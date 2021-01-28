Memory Cards Market Growth By Segment Type,Size,Share And Trend By 2027Sony, Toshiba, Transcend

Alternatively referred to as a flash memory card, a Memory card is a type of storage media that is often used to store photos, videos, or other data in electronic devices. Devices that commonly use a memory card include digital cameras, digital camcorders, handheld computers, MP3 players, PDAs, cell phones, game consoles, and printers. The memory card market is very concentrated, the key players are Sandisk, Sony, Toshiba, Transcend, Lexar, Samsung, Verbatim, PNY, Kingston, Delkin, Panasonic, PHISON, MaXell, PQI, Integral. The revenue share of the first three enterprises accounts for about 26% of the total.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Memory Cards Market The global Memory Cards market size is projected to reach US$ 1152.1 million by 2026, from US$ 1493.4 million in 2019, at a CAGR of -3.3% during 2021-2026.
Global Memory Cards Scope and Segment Memory Cards market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Memory Cards market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Sandisk, Sony, Toshiba, Transcend, Lexar, Samsung, Verbatim, PNY, Kingston, Delkin, Panasonic, PHISON, MaXell, PQI, Integral
Memory Cards Breakdown Data by Type
SD Cards, TF or Micro SD Cards, CF Cards, Others, By type, TF or Micro SD Cards accounted for a major share of 45.29% global memory cards market.
Memory Cards Breakdown Data by Application
Camera, Computer, Mobile phone, Other Devices, Demand from the computer accounts for the largest market share, being 38.2% in 2019. Regional and Country-level Analysis The Memory Cards market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Memory Cards market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Memory Cards Market Share Analysis
