Precision Castparts Corp. Metal Forging Product Description

12.10.5 Precision Castparts Corp. Related Developments

12.11 ATI

12.11.1 ATI Corporation Information

12.11.2 ATI Overview

12.11.3 ATI Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 ATI Metal Forging Product Description

12.11.5 ATI Related Developments

12.12 Larsen & Toubro Limited

12.12.1 Larsen & Toubro Limited Corporation Information

12.12.2 Larsen & Toubro Limited Overview

12.12.3 Larsen & Toubro Limited Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Larsen & Toubro Limited Metal Forging Product Description

12.12.5 Larsen & Toubro Limited Related Developments

12.13 Japan Casting & Forging Corp.

12.13.1 Japan Casting & Forging Corp. Corporation Information

12.13.2 Japan Casting & Forging Corp. Overview

12.13.3 Japan Casting & Forging Corp. Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Japan Casting & Forging Corp. Metal Forging Product Description

12.13.5 Japan Casting & Forging Corp. Related Developments

12.14 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Co., Ltd

12.14.1 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.14.2 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Co., Ltd Overview

12.14.3 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Co., Ltd Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Co., Ltd Metal Forging Product Description

12.14.5 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Co., Ltd Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Metal Forging Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Metal Forging Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Metal Forging Production Mode & Process

13.4 Metal Forging Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Metal Forging Sales Channels

13.4.2 Metal Forging Distributors

13.5 Metal Forging Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Metal Forging Industry Trends

14.2 Metal Forging Market Drivers

14.3 Metal Forging Market Challenges

14.4 Metal Forging Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Metal Forging Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

”