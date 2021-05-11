Metal Coil Coating Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2027 | AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Valspar

“

The report titled Global Metal Coil Coating Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Metal Coil Coating market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Metal Coil Coating market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Metal Coil Coating market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Metal Coil Coating market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Metal Coil Coating report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Metal Coil Coating report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Metal Coil Coating market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Metal Coil Coating market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Metal Coil Coating market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Metal Coil Coating market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Metal Coil Coating market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Valspar, BASF, Beckers, NIPSEA Group, KCC, Actega(Altana), Axalta, Dura Coat Products, Henkel, Daikin, Titan Coating, KelCoatings, Srisol, Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd

Market Segmentation by Product: Polyester Coil Coating

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Coil Coating

Polyurethane (PU) Coil Coating

Plastisol Coil Coating

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Building Industry

Transport Industry

Appliance Industry

Others



The Metal Coil Coating Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Metal Coil Coating market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Metal Coil Coating market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Metal Coil Coating market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Metal Coil Coating industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Metal Coil Coating market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Metal Coil Coating market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Metal Coil Coating market?

Table of Contents:

1 Metal Coil Coating Market Overview

1.1 Metal Coil Coating Product Overview

1.2 Metal Coil Coating Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Polyester Coil Coating

1.2.2 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Coil Coating

1.2.3 Polyurethane (PU) Coil Coating

1.2.4 Plastisol Coil Coating

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Metal Coil Coating Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Metal Coil Coating Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Metal Coil Coating Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Metal Coil Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Metal Coil Coating Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Metal Coil Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Metal Coil Coating Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Metal Coil Coating Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Metal Coil Coating Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Metal Coil Coating Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Metal Coil Coating Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Metal Coil Coating Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Metal Coil Coating Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Metal Coil Coating Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Metal Coil Coating as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Metal Coil Coating Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Metal Coil Coating Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Metal Coil Coating Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Metal Coil Coating Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Metal Coil Coating Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Metal Coil Coating Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Metal Coil Coating by Application

4.1 Metal Coil Coating Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Building Industry

4.1.2 Transport Industry

4.1.3 Appliance Industry

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Metal Coil Coating Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Metal Coil Coating Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Metal Coil Coating Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Metal Coil Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Metal Coil Coating Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Metal Coil Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Metal Coil Coating by Country

5.1 North America Metal Coil Coating Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Metal Coil Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Metal Coil Coating Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Metal Coil Coating Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Metal Coil Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Metal Coil Coating Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Metal Coil Coating by Country

6.1 Europe Metal Coil Coating Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Metal Coil Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Metal Coil Coating Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Metal Coil Coating Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Metal Coil Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Metal Coil Coating Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Metal Coil Coating by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Coil Coating Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Coil Coating Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Coil Coating Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Coil Coating Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Coil Coating Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Coil Coating Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Metal Coil Coating by Country

8.1 Latin America Metal Coil Coating Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Metal Coil Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Metal Coil Coating Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Metal Coil Coating Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Metal Coil Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Metal Coil Coating Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Metal Coil Coating by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Coil Coating Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Coil Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Coil Coating Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Coil Coating Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Coil Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Coil Coating Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Metal Coil Coating Business

10.1 AkzoNobel

10.1.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

10.1.2 AkzoNobel Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 AkzoNobel Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 AkzoNobel Metal Coil Coating Products Offered

10.1.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

10.2 PPG Industries

10.2.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

10.2.2 PPG Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 PPG Industries Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 AkzoNobel Metal Coil Coating Products Offered

10.2.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

10.3 Valspar

10.3.1 Valspar Corporation Information

10.3.2 Valspar Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Valspar Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Valspar Metal Coil Coating Products Offered

10.3.5 Valspar Recent Development

10.4 BASF

10.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.4.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 BASF Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 BASF Metal Coil Coating Products Offered

10.4.5 BASF Recent Development

10.5 Beckers

10.5.1 Beckers Corporation Information

10.5.2 Beckers Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Beckers Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Beckers Metal Coil Coating Products Offered

10.5.5 Beckers Recent Development

10.6 NIPSEA Group

10.6.1 NIPSEA Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 NIPSEA Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 NIPSEA Group Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 NIPSEA Group Metal Coil Coating Products Offered

10.6.5 NIPSEA Group Recent Development

10.7 KCC

10.7.1 KCC Corporation Information

10.7.2 KCC Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 KCC Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 KCC Metal Coil Coating Products Offered

10.7.5 KCC Recent Development

10.8 Actega(Altana)

10.8.1 Actega(Altana) Corporation Information

10.8.2 Actega(Altana) Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Actega(Altana) Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Actega(Altana) Metal Coil Coating Products Offered

10.8.5 Actega(Altana) Recent Development

10.9 Axalta

10.9.1 Axalta Corporation Information

10.9.2 Axalta Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Axalta Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Axalta Metal Coil Coating Products Offered

10.9.5 Axalta Recent Development

10.10 Dura Coat Products

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Metal Coil Coating Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Dura Coat Products Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Dura Coat Products Recent Development

10.11 Henkel

10.11.1 Henkel Corporation Information

10.11.2 Henkel Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Henkel Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Henkel Metal Coil Coating Products Offered

10.11.5 Henkel Recent Development

10.12 Daikin

10.12.1 Daikin Corporation Information

10.12.2 Daikin Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Daikin Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Daikin Metal Coil Coating Products Offered

10.12.5 Daikin Recent Development

10.13 Titan Coating

10.13.1 Titan Coating Corporation Information

10.13.2 Titan Coating Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Titan Coating Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Titan Coating Metal Coil Coating Products Offered

10.13.5 Titan Coating Recent Development

10.14 KelCoatings

10.14.1 KelCoatings Corporation Information

10.14.2 KelCoatings Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 KelCoatings Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 KelCoatings Metal Coil Coating Products Offered

10.14.5 KelCoatings Recent Development

10.15 Srisol

10.15.1 Srisol Corporation Information

10.15.2 Srisol Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Srisol Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Srisol Metal Coil Coating Products Offered

10.15.5 Srisol Recent Development

10.16 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd

10.16.1 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.16.2 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd Metal Coil Coating Products Offered

10.16.5 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Metal Coil Coating Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Metal Coil Coating Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Metal Coil Coating Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Metal Coil Coating Distributors

12.3 Metal Coil Coating Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”