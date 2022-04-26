Metagenomic Sequencing Service Market Growth will Accelerate at CAGR value, SWOT Analysis and EBITA Analysis 2028| Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN NV

Los Angeles, United State: The report on the global Metagenomic Sequencing Service market has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Metagenomic Sequencing Service market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Metagenomic Sequencing Service market. The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Metagenomic Sequencing Service market.

Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research techniques and tools to compile in Metagenomic Sequencing Service report. The research sources and tools that we use are highly reliable and trustworthy. The report offers effective guidelines and recommendations for players to secure a position of strength in the global Metagenomic Sequencing Service market. New players can also use this research study to create business strategies and get informed about future market challenges. We provide a comprehensive competitive analysis which includes detailed company profiling of leading players, a study on the nature and characteristics of the vendor landscape, and other important studies.

The research study includes key results and findings of our monitoring and analysis of the global Metagenomic Sequencing Service market. We have provided crucial data points, which include divestments, new product launches, expansions, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives taken by players in the global Metagenomic Sequencing Service market. The report also provides price trends for regional markets and analysis of important market events on a regional as well as global scale. Our analysis will enable you to take informed decisions in the global Metagenomic Sequencing Service market relating to procurement, inventory, pricing, and production. We enable you to give a tough competition to your opponents by providing real-time, actionable, and quick market information.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Market Research Report: Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN NV, PerkinElmer, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc, GATC Biotech, Enterome Bioscience, Quest Diagnostics, Roche, CLC Bio, Agilent Technologies, Macrogen, Helicos BioSciences

Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Market Segmentation by Product: Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing, 16S rRNA Sequencing, Metatranscriptomics, Whole-Genome Sequencing & De Novo Assembly

Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Market Segmentation by Application: Clinical Diagnostic, Gut Microbe Characterization, Drug Discovery, Biofuel, Agriculture, Others

The report will help you to understand how and whether or not the global Metagenomic Sequencing Service market has become customer-centric. It offers deep insights into customer needs and preferences for players to increase their brand value, better connect with their clients, and improve their sales in the global Metagenomic Sequencing Service market. As part of our customer insights, we have shed light on product positioning, customers’ perception of market competition, customer segmentation, consumer buying behavior, customer needs, and target customers.

Our competitor profiling includes evaluation of distribution channels and products and services offered by and financial performance of companies operating in the global Metagenomic Sequencing Service market. We also provide Porter’s Five Forces, PESTLE, and SWOT analysis to assess competitive threat and examine other aspects of the global Metagenomic Sequencing Service market. The report offers strategic recommendations, competitor benchmarking for performance measurement, and analysis of partnership, merger, and acquisition targets and industry best practices. It also provides analysis of profitability and cost across the industry value chain.

Some of the key Questions Answered in this report:

(1) What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

(2) Which are the key factors driving the Metagenomic Sequencing Service market?

(3) What was the size of the emerging Metagenomic Sequencing Service market by value in 2021?

(4) What will be the size of the emerging Metagenomic Sequencing Service market in 2028?

(5) Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Metagenomic Sequencing Service market?

(6) What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service market?

(7) What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Metagenomic Sequencing Service market?

(8) What are the Metagenomic Sequencing Service market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Industry?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Metagenomic Sequencing Service Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing

1.2.3 16S rRNA Sequencing

1.2.4 Metatranscriptomics

1.2.5 Whole-Genome Sequencing & De Novo Assembly

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Clinical Diagnostic

1.3.3 Gut Microbe Characterization

1.3.4 Drug Discovery

1.3.5 Biofuel

1.3.6 Agriculture

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Metagenomic Sequencing Service by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Metagenomic Sequencing Service Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Metagenomic Sequencing Service in 2021

3.2 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metagenomic Sequencing Service Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Metagenomic Sequencing Service Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales by Type (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Metagenomic Sequencing Service Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Metagenomic Sequencing Service Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Metagenomic Sequencing Service Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Metagenomic Sequencing Service Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Metagenomic Sequencing Service Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Metagenomic Sequencing Service Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Metagenomic Sequencing Service Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Metagenomic Sequencing Service Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Metagenomic Sequencing Service Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Metagenomic Sequencing Service Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Metagenomic Sequencing Service Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Metagenomic Sequencing Service Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Metagenomic Sequencing Service Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia Pacific Metagenomic Sequencing Service Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Metagenomic Sequencing Service Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific Metagenomic Sequencing Service Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Metagenomic Sequencing Service Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Metagenomic Sequencing Service Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Metagenomic Sequencing Service Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Metagenomic Sequencing Service Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Metagenomic Sequencing Service Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Metagenomic Sequencing Service Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Metagenomic Sequencing Service Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

9.3.6 Colombia

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Metagenomic Sequencing Service Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Metagenomic Sequencing Service Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Metagenomic Sequencing Service Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Metagenomic Sequencing Service Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Metagenomic Sequencing Service Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Metagenomic Sequencing Service Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Illumina

11.1.1 Illumina Corporation Information

11.1.2 Illumina Overview

11.1.3 Illumina Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 Illumina Metagenomic Sequencing Service Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 Illumina Recent Developments

11.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

11.2.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Overview

11.2.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Metagenomic Sequencing Service Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Developments

11.3 QIAGEN NV

11.3.1 QIAGEN NV Corporation Information

11.3.2 QIAGEN NV Overview

11.3.3 QIAGEN NV Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 QIAGEN NV Metagenomic Sequencing Service Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 QIAGEN NV Recent Developments

11.4 PerkinElmer

11.4.1 PerkinElmer Corporation Information

11.4.2 PerkinElmer Overview

11.4.3 PerkinElmer Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 PerkinElmer Metagenomic Sequencing Service Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 PerkinElmer Recent Developments

11.5 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc

11.5.1 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc Corporation Information

11.5.2 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc Overview

11.5.3 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc Metagenomic Sequencing Service Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc Recent Developments

11.6 GATC Biotech

11.6.1 GATC Biotech Corporation Information

11.6.2 GATC Biotech Overview

11.6.3 GATC Biotech Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 GATC Biotech Metagenomic Sequencing Service Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 GATC Biotech Recent Developments

11.7 Enterome Bioscience

11.7.1 Enterome Bioscience Corporation Information

11.7.2 Enterome Bioscience Overview

11.7.3 Enterome Bioscience Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 Enterome Bioscience Metagenomic Sequencing Service Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Enterome Bioscience Recent Developments

11.8 Quest Diagnostics

11.8.1 Quest Diagnostics Corporation Information

11.8.2 Quest Diagnostics Overview

11.8.3 Quest Diagnostics Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 Quest Diagnostics Metagenomic Sequencing Service Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Quest Diagnostics Recent Developments

11.9 Roche

11.9.1 Roche Corporation Information

11.9.2 Roche Overview

11.9.3 Roche Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.9.4 Roche Metagenomic Sequencing Service Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Roche Recent Developments

11.10 CLC Bio

11.10.1 CLC Bio Corporation Information

11.10.2 CLC Bio Overview

11.10.3 CLC Bio Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.10.4 CLC Bio Metagenomic Sequencing Service Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 CLC Bio Recent Developments

11.11 Agilent Technologies

11.11.1 Agilent Technologies Corporation Information

11.11.2 Agilent Technologies Overview

11.11.3 Agilent Technologies Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.11.4 Agilent Technologies Metagenomic Sequencing Service Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Developments

11.12 Macrogen

11.12.1 Macrogen Corporation Information

11.12.2 Macrogen Overview

11.12.3 Macrogen Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.12.4 Macrogen Metagenomic Sequencing Service Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 Macrogen Recent Developments

11.13 Helicos BioSciences

11.13.1 Helicos BioSciences Corporation Information

11.13.2 Helicos BioSciences Overview

11.13.3 Helicos BioSciences Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.13.4 Helicos BioSciences Metagenomic Sequencing Service Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.13.5 Helicos BioSciences Recent Developments

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Metagenomic Sequencing Service Industry Chain Analysis

12.2 Metagenomic Sequencing Service Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Metagenomic Sequencing Service Production Mode & Process

12.4 Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Metagenomic Sequencing Service Sales Channels

12.4.2 Metagenomic Sequencing Service Distributors

12.5 Metagenomic Sequencing Service Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Metagenomic Sequencing Service Industry Trends

13.2 Metagenomic Sequencing Service Market Drivers

13.3 Metagenomic Sequencing Service Market Challenges

13.4 Metagenomic Sequencing Service Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Metagenomic Sequencing Service Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

