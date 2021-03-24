Metal Forging Market Business Development Hacking Strategies by Predominant Players 2021-2027 | Firth Rixson Limited, Doncasters Group (Stanley Black & Decker), FRISA

“

The report titled Global Metal Forging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Metal Forging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Metal Forging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Metal Forging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Metal Forging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Metal Forging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2708230/global-metal-forging-industry

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Metal Forging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Metal Forging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Metal Forging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Metal Forging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Metal Forging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Metal Forging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Firth Rixson Limited, Doncasters Group (Stanley Black & Decker), FRISA, Scot Forge Company, Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway), Howmet Aerospace Inc., Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), Nippon Steel, thyssenkrupp AG, Bharat Forge, Brück GmbH, Japan Casting & Forging Corp., Carpenter Technology Corporation, VSMPO-AVISMA, Aubert & Duval, Acerinox S.A., Outokumpu Stainless Inc., AK Steel Corporation (Cleveland-Cliffs), Aperam, Haynes International, VDM Metals GmbH, AVIC Heavy Machinery, Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries, Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company, BAODING HEAVY Group, Tongyu Heavy Industry, Wanhang Die Forging, Guizhou Aviation Technical Development, Southwest Aluminium (Group) Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product: Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Stainless Steel

Aluminum Alloy

Magnesium Alloy

Titanium Alloy

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Defense & Aerospace

Shipping

Power Industry

Oil & Gas

Construction Machinery

Others



The Metal Forging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Metal Forging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Metal Forging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Metal Forging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Metal Forging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Metal Forging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Metal Forging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Metal Forging market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2708230/global-metal-forging-industry

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Metal Forging Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Metal Forging Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Carbon Steel

1.2.3 Alloy Steel

1.2.4 Stainless Steel

1.2.5 Aluminum Alloy

1.2.6 Magnesium Alloy

1.2.7 Titanium Alloy

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Metal Forging Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Defense & Aerospace

1.3.3 Shipping

1.3.4 Power Industry

1.3.5 Oil & Gas

1.3.6 Construction Machinery

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Metal Forging Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Metal Forging Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Metal Forging Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Metal Forging Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Metal Forging Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Metal Forging Industry Trends

2.4.2 Metal Forging Market Drivers

2.4.3 Metal Forging Market Challenges

2.4.4 Metal Forging Market Restraints

3 Global Metal Forging Sales

3.1 Global Metal Forging Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Metal Forging Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Metal Forging Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Metal Forging Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Metal Forging Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Metal Forging Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Metal Forging Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Metal Forging Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Metal Forging Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Metal Forging Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Metal Forging Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Metal Forging Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Metal Forging Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metal Forging Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Metal Forging Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Metal Forging Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Metal Forging Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metal Forging Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Metal Forging Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Metal Forging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Metal Forging Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Metal Forging Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Metal Forging Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Metal Forging Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Metal Forging Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Metal Forging Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Metal Forging Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Metal Forging Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Metal Forging Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Metal Forging Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Metal Forging Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Metal Forging Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Metal Forging Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Metal Forging Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Metal Forging Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Metal Forging Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Metal Forging Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Metal Forging Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Metal Forging Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Metal Forging Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Metal Forging Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Metal Forging Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Metal Forging Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Metal Forging Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Metal Forging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Metal Forging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Metal Forging Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Metal Forging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Metal Forging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Metal Forging Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Metal Forging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Metal Forging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Metal Forging Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Metal Forging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Metal Forging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Metal Forging Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Metal Forging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Metal Forging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Metal Forging Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Metal Forging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Metal Forging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Metal Forging Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Metal Forging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Metal Forging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Metal Forging Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Metal Forging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Metal Forging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Metal Forging Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Metal Forging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Metal Forging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Metal Forging Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Metal Forging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Metal Forging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Metal Forging Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Metal Forging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Metal Forging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Metal Forging Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Metal Forging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Metal Forging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Firth Rixson Limited

12.1.1 Firth Rixson Limited Corporation Information

12.1.2 Firth Rixson Limited Overview

12.1.3 Firth Rixson Limited Metal Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Firth Rixson Limited Metal Forging Products and Services

12.1.5 Firth Rixson Limited Metal Forging SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Firth Rixson Limited Recent Developments

12.2 Doncasters Group (Stanley Black & Decker)

12.2.1 Doncasters Group (Stanley Black & Decker) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Doncasters Group (Stanley Black & Decker) Overview

12.2.3 Doncasters Group (Stanley Black & Decker) Metal Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Doncasters Group (Stanley Black & Decker) Metal Forging Products and Services

12.2.5 Doncasters Group (Stanley Black & Decker) Metal Forging SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Doncasters Group (Stanley Black & Decker) Recent Developments

12.3 FRISA

12.3.1 FRISA Corporation Information

12.3.2 FRISA Overview

12.3.3 FRISA Metal Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 FRISA Metal Forging Products and Services

12.3.5 FRISA Metal Forging SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 FRISA Recent Developments

12.4 Scot Forge Company

12.4.1 Scot Forge Company Corporation Information

12.4.2 Scot Forge Company Overview

12.4.3 Scot Forge Company Metal Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Scot Forge Company Metal Forging Products and Services

12.4.5 Scot Forge Company Metal Forging SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Scot Forge Company Recent Developments

12.5 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway)

12.5.1 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Overview

12.5.3 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Metal Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Metal Forging Products and Services

12.5.5 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Metal Forging SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Recent Developments

12.6 Howmet Aerospace Inc.

12.6.1 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Overview

12.6.3 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Metal Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Metal Forging Products and Services

12.6.5 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Metal Forging SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Recent Developments

12.7 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

12.7.1 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Overview

12.7.3 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Metal Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Metal Forging Products and Services

12.7.5 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Metal Forging SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Recent Developments

12.8 Nippon Steel

12.8.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Information

12.8.2 Nippon Steel Overview

12.8.3 Nippon Steel Metal Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Nippon Steel Metal Forging Products and Services

12.8.5 Nippon Steel Metal Forging SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Nippon Steel Recent Developments

12.9 thyssenkrupp AG

12.9.1 thyssenkrupp AG Corporation Information

12.9.2 thyssenkrupp AG Overview

12.9.3 thyssenkrupp AG Metal Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 thyssenkrupp AG Metal Forging Products and Services

12.9.5 thyssenkrupp AG Metal Forging SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 thyssenkrupp AG Recent Developments

12.10 Bharat Forge

12.10.1 Bharat Forge Corporation Information

12.10.2 Bharat Forge Overview

12.10.3 Bharat Forge Metal Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Bharat Forge Metal Forging Products and Services

12.10.5 Bharat Forge Metal Forging SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Bharat Forge Recent Developments

12.11 Brück GmbH

12.11.1 Brück GmbH Corporation Information

12.11.2 Brück GmbH Overview

12.11.3 Brück GmbH Metal Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Brück GmbH Metal Forging Products and Services

12.11.5 Brück GmbH Recent Developments

12.12 Japan Casting & Forging Corp.

12.12.1 Japan Casting & Forging Corp. Corporation Information

12.12.2 Japan Casting & Forging Corp. Overview

12.12.3 Japan Casting & Forging Corp. Metal Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Japan Casting & Forging Corp. Metal Forging Products and Services

12.12.5 Japan Casting & Forging Corp. Recent Developments

12.13 Carpenter Technology Corporation

12.13.1 Carpenter Technology Corporation Corporation Information

12.13.2 Carpenter Technology Corporation Overview

12.13.3 Carpenter Technology Corporation Metal Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Carpenter Technology Corporation Metal Forging Products and Services

12.13.5 Carpenter Technology Corporation Recent Developments

12.14 VSMPO-AVISMA

12.14.1 VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation Information

12.14.2 VSMPO-AVISMA Overview

12.14.3 VSMPO-AVISMA Metal Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 VSMPO-AVISMA Metal Forging Products and Services

12.14.5 VSMPO-AVISMA Recent Developments

12.15 Aubert & Duval

12.15.1 Aubert & Duval Corporation Information

12.15.2 Aubert & Duval Overview

12.15.3 Aubert & Duval Metal Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Aubert & Duval Metal Forging Products and Services

12.15.5 Aubert & Duval Recent Developments

12.16 Acerinox S.A.

12.16.1 Acerinox S.A. Corporation Information

12.16.2 Acerinox S.A. Overview

12.16.3 Acerinox S.A. Metal Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Acerinox S.A. Metal Forging Products and Services

12.16.5 Acerinox S.A. Recent Developments

12.17 Outokumpu Stainless Inc.

12.17.1 Outokumpu Stainless Inc. Corporation Information

12.17.2 Outokumpu Stainless Inc. Overview

12.17.3 Outokumpu Stainless Inc. Metal Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Outokumpu Stainless Inc. Metal Forging Products and Services

12.17.5 Outokumpu Stainless Inc. Recent Developments

12.18 AK Steel Corporation (Cleveland-Cliffs)

12.18.1 AK Steel Corporation (Cleveland-Cliffs) Corporation Information

12.18.2 AK Steel Corporation (Cleveland-Cliffs) Overview

12.18.3 AK Steel Corporation (Cleveland-Cliffs) Metal Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 AK Steel Corporation (Cleveland-Cliffs) Metal Forging Products and Services

12.18.5 AK Steel Corporation (Cleveland-Cliffs) Recent Developments

12.19 Aperam

12.19.1 Aperam Corporation Information

12.19.2 Aperam Overview

12.19.3 Aperam Metal Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Aperam Metal Forging Products and Services

12.19.5 Aperam Recent Developments

12.20 Haynes International

12.20.1 Haynes International Corporation Information

12.20.2 Haynes International Overview

12.20.3 Haynes International Metal Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Haynes International Metal Forging Products and Services

12.20.5 Haynes International Recent Developments

12.21 VDM Metals GmbH

12.21.1 VDM Metals GmbH Corporation Information

12.21.2 VDM Metals GmbH Overview

12.21.3 VDM Metals GmbH Metal Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 VDM Metals GmbH Metal Forging Products and Services

12.21.5 VDM Metals GmbH Recent Developments

12.22 AVIC Heavy Machinery

12.22.1 AVIC Heavy Machinery Corporation Information

12.22.2 AVIC Heavy Machinery Overview

12.22.3 AVIC Heavy Machinery Metal Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 AVIC Heavy Machinery Metal Forging Products and Services

12.22.5 AVIC Heavy Machinery Recent Developments

12.23 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries

12.23.1 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Corporation Information

12.23.2 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Overview

12.23.3 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Metal Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Metal Forging Products and Services

12.23.5 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Recent Developments

12.24 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company

12.24.1 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Corporation Information

12.24.2 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Overview

12.24.3 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Metal Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Metal Forging Products and Services

12.24.5 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Recent Developments

12.25 BAODING HEAVY Group

12.25.1 BAODING HEAVY Group Corporation Information

12.25.2 BAODING HEAVY Group Overview

12.25.3 BAODING HEAVY Group Metal Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 BAODING HEAVY Group Metal Forging Products and Services

12.25.5 BAODING HEAVY Group Recent Developments

12.26 Tongyu Heavy Industry

12.26.1 Tongyu Heavy Industry Corporation Information

12.26.2 Tongyu Heavy Industry Overview

12.26.3 Tongyu Heavy Industry Metal Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Tongyu Heavy Industry Metal Forging Products and Services

12.26.5 Tongyu Heavy Industry Recent Developments

12.27 Wanhang Die Forging

12.27.1 Wanhang Die Forging Corporation Information

12.27.2 Wanhang Die Forging Overview

12.27.3 Wanhang Die Forging Metal Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Wanhang Die Forging Metal Forging Products and Services

12.27.5 Wanhang Die Forging Recent Developments

12.28 Guizhou Aviation Technical Development

12.28.1 Guizhou Aviation Technical Development Corporation Information

12.28.2 Guizhou Aviation Technical Development Overview

12.28.3 Guizhou Aviation Technical Development Metal Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 Guizhou Aviation Technical Development Metal Forging Products and Services

12.28.5 Guizhou Aviation Technical Development Recent Developments

12.29 Southwest Aluminium (Group) Co., Ltd.

12.29.1 Southwest Aluminium (Group) Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.29.2 Southwest Aluminium (Group) Co., Ltd. Overview

12.29.3 Southwest Aluminium (Group) Co., Ltd. Metal Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.29.4 Southwest Aluminium (Group) Co., Ltd. Metal Forging Products and Services

12.29.5 Southwest Aluminium (Group) Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Metal Forging Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Metal Forging Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Metal Forging Production Mode & Process

13.4 Metal Forging Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Metal Forging Sales Channels

13.4.2 Metal Forging Distributors

13.5 Metal Forging Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2708230/global-metal-forging-industry

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”