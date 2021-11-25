Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2021-2027|Celera Group, Abbott Laboratories, ELITech Group

QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Mendelian Disorders Testing market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Mendelian Disorders Testing market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Mendelian Disorders Testing market.

The research report on the global Mendelian Disorders Testing market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Mendelian Disorders Testing market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Mendelian Disorders Testing research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Mendelian Disorders Testing market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Mendelian Disorders Testing market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Mendelian Disorders Testing market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Mendelian Disorders Testing market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Mendelian Disorders Testing market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Leading Players

Celera Group, Abbott Laboratories, ELITech Group, Quest Diagnostics, AutoGenomics, PerkinElmer, Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Applied Biosystems, Transgenomic

Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Mendelian Disorders Testing market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Mendelian Disorders Testing market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Mendelian Disorders Testing Segmentation by Product

Carrier Testing

Diagnostic Testing

New-Born Screening

Predictive & Pre-Symptomatic Testing

Prenatal Testing Mendelian Disorders Testing

Mendelian Disorders Testing Segmentation by Application

Hospitals

Specialty Clinc

Others The



TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Carrier Testing

1.2.3 Diagnostic Testing

1.2.4 New-Born Screening

1.2.5 Predictive & Pre-Symptomatic Testing

1.2.6 Prenatal Testing

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Specialty Clinc

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Mendelian Disorders Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Mendelian Disorders Testing Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Mendelian Disorders Testing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Mendelian Disorders Testing Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Trends

2.3.2 Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Drivers

2.3.3 Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Challenges

2.3.4 Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Mendelian Disorders Testing Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Mendelian Disorders Testing Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Mendelian Disorders Testing Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Mendelian Disorders Testing Revenue

3.4 Global Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mendelian Disorders Testing Revenue in 2020

3.5 Mendelian Disorders Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Mendelian Disorders Testing Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Mendelian Disorders Testing Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Mendelian Disorders Testing Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Mendelian Disorders Testing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Mendelian Disorders Testing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Mendelian Disorders Testing Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Mendelian Disorders Testing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Mendelian Disorders Testing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Mendelian Disorders Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Celera Group

11.1.1 Celera Group Company Details

11.1.2 Celera Group Business Overview

11.1.3 Celera Group Mendelian Disorders Testing Introduction

11.1.4 Celera Group Revenue in Mendelian Disorders Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Celera Group Recent Development

11.2 Abbott Laboratories

11.2.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details

11.2.2 Abbott Laboratories Business Overview

11.2.3 Abbott Laboratories Mendelian Disorders Testing Introduction

11.2.4 Abbott Laboratories Revenue in Mendelian Disorders Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

11.3 ELITech Group

11.3.1 ELITech Group Company Details

11.3.2 ELITech Group Business Overview

11.3.3 ELITech Group Mendelian Disorders Testing Introduction

11.3.4 ELITech Group Revenue in Mendelian Disorders Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 ELITech Group Recent Development

11.4 Quest Diagnostics

11.4.1 Quest Diagnostics Company Details

11.4.2 Quest Diagnostics Business Overview

11.4.3 Quest Diagnostics Mendelian Disorders Testing Introduction

11.4.4 Quest Diagnostics Revenue in Mendelian Disorders Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Quest Diagnostics Recent Development

11.5 AutoGenomics

11.5.1 AutoGenomics Company Details

11.5.2 AutoGenomics Business Overview

11.5.3 AutoGenomics Mendelian Disorders Testing Introduction

11.5.4 AutoGenomics Revenue in Mendelian Disorders Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 AutoGenomics Recent Development

11.6 PerkinElmer

11.6.1 PerkinElmer Company Details

11.6.2 PerkinElmer Business Overview

11.6.3 PerkinElmer Mendelian Disorders Testing Introduction

11.6.4 PerkinElmer Revenue in Mendelian Disorders Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 PerkinElmer Recent Development

11.7 Roche Diagnostics

11.7.1 Roche Diagnostics Company Details

11.7.2 Roche Diagnostics Business Overview

11.7.3 Roche Diagnostics Mendelian Disorders Testing Introduction

11.7.4 Roche Diagnostics Revenue in Mendelian Disorders Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Roche Diagnostics Recent Development

11.8 Bio-Rad Laboratories

11.8.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Details

11.8.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Business Overview

11.8.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Mendelian Disorders Testing Introduction

11.8.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Revenue in Mendelian Disorders Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Development

11.9 Applied Biosystems

11.9.1 Applied Biosystems Company Details

11.9.2 Applied Biosystems Business Overview

11.9.3 Applied Biosystems Mendelian Disorders Testing Introduction

11.9.4 Applied Biosystems Revenue in Mendelian Disorders Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Applied Biosystems Recent Development

11.10 Transgenomic

11.10.1 Transgenomic Company Details

11.10.2 Transgenomic Business Overview

11.10.3 Transgenomic Mendelian Disorders Testing Introduction

11.10.4 Transgenomic Revenue in Mendelian Disorders Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Transgenomic Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

