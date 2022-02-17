Metal Coil Coating Market 2022 Industry Size, Share, Demand, Business Opportunities And Forecasts To 2028 | AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Valspar

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Metal Coil Coating Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Metal Coil Coating report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Metal Coil Coating market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Metal Coil Coating market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Metal Coil Coating market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Metal Coil Coating market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Metal Coil Coating market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Valspar, BASF, Beckers, NIPSEA Group, KCC, Actega(Altana), Axalta, Dura Coat Products, Henkel, Daikin, Titan Coating, KelCoatings, Srisol, Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polyester Coil Coating

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Coil Coating

Polyurethane (PU) Coil Coating

Plastisol Coil Coating

Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

Building Industry

Transport Industry

Appliance Industry

Others

The Metal Coil Coating Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Metal Coil Coating market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Metal Coil Coating market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Metal Coil Coating Product Introduction

1.2 Global Metal Coil Coating Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Metal Coil Coating Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Metal Coil Coating Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Metal Coil Coating Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Metal Coil Coating Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Metal Coil Coating in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Metal Coil Coating Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Metal Coil Coating Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Metal Coil Coating Industry Trends

1.5.2 Metal Coil Coating Market Drivers

1.5.3 Metal Coil Coating Market Challenges

1.5.4 Metal Coil Coating Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Metal Coil Coating Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Polyester Coil Coating

2.1.2 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Coil Coating

2.1.3 Polyurethane (PU) Coil Coating

2.1.4 Plastisol Coil Coating

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Metal Coil Coating Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Metal Coil Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Metal Coil Coating Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Metal Coil Coating Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Metal Coil Coating Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Metal Coil Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Metal Coil Coating Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Building Industry

3.1.2 Transport Industry

3.1.3 Appliance Industry

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Metal Coil Coating Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Metal Coil Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Metal Coil Coating Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Metal Coil Coating Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Metal Coil Coating Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Metal Coil Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Metal Coil Coating Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Metal Coil Coating Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Metal Coil Coating Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Metal Coil Coating Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Metal Coil Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Metal Coil Coating Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Metal Coil Coating Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Metal Coil Coating in 2021

4.2.3 Global Metal Coil Coating Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Metal Coil Coating Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Metal Coil Coating Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Metal Coil Coating Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Metal Coil Coating Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Metal Coil Coating Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Metal Coil Coating Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Metal Coil Coating Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Metal Coil Coating Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Metal Coil Coating Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Metal Coil Coating Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Metal Coil Coating Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Metal Coil Coating Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Metal Coil Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Metal Coil Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Coil Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Coil Coating Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Metal Coil Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Metal Coil Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Metal Coil Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Metal Coil Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Coil Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Coil Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 AkzoNobel

7.1.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

7.1.2 AkzoNobel Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 AkzoNobel Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 AkzoNobel Metal Coil Coating Products Offered

7.1.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

7.2 PPG Industries

7.2.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

7.2.2 PPG Industries Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 PPG Industries Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 PPG Industries Metal Coil Coating Products Offered

7.2.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

7.3 Valspar

7.3.1 Valspar Corporation Information

7.3.2 Valspar Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Valspar Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Valspar Metal Coil Coating Products Offered

7.3.5 Valspar Recent Development

7.4 BASF

7.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.4.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 BASF Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 BASF Metal Coil Coating Products Offered

7.4.5 BASF Recent Development

7.5 Beckers

7.5.1 Beckers Corporation Information

7.5.2 Beckers Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Beckers Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Beckers Metal Coil Coating Products Offered

7.5.5 Beckers Recent Development

7.6 NIPSEA Group

7.6.1 NIPSEA Group Corporation Information

7.6.2 NIPSEA Group Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 NIPSEA Group Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 NIPSEA Group Metal Coil Coating Products Offered

7.6.5 NIPSEA Group Recent Development

7.7 KCC

7.7.1 KCC Corporation Information

7.7.2 KCC Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 KCC Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 KCC Metal Coil Coating Products Offered

7.7.5 KCC Recent Development

7.8 Actega(Altana)

7.8.1 Actega(Altana) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Actega(Altana) Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Actega(Altana) Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Actega(Altana) Metal Coil Coating Products Offered

7.8.5 Actega(Altana) Recent Development

7.9 Axalta

7.9.1 Axalta Corporation Information

7.9.2 Axalta Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Axalta Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Axalta Metal Coil Coating Products Offered

7.9.5 Axalta Recent Development

7.10 Dura Coat Products

7.10.1 Dura Coat Products Corporation Information

7.10.2 Dura Coat Products Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Dura Coat Products Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Dura Coat Products Metal Coil Coating Products Offered

7.10.5 Dura Coat Products Recent Development

7.11 Henkel

7.11.1 Henkel Corporation Information

7.11.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Henkel Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Henkel Metal Coil Coating Products Offered

7.11.5 Henkel Recent Development

7.12 Daikin

7.12.1 Daikin Corporation Information

7.12.2 Daikin Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Daikin Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Daikin Products Offered

7.12.5 Daikin Recent Development

7.13 Titan Coating

7.13.1 Titan Coating Corporation Information

7.13.2 Titan Coating Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Titan Coating Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Titan Coating Products Offered

7.13.5 Titan Coating Recent Development

7.14 KelCoatings

7.14.1 KelCoatings Corporation Information

7.14.2 KelCoatings Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 KelCoatings Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 KelCoatings Products Offered

7.14.5 KelCoatings Recent Development

7.15 Srisol

7.15.1 Srisol Corporation Information

7.15.2 Srisol Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Srisol Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Srisol Products Offered

7.15.5 Srisol Recent Development

7.16 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd

7.16.1 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.16.2 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd Products Offered

7.16.5 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Metal Coil Coating Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Metal Coil Coating Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Metal Coil Coating Distributors

8.3 Metal Coil Coating Production Mode & Process

8.4 Metal Coil Coating Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Metal Coil Coating Sales Channels

8.4.2 Metal Coil Coating Distributors

8.5 Metal Coil Coating Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

