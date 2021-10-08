Men’s Watch Market Size 2021, Global Industry Trends, Forecast Analysis To 2027 | Swatch Group, Rolex, Richemont

“
The report titled Global Men’s Watch Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Men’s Watch market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Men’s Watch market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Men’s Watch market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Men’s Watch market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Men’s Watch report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3372487/global-men-s-watch-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Men’s Watch report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Men’s Watch market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Men’s Watch market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Men’s Watch market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Men’s Watch market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Men’s Watch market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Swatch Group, Rolex, Richemont, LVMH, Fossil, Citizen, Seiko, Patek Philippe, Casio, Chopard, Audemars Piguet, Movado Group, Kering, Breitling, Franck Muller, Folli Follie, Festina, Morellato & Sector, Time Watch, Fiyta, Rossini, Ebohr, Sea-Gull, Rarone, Geya, Poscer, Golgen, Movebest, Polaris, Tianba
Market Segmentation by Product:
Mechanical
Quartz
Smart
Market Segmentation by Application:
Online
Offline
The Men’s Watch Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Men’s Watch market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Men’s Watch market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Men’s Watch market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Men’s Watch industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Men’s Watch market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Men’s Watch market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Men’s Watch market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3372487/global-men-s-watch-market
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Men’s Watch Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Men’s Watch Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Mechanical
1.2.3 Quartz
1.2.4 Smart
1.3 Market by Distribution Channel
1.3.1 Global Men’s Watch Market Size Growth Rate by Distribution Channel
1.3.2 Online
1.3.3 Offline
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Men’s Watch Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.2 Global Men’s Watch Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.3 Global Men’s Watch Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.4 Global Top Men’s Watch Regions by Sales
2.4.1 Global Top Men’s Watch Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
2.4.2 Global Top Men’s Watch Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
2.5 Global Top Men’s Watch Regions by Revenue
2.5.1 Global Top Men’s Watch Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Top Men’s Watch Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Men’s Watch Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Men’s Watch Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Top Men’s Watch Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Men’s Watch Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Men’s Watch Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Top Men’s Watch Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Top Men’s Watch Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Men’s Watch Revenue in 2020
3.3 Global Men’s Watch Sales Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Men’s Watch Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Men’s Watch Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Men’s Watch Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Men’s Watch Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Men’s Watch Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
4.1.3 Global Men’s Watch Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.2 Global Men’s Watch Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Men’s Watch Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Men’s Watch Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Men’s Watch Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.3 Global Men’s Watch Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Men’s Watch Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Men’s Watch Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Men’s Watch Sales by Distribution Channel
5.1.1 Global Men’s Watch Historical Sales by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Men’s Watch Forecasted Sales by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Men’s Watch Sales Market Share by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Men’s Watch Revenue by Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Global Men’s Watch Historical Revenue by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Men’s Watch Forecasted Revenue by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Men’s Watch Revenue Market Share by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Men’s Watch Price by Distribution Channel
5.3.1 Global Men’s Watch Price by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Men’s Watch Price Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Men’s Watch Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Men’s Watch Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Men’s Watch Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Men’s Watch Market Size by Distribution Channel
6.2.1 North America Men’s Watch Sales by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Men’s Watch Revenue by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Men’s Watch Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Men’s Watch Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Men’s Watch Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 U.S.
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Men’s Watch Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Men’s Watch Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Men’s Watch Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Men’s Watch Market Size by Distribution Channel
7.2.1 Europe Men’s Watch Sales by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Men’s Watch Revenue by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Men’s Watch Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Men’s Watch Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Men’s Watch Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Men’s Watch Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Men’s Watch Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Men’s Watch Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Men’s Watch Market Size by Distribution Channel
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Men’s Watch Sales by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Men’s Watch Revenue by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Men’s Watch Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Men’s Watch Sales by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Men’s Watch Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
8.3.12 Philippines
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Men’s Watch Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Men’s Watch Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Men’s Watch Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Men’s Watch Market Size by Distribution Channel
9.2.1 Latin America Men’s Watch Sales by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Men’s Watch Revenue by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Men’s Watch Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Men’s Watch Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Men’s Watch Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch Market Size by Distribution Channel
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch Sales by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch Revenue by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Swatch Group
11.1.1 Swatch Group Corporation Information
11.1.2 Swatch Group Overview
11.1.3 Swatch Group Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Swatch Group Men’s Watch Product Description
11.1.5 Swatch Group Recent Developments
11.2 Rolex
11.2.1 Rolex Corporation Information
11.2.2 Rolex Overview
11.2.3 Rolex Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Rolex Men’s Watch Product Description
11.2.5 Rolex Recent Developments
11.3 Richemont
11.3.1 Richemont Corporation Information
11.3.2 Richemont Overview
11.3.3 Richemont Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Richemont Men’s Watch Product Description
11.3.5 Richemont Recent Developments
11.4 LVMH
11.4.1 LVMH Corporation Information
11.4.2 LVMH Overview
11.4.3 LVMH Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 LVMH Men’s Watch Product Description
11.4.5 LVMH Recent Developments
11.5 Fossil
11.5.1 Fossil Corporation Information
11.5.2 Fossil Overview
11.5.3 Fossil Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Fossil Men’s Watch Product Description
11.5.5 Fossil Recent Developments
11.6 Citizen
11.6.1 Citizen Corporation Information
11.6.2 Citizen Overview
11.6.3 Citizen Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Citizen Men’s Watch Product Description
11.6.5 Citizen Recent Developments
11.7 Seiko
11.7.1 Seiko Corporation Information
11.7.2 Seiko Overview
11.7.3 Seiko Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Seiko Men’s Watch Product Description
11.7.5 Seiko Recent Developments
11.8 Patek Philippe
11.8.1 Patek Philippe Corporation Information
11.8.2 Patek Philippe Overview
11.8.3 Patek Philippe Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Patek Philippe Men’s Watch Product Description
11.8.5 Patek Philippe Recent Developments
11.9 Casio
11.9.1 Casio Corporation Information
11.9.2 Casio Overview
11.9.3 Casio Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Casio Men’s Watch Product Description
11.9.5 Casio Recent Developments
11.10 Chopard
11.10.1 Chopard Corporation Information
11.10.2 Chopard Overview
11.10.3 Chopard Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Chopard Men’s Watch Product Description
11.10.5 Chopard Recent Developments
11.11 Audemars Piguet
11.11.1 Audemars Piguet Corporation Information
11.11.2 Audemars Piguet Overview
11.11.3 Audemars Piguet Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Audemars Piguet Men’s Watch Product Description
11.11.5 Audemars Piguet Recent Developments
11.12 Movado Group
11.12.1 Movado Group Corporation Information
11.12.2 Movado Group Overview
11.12.3 Movado Group Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Movado Group Men’s Watch Product Description
11.12.5 Movado Group Recent Developments
11.13 Kering
11.13.1 Kering Corporation Information
11.13.2 Kering Overview
11.13.3 Kering Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Kering Men’s Watch Product Description
11.13.5 Kering Recent Developments
11.14 Breitling
11.14.1 Breitling Corporation Information
11.14.2 Breitling Overview
11.14.3 Breitling Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Breitling Men’s Watch Product Description
11.14.5 Breitling Recent Developments
11.15 Franck Muller
11.15.1 Franck Muller Corporation Information
11.15.2 Franck Muller Overview
11.15.3 Franck Muller Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Franck Muller Men’s Watch Product Description
11.15.5 Franck Muller Recent Developments
11.16 Folli Follie
11.16.1 Folli Follie Corporation Information
11.16.2 Folli Follie Overview
11.16.3 Folli Follie Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Folli Follie Men’s Watch Product Description
11.16.5 Folli Follie Recent Developments
11.17 Festina
11.17.1 Festina Corporation Information
11.17.2 Festina Overview
11.17.3 Festina Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 Festina Men’s Watch Product Description
11.17.5 Festina Recent Developments
11.18 Morellato & Sector
11.18.1 Morellato & Sector Corporation Information
11.18.2 Morellato & Sector Overview
11.18.3 Morellato & Sector Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 Morellato & Sector Men’s Watch Product Description
11.18.5 Morellato & Sector Recent Developments
11.19 Time Watch
11.19.1 Time Watch Corporation Information
11.19.2 Time Watch Overview
11.19.3 Time Watch Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 Time Watch Men’s Watch Product Description
11.19.5 Time Watch Recent Developments
11.20 Fiyta
11.20.1 Fiyta Corporation Information
11.20.2 Fiyta Overview
11.20.3 Fiyta Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 Fiyta Men’s Watch Product Description
11.20.5 Fiyta Recent Developments
11.21 Rossini
11.21.1 Rossini Corporation Information
11.21.2 Rossini Overview
11.21.3 Rossini Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.21.4 Rossini Men’s Watch Product Description
11.21.5 Rossini Recent Developments
11.22 Ebohr
11.22.1 Ebohr Corporation Information
11.22.2 Ebohr Overview
11.22.3 Ebohr Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.22.4 Ebohr Men’s Watch Product Description
11.22.5 Ebohr Recent Developments
11.23 Sea-Gull
11.23.1 Sea-Gull Corporation Information
11.23.2 Sea-Gull Overview
11.23.3 Sea-Gull Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.23.4 Sea-Gull Men’s Watch Product Description
11.23.5 Sea-Gull Recent Developments
11.24 Rarone
11.24.1 Rarone Corporation Information
11.24.2 Rarone Overview
11.24.3 Rarone Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.24.4 Rarone Men’s Watch Product Description
11.24.5 Rarone Recent Developments
11.25 Geya
11.25.1 Geya Corporation Information
11.25.2 Geya Overview
11.25.3 Geya Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.25.4 Geya Men’s Watch Product Description
11.25.5 Geya Recent Developments
11.26 Poscer
11.26.1 Poscer Corporation Information
11.26.2 Poscer Overview
11.26.3 Poscer Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.26.4 Poscer Men’s Watch Product Description
11.26.5 Poscer Recent Developments
11.27 Golgen
11.27.1 Golgen Corporation Information
11.27.2 Golgen Overview
11.27.3 Golgen Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.27.4 Golgen Men’s Watch Product Description
11.27.5 Golgen Recent Developments
11.28 Movebest
11.28.1 Movebest Corporation Information
11.28.2 Movebest Overview
11.28.3 Movebest Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.28.4 Movebest Men’s Watch Product Description
11.28.5 Movebest Recent Developments
11.29 Polaris
11.29.1 Polaris Corporation Information
11.29.2 Polaris Overview
11.29.3 Polaris Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.29.4 Polaris Men’s Watch Product Description
11.29.5 Polaris Recent Developments
11.30 Tianba
11.30.1 Tianba Corporation Information
11.30.2 Tianba Overview
11.30.3 Tianba Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.30.4 Tianba Men’s Watch Product Description
11.30.5 Tianba Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Men’s Watch Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Men’s Watch Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Men’s Watch Production Mode & Process
12.4 Men’s Watch Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Men’s Watch Sales Channels
12.4.2 Men’s Watch Distributors
12.5 Men’s Watch Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Men’s Watch Industry Trends
13.2 Men’s Watch Market Drivers
13.3 Men’s Watch Market Challenges
13.4 Men’s Watch Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Men’s Watch Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3372487/global-men-s-watch-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”