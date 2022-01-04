Men’s Watch Market Outlook 2021: Business overview, Industry insights, Forecast To 2027 | Swatch Group, Rolex, Richemont

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Men’s Watch Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Men’s Watch report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Men’s Watch market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Men’s Watch market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Men’s Watch market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Men’s Watch market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Men’s Watch market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Swatch Group, Rolex, Richemont, LVMH, Fossil, Citizen, Seiko, Patek Philippe, Casio, Chopard, Audemars Piguet, Movado Group, Kering, Breitling, Franck Muller, Folli Follie, Festina, Morellato & Sector, Time Watch, Fiyta, Rossini, Ebohr, Sea-Gull, Rarone, Geya, Poscer, Golgen, Movebest, Polaris, Tianba

Market Segmentation by Product:

Mechanical

Quartz

Smart



Market Segmentation by Application:

Online

Offline



The Men’s Watch Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Men’s Watch market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Men’s Watch market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Men’s Watch Market Overview

1.1 Men’s Watch Product Overview

1.2 Men’s Watch Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Mechanical

1.2.2 Quartz

1.2.3 Smart

1.3 Global Men’s Watch Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Men’s Watch Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Men’s Watch Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Men’s Watch Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Men’s Watch Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Men’s Watch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Men’s Watch Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Men’s Watch Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Men’s Watch Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Men’s Watch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Men’s Watch Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Men’s Watch Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Men’s Watch Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Men’s Watch Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Men’s Watch Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Men’s Watch Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Men’s Watch Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Men’s Watch Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Men’s Watch Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Men’s Watch Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Men’s Watch Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Men’s Watch Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Men’s Watch as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Men’s Watch Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Men’s Watch Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Men’s Watch Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Men’s Watch Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Men’s Watch Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Men’s Watch Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Men’s Watch Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Men’s Watch Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Men’s Watch Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Men’s Watch Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Men’s Watch Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Men’s Watch Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Men’s Watch by Distribution Channel

4.1 Men’s Watch Market Segment by Distribution Channel

4.1.1 Online

4.1.2 Offline

4.2 Global Men’s Watch Market Size by Distribution Channel

4.2.1 Global Men’s Watch Market Size Overview by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Men’s Watch Historic Market Size Review by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Men’s Watch Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Men’s Watch Sales Breakdown in Value, by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Men’s Watch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Men’s Watch Forecasted Market Size by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Men’s Watch Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Men’s Watch Sales Breakdown in Value, by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Men’s Watch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Distribution Channel

4.3.1 North America Men’s Watch Sales Breakdown by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Men’s Watch Sales Breakdown by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Men’s Watch Sales Breakdown by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Men’s Watch Sales Breakdown by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch Sales Breakdown by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

5 North America Men’s Watch by Country

5.1 North America Men’s Watch Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Men’s Watch Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Men’s Watch Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Men’s Watch Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Men’s Watch Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Men’s Watch Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Men’s Watch by Country

6.1 Europe Men’s Watch Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Men’s Watch Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Men’s Watch Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Men’s Watch Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Men’s Watch Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Men’s Watch Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Men’s Watch by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Men’s Watch Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Men’s Watch Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Men’s Watch Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Men’s Watch Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Men’s Watch Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Men’s Watch Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Men’s Watch by Country

8.1 Latin America Men’s Watch Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Men’s Watch Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Men’s Watch Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Men’s Watch Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Men’s Watch Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Men’s Watch Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Men’s Watch Business

10.1 Swatch Group

10.1.1 Swatch Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Swatch Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Swatch Group Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Swatch Group Men’s Watch Products Offered

10.1.5 Swatch Group Recent Development

10.2 Rolex

10.2.1 Rolex Corporation Information

10.2.2 Rolex Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Rolex Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Rolex Men’s Watch Products Offered

10.2.5 Rolex Recent Development

10.3 Richemont

10.3.1 Richemont Corporation Information

10.3.2 Richemont Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Richemont Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Richemont Men’s Watch Products Offered

10.3.5 Richemont Recent Development

10.4 LVMH

10.4.1 LVMH Corporation Information

10.4.2 LVMH Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 LVMH Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 LVMH Men’s Watch Products Offered

10.4.5 LVMH Recent Development

10.5 Fossil

10.5.1 Fossil Corporation Information

10.5.2 Fossil Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Fossil Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Fossil Men’s Watch Products Offered

10.5.5 Fossil Recent Development

10.6 Citizen

10.6.1 Citizen Corporation Information

10.6.2 Citizen Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Citizen Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Citizen Men’s Watch Products Offered

10.6.5 Citizen Recent Development

10.7 Seiko

10.7.1 Seiko Corporation Information

10.7.2 Seiko Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Seiko Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Seiko Men’s Watch Products Offered

10.7.5 Seiko Recent Development

10.8 Patek Philippe

10.8.1 Patek Philippe Corporation Information

10.8.2 Patek Philippe Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Patek Philippe Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Patek Philippe Men’s Watch Products Offered

10.8.5 Patek Philippe Recent Development

10.9 Casio

10.9.1 Casio Corporation Information

10.9.2 Casio Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Casio Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Casio Men’s Watch Products Offered

10.9.5 Casio Recent Development

10.10 Chopard

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Men’s Watch Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Chopard Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Chopard Recent Development

10.11 Audemars Piguet

10.11.1 Audemars Piguet Corporation Information

10.11.2 Audemars Piguet Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Audemars Piguet Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Audemars Piguet Men’s Watch Products Offered

10.11.5 Audemars Piguet Recent Development

10.12 Movado Group

10.12.1 Movado Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 Movado Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Movado Group Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Movado Group Men’s Watch Products Offered

10.12.5 Movado Group Recent Development

10.13 Kering

10.13.1 Kering Corporation Information

10.13.2 Kering Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Kering Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Kering Men’s Watch Products Offered

10.13.5 Kering Recent Development

10.14 Breitling

10.14.1 Breitling Corporation Information

10.14.2 Breitling Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Breitling Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Breitling Men’s Watch Products Offered

10.14.5 Breitling Recent Development

10.15 Franck Muller

10.15.1 Franck Muller Corporation Information

10.15.2 Franck Muller Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Franck Muller Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Franck Muller Men’s Watch Products Offered

10.15.5 Franck Muller Recent Development

10.16 Folli Follie

10.16.1 Folli Follie Corporation Information

10.16.2 Folli Follie Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Folli Follie Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Folli Follie Men’s Watch Products Offered

10.16.5 Folli Follie Recent Development

10.17 Festina

10.17.1 Festina Corporation Information

10.17.2 Festina Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Festina Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Festina Men’s Watch Products Offered

10.17.5 Festina Recent Development

10.18 Morellato & Sector

10.18.1 Morellato & Sector Corporation Information

10.18.2 Morellato & Sector Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Morellato & Sector Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Morellato & Sector Men’s Watch Products Offered

10.18.5 Morellato & Sector Recent Development

10.19 Time Watch

10.19.1 Time Watch Corporation Information

10.19.2 Time Watch Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Time Watch Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Time Watch Men’s Watch Products Offered

10.19.5 Time Watch Recent Development

10.20 Fiyta

10.20.1 Fiyta Corporation Information

10.20.2 Fiyta Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Fiyta Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Fiyta Men’s Watch Products Offered

10.20.5 Fiyta Recent Development

10.21 Rossini

10.21.1 Rossini Corporation Information

10.21.2 Rossini Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Rossini Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Rossini Men’s Watch Products Offered

10.21.5 Rossini Recent Development

10.22 Ebohr

10.22.1 Ebohr Corporation Information

10.22.2 Ebohr Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Ebohr Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Ebohr Men’s Watch Products Offered

10.22.5 Ebohr Recent Development

10.23 Sea-Gull

10.23.1 Sea-Gull Corporation Information

10.23.2 Sea-Gull Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Sea-Gull Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Sea-Gull Men’s Watch Products Offered

10.23.5 Sea-Gull Recent Development

10.24 Rarone

10.24.1 Rarone Corporation Information

10.24.2 Rarone Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Rarone Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Rarone Men’s Watch Products Offered

10.24.5 Rarone Recent Development

10.25 Geya

10.25.1 Geya Corporation Information

10.25.2 Geya Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Geya Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Geya Men’s Watch Products Offered

10.25.5 Geya Recent Development

10.26 Poscer

10.26.1 Poscer Corporation Information

10.26.2 Poscer Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Poscer Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Poscer Men’s Watch Products Offered

10.26.5 Poscer Recent Development

10.27 Golgen

10.27.1 Golgen Corporation Information

10.27.2 Golgen Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Golgen Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Golgen Men’s Watch Products Offered

10.27.5 Golgen Recent Development

10.28 Movebest

10.28.1 Movebest Corporation Information

10.28.2 Movebest Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 Movebest Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 Movebest Men’s Watch Products Offered

10.28.5 Movebest Recent Development

10.29 Polaris

10.29.1 Polaris Corporation Information

10.29.2 Polaris Introduction and Business Overview

10.29.3 Polaris Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.29.4 Polaris Men’s Watch Products Offered

10.29.5 Polaris Recent Development

10.30 Tianba

10.30.1 Tianba Corporation Information

10.30.2 Tianba Introduction and Business Overview

10.30.3 Tianba Men’s Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.30.4 Tianba Men’s Watch Products Offered

10.30.5 Tianba Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Men’s Watch Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Men’s Watch Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Men’s Watch Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Men’s Watch Distributors

12.3 Men’s Watch Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”