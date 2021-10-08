Men’s Watch Market Size 2021, Global Industry Trends, Forecast Analysis To 2027 | Swatch Group, Rolex, Richemont

“

The report titled Global Men’s Watch Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Men’s Watch market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Men’s Watch market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Men’s Watch market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Men’s Watch market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Men’s Watch report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Men’s Watch report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Men’s Watch market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Men’s Watch market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Men’s Watch market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Men’s Watch market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Men’s Watch market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Swatch Group, Rolex, Richemont, LVMH, Fossil, Citizen, Seiko, Patek Philippe, Casio, Chopard, Audemars Piguet, Movado Group, Kering, Breitling, Franck Muller, Folli Follie, Festina, Morellato & Sector, Time Watch, Fiyta, Rossini, Ebohr, Sea-Gull, Rarone, Geya, Poscer, Golgen, Movebest, Polaris, Tianba

Market Segmentation by Product:

Mechanical

Quartz

Smart



Market Segmentation by Application:

Online

Offline



The Men’s Watch Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Men’s Watch market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Men’s Watch market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Men’s Watch market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Men’s Watch industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Men’s Watch market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Men’s Watch market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Men’s Watch market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Men’s Watch Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Men’s Watch Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Mechanical

1.2.3 Quartz

1.2.4 Smart

1.3 Market by Distribution Channel

1.3.1 Global Men’s Watch Market Size Growth Rate by Distribution Channel

1.3.2 Online

1.3.3 Offline

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Men’s Watch Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Men’s Watch Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Men’s Watch Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Men’s Watch Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Men’s Watch Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Men’s Watch Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Men’s Watch Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Men’s Watch Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Men’s Watch Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Men’s Watch Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Men’s Watch Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Men’s Watch Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Men’s Watch Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Men’s Watch Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Men’s Watch Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Men’s Watch Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Men’s Watch Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Men’s Watch Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Men’s Watch Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Men’s Watch Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Men’s Watch Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Men’s Watch Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Men’s Watch Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Men’s Watch Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Men’s Watch Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Men’s Watch Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Men’s Watch Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Men’s Watch Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Men’s Watch Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Men’s Watch Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Men’s Watch Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Men’s Watch Sales by Distribution Channel

5.1.1 Global Men’s Watch Historical Sales by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Men’s Watch Forecasted Sales by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Men’s Watch Sales Market Share by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Men’s Watch Revenue by Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Global Men’s Watch Historical Revenue by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Men’s Watch Forecasted Revenue by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Men’s Watch Revenue Market Share by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Men’s Watch Price by Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Global Men’s Watch Price by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Men’s Watch Price Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Men’s Watch Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Men’s Watch Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Men’s Watch Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Men’s Watch Market Size by Distribution Channel

6.2.1 North America Men’s Watch Sales by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Men’s Watch Revenue by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Men’s Watch Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Men’s Watch Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Men’s Watch Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Men’s Watch Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Men’s Watch Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Men’s Watch Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Men’s Watch Market Size by Distribution Channel

7.2.1 Europe Men’s Watch Sales by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Men’s Watch Revenue by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Men’s Watch Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Men’s Watch Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Men’s Watch Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Men’s Watch Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Men’s Watch Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Men’s Watch Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Men’s Watch Market Size by Distribution Channel

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Men’s Watch Sales by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Men’s Watch Revenue by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Men’s Watch Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Men’s Watch Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Men’s Watch Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Men’s Watch Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Men’s Watch Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Men’s Watch Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Men’s Watch Market Size by Distribution Channel

9.2.1 Latin America Men’s Watch Sales by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Men’s Watch Revenue by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Men’s Watch Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Men’s Watch Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Men’s Watch Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch Market Size by Distribution Channel

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch Sales by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch Revenue by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Swatch Group

11.1.1 Swatch Group Corporation Information

11.1.2 Swatch Group Overview

11.1.3 Swatch Group Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Swatch Group Men’s Watch Product Description

11.1.5 Swatch Group Recent Developments

11.2 Rolex

11.2.1 Rolex Corporation Information

11.2.2 Rolex Overview

11.2.3 Rolex Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Rolex Men’s Watch Product Description

11.2.5 Rolex Recent Developments

11.3 Richemont

11.3.1 Richemont Corporation Information

11.3.2 Richemont Overview

11.3.3 Richemont Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Richemont Men’s Watch Product Description

11.3.5 Richemont Recent Developments

11.4 LVMH

11.4.1 LVMH Corporation Information

11.4.2 LVMH Overview

11.4.3 LVMH Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 LVMH Men’s Watch Product Description

11.4.5 LVMH Recent Developments

11.5 Fossil

11.5.1 Fossil Corporation Information

11.5.2 Fossil Overview

11.5.3 Fossil Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Fossil Men’s Watch Product Description

11.5.5 Fossil Recent Developments

11.6 Citizen

11.6.1 Citizen Corporation Information

11.6.2 Citizen Overview

11.6.3 Citizen Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Citizen Men’s Watch Product Description

11.6.5 Citizen Recent Developments

11.7 Seiko

11.7.1 Seiko Corporation Information

11.7.2 Seiko Overview

11.7.3 Seiko Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Seiko Men’s Watch Product Description

11.7.5 Seiko Recent Developments

11.8 Patek Philippe

11.8.1 Patek Philippe Corporation Information

11.8.2 Patek Philippe Overview

11.8.3 Patek Philippe Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Patek Philippe Men’s Watch Product Description

11.8.5 Patek Philippe Recent Developments

11.9 Casio

11.9.1 Casio Corporation Information

11.9.2 Casio Overview

11.9.3 Casio Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Casio Men’s Watch Product Description

11.9.5 Casio Recent Developments

11.10 Chopard

11.10.1 Chopard Corporation Information

11.10.2 Chopard Overview

11.10.3 Chopard Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Chopard Men’s Watch Product Description

11.10.5 Chopard Recent Developments

11.11 Audemars Piguet

11.11.1 Audemars Piguet Corporation Information

11.11.2 Audemars Piguet Overview

11.11.3 Audemars Piguet Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Audemars Piguet Men’s Watch Product Description

11.11.5 Audemars Piguet Recent Developments

11.12 Movado Group

11.12.1 Movado Group Corporation Information

11.12.2 Movado Group Overview

11.12.3 Movado Group Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Movado Group Men’s Watch Product Description

11.12.5 Movado Group Recent Developments

11.13 Kering

11.13.1 Kering Corporation Information

11.13.2 Kering Overview

11.13.3 Kering Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Kering Men’s Watch Product Description

11.13.5 Kering Recent Developments

11.14 Breitling

11.14.1 Breitling Corporation Information

11.14.2 Breitling Overview

11.14.3 Breitling Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Breitling Men’s Watch Product Description

11.14.5 Breitling Recent Developments

11.15 Franck Muller

11.15.1 Franck Muller Corporation Information

11.15.2 Franck Muller Overview

11.15.3 Franck Muller Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Franck Muller Men’s Watch Product Description

11.15.5 Franck Muller Recent Developments

11.16 Folli Follie

11.16.1 Folli Follie Corporation Information

11.16.2 Folli Follie Overview

11.16.3 Folli Follie Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Folli Follie Men’s Watch Product Description

11.16.5 Folli Follie Recent Developments

11.17 Festina

11.17.1 Festina Corporation Information

11.17.2 Festina Overview

11.17.3 Festina Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Festina Men’s Watch Product Description

11.17.5 Festina Recent Developments

11.18 Morellato & Sector

11.18.1 Morellato & Sector Corporation Information

11.18.2 Morellato & Sector Overview

11.18.3 Morellato & Sector Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Morellato & Sector Men’s Watch Product Description

11.18.5 Morellato & Sector Recent Developments

11.19 Time Watch

11.19.1 Time Watch Corporation Information

11.19.2 Time Watch Overview

11.19.3 Time Watch Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Time Watch Men’s Watch Product Description

11.19.5 Time Watch Recent Developments

11.20 Fiyta

11.20.1 Fiyta Corporation Information

11.20.2 Fiyta Overview

11.20.3 Fiyta Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Fiyta Men’s Watch Product Description

11.20.5 Fiyta Recent Developments

11.21 Rossini

11.21.1 Rossini Corporation Information

11.21.2 Rossini Overview

11.21.3 Rossini Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Rossini Men’s Watch Product Description

11.21.5 Rossini Recent Developments

11.22 Ebohr

11.22.1 Ebohr Corporation Information

11.22.2 Ebohr Overview

11.22.3 Ebohr Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Ebohr Men’s Watch Product Description

11.22.5 Ebohr Recent Developments

11.23 Sea-Gull

11.23.1 Sea-Gull Corporation Information

11.23.2 Sea-Gull Overview

11.23.3 Sea-Gull Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 Sea-Gull Men’s Watch Product Description

11.23.5 Sea-Gull Recent Developments

11.24 Rarone

11.24.1 Rarone Corporation Information

11.24.2 Rarone Overview

11.24.3 Rarone Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.24.4 Rarone Men’s Watch Product Description

11.24.5 Rarone Recent Developments

11.25 Geya

11.25.1 Geya Corporation Information

11.25.2 Geya Overview

11.25.3 Geya Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.25.4 Geya Men’s Watch Product Description

11.25.5 Geya Recent Developments

11.26 Poscer

11.26.1 Poscer Corporation Information

11.26.2 Poscer Overview

11.26.3 Poscer Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.26.4 Poscer Men’s Watch Product Description

11.26.5 Poscer Recent Developments

11.27 Golgen

11.27.1 Golgen Corporation Information

11.27.2 Golgen Overview

11.27.3 Golgen Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.27.4 Golgen Men’s Watch Product Description

11.27.5 Golgen Recent Developments

11.28 Movebest

11.28.1 Movebest Corporation Information

11.28.2 Movebest Overview

11.28.3 Movebest Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.28.4 Movebest Men’s Watch Product Description

11.28.5 Movebest Recent Developments

11.29 Polaris

11.29.1 Polaris Corporation Information

11.29.2 Polaris Overview

11.29.3 Polaris Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.29.4 Polaris Men’s Watch Product Description

11.29.5 Polaris Recent Developments

11.30 Tianba

11.30.1 Tianba Corporation Information

11.30.2 Tianba Overview

11.30.3 Tianba Men’s Watch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.30.4 Tianba Men’s Watch Product Description

11.30.5 Tianba Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Men’s Watch Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Men’s Watch Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Men’s Watch Production Mode & Process

12.4 Men’s Watch Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Men’s Watch Sales Channels

12.4.2 Men’s Watch Distributors

12.5 Men’s Watch Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Men’s Watch Industry Trends

13.2 Men’s Watch Market Drivers

13.3 Men’s Watch Market Challenges

13.4 Men’s Watch Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Men’s Watch Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”