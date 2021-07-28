Men’s Watch Market Report-Industry Share, Size, Growth, Trends, Top leader- | Swatch Group, Rolex, Richemont

“

The report titled Global Men’s Watch Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Men’s Watch market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Men’s Watch market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Men’s Watch market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Men’s Watch market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Men’s Watch report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Men’s Watch report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Men’s Watch market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Men’s Watch market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Men’s Watch market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Men’s Watch market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Men’s Watch market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Swatch Group, Rolex, Richemont, LVMH, Fossil, Citizen, Seiko, Patek Philippe, Casio, Chopard, Audemars Piguet, Movado Group, Kering, Breitling, Franck Muller, Folli Follie, Festina, Morellato & Sector, Time Watch, Fiyta, Rossini, Ebohr, Sea-Gull, Rarone, Geya, Poscer, Golgen, Movebest, Polaris, Tianba

Market Segmentation by Product: Mechanical

Quartz

Smart



Market Segmentation by Application: Online

Offline



The Men’s Watch Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Men’s Watch market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Men’s Watch market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Men’s Watch market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Men’s Watch industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Men’s Watch market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Men’s Watch market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Men’s Watch market?

Table of Contents:

1 Men’s Watch Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Men’s Watch

1.2 Men’s Watch Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Men’s Watch Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Mechanical

1.2.3 Quartz

1.2.4 Smart

1.3 Men’s Watch Segment by Distribution Channel

1.3.1 Global Men’s Watch Sales Comparison by Distribution Channel: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Online

1.3.3 Offline

1.4 Global Men’s Watch Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Men’s Watch Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Men’s Watch Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Men’s Watch Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Men’s Watch Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Men’s Watch Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Men’s Watch Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Men’s Watch Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Men’s Watch Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Men’s Watch Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Men’s Watch Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Men’s Watch Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Men’s Watch Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Men’s Watch Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Men’s Watch Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Men’s Watch Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Men’s Watch Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Men’s Watch Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Men’s Watch Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Men’s Watch Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Men’s Watch Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Men’s Watch Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Men’s Watch Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Men’s Watch Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Men’s Watch Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Men’s Watch Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Men’s Watch Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Men’s Watch Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Men’s Watch Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Men’s Watch Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Men’s Watch Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Men’s Watch Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Men’s Watch Historic Market Analysis by Distribution Channel

5.1 Global Men’s Watch Sales Market Share by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Men’s Watch Revenue Market Share by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Men’s Watch Price by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Swatch Group

6.1.1 Swatch Group Corporation Information

6.1.2 Swatch Group Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Swatch Group Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Swatch Group Men’s Watch Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Swatch Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Rolex

6.2.1 Rolex Corporation Information

6.2.2 Rolex Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Rolex Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Rolex Men’s Watch Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Rolex Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Richemont

6.3.1 Richemont Corporation Information

6.3.2 Richemont Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Richemont Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Richemont Men’s Watch Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Richemont Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 LVMH

6.4.1 LVMH Corporation Information

6.4.2 LVMH Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 LVMH Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 LVMH Men’s Watch Product Portfolio

6.4.5 LVMH Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Fossil

6.5.1 Fossil Corporation Information

6.5.2 Fossil Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Fossil Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Fossil Men’s Watch Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Fossil Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Citizen

6.6.1 Citizen Corporation Information

6.6.2 Citizen Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Citizen Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Citizen Men’s Watch Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Citizen Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Seiko

6.6.1 Seiko Corporation Information

6.6.2 Seiko Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Seiko Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Seiko Men’s Watch Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Seiko Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Patek Philippe

6.8.1 Patek Philippe Corporation Information

6.8.2 Patek Philippe Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Patek Philippe Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Patek Philippe Men’s Watch Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Patek Philippe Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Casio

6.9.1 Casio Corporation Information

6.9.2 Casio Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Casio Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Casio Men’s Watch Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Casio Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Chopard

6.10.1 Chopard Corporation Information

6.10.2 Chopard Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Chopard Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Chopard Men’s Watch Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Chopard Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Audemars Piguet

6.11.1 Audemars Piguet Corporation Information

6.11.2 Audemars Piguet Men’s Watch Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Audemars Piguet Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Audemars Piguet Men’s Watch Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Audemars Piguet Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Movado Group

6.12.1 Movado Group Corporation Information

6.12.2 Movado Group Men’s Watch Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Movado Group Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Movado Group Men’s Watch Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Movado Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Kering

6.13.1 Kering Corporation Information

6.13.2 Kering Men’s Watch Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Kering Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Kering Men’s Watch Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Kering Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Breitling

6.14.1 Breitling Corporation Information

6.14.2 Breitling Men’s Watch Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Breitling Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Breitling Men’s Watch Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Breitling Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Franck Muller

6.15.1 Franck Muller Corporation Information

6.15.2 Franck Muller Men’s Watch Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Franck Muller Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Franck Muller Men’s Watch Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Franck Muller Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Folli Follie

6.16.1 Folli Follie Corporation Information

6.16.2 Folli Follie Men’s Watch Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Folli Follie Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Folli Follie Men’s Watch Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Folli Follie Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Festina

6.17.1 Festina Corporation Information

6.17.2 Festina Men’s Watch Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Festina Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Festina Men’s Watch Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Festina Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 Morellato & Sector

6.18.1 Morellato & Sector Corporation Information

6.18.2 Morellato & Sector Men’s Watch Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 Morellato & Sector Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Morellato & Sector Men’s Watch Product Portfolio

6.18.5 Morellato & Sector Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Time Watch

6.19.1 Time Watch Corporation Information

6.19.2 Time Watch Men’s Watch Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Time Watch Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Time Watch Men’s Watch Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Time Watch Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 Fiyta

6.20.1 Fiyta Corporation Information

6.20.2 Fiyta Men’s Watch Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 Fiyta Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Fiyta Men’s Watch Product Portfolio

6.20.5 Fiyta Recent Developments/Updates

6.21 Rossini

6.21.1 Rossini Corporation Information

6.21.2 Rossini Men’s Watch Description and Business Overview

6.21.3 Rossini Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Rossini Men’s Watch Product Portfolio

6.21.5 Rossini Recent Developments/Updates

6.22 Ebohr

6.22.1 Ebohr Corporation Information

6.22.2 Ebohr Men’s Watch Description and Business Overview

6.22.3 Ebohr Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.22.4 Ebohr Men’s Watch Product Portfolio

6.22.5 Ebohr Recent Developments/Updates

6.23 Sea-Gull

6.23.1 Sea-Gull Corporation Information

6.23.2 Sea-Gull Men’s Watch Description and Business Overview

6.23.3 Sea-Gull Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.23.4 Sea-Gull Men’s Watch Product Portfolio

6.23.5 Sea-Gull Recent Developments/Updates

6.24 Rarone

6.24.1 Rarone Corporation Information

6.24.2 Rarone Men’s Watch Description and Business Overview

6.24.3 Rarone Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.24.4 Rarone Men’s Watch Product Portfolio

6.24.5 Rarone Recent Developments/Updates

6.25 Geya

6.25.1 Geya Corporation Information

6.25.2 Geya Men’s Watch Description and Business Overview

6.25.3 Geya Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.25.4 Geya Men’s Watch Product Portfolio

6.25.5 Geya Recent Developments/Updates

6.26 Poscer

6.26.1 Poscer Corporation Information

6.26.2 Poscer Men’s Watch Description and Business Overview

6.26.3 Poscer Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.26.4 Poscer Men’s Watch Product Portfolio

6.26.5 Poscer Recent Developments/Updates

6.27 Golgen

6.27.1 Golgen Corporation Information

6.27.2 Golgen Men’s Watch Description and Business Overview

6.27.3 Golgen Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.27.4 Golgen Men’s Watch Product Portfolio

6.27.5 Golgen Recent Developments/Updates

6.28 Movebest

6.28.1 Movebest Corporation Information

6.28.2 Movebest Men’s Watch Description and Business Overview

6.28.3 Movebest Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.28.4 Movebest Men’s Watch Product Portfolio

6.28.5 Movebest Recent Developments/Updates

6.29 Polaris

6.29.1 Polaris Corporation Information

6.29.2 Polaris Men’s Watch Description and Business Overview

6.29.3 Polaris Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.29.4 Polaris Men’s Watch Product Portfolio

6.29.5 Polaris Recent Developments/Updates

6.30 Tianba

6.30.1 Tianba Corporation Information

6.30.2 Tianba Men’s Watch Description and Business Overview

6.30.3 Tianba Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.30.4 Tianba Men’s Watch Product Portfolio

6.30.5 Tianba Recent Developments/Updates

7 Men’s Watch Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Men’s Watch Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Men’s Watch

7.4 Men’s Watch Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Men’s Watch Distributors List

8.3 Men’s Watch Customers

9 Men’s Watch Market Dynamics

9.1 Men’s Watch Industry Trends

9.2 Men’s Watch Growth Drivers

9.3 Men’s Watch Market Challenges

9.4 Men’s Watch Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Men’s Watch Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Men’s Watch by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Men’s Watch by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Men’s Watch Market Estimates and Projections by Distribution Channel

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Men’s Watch by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Men’s Watch by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

10.3 Men’s Watch Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Men’s Watch by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Men’s Watch by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

