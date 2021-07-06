Membrane Actuator Market 2021 – Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook by 2027 | Schlumberger, DeZURIK, Emerson

“

The report titled Global Membrane Actuator Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Membrane Actuator market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Membrane Actuator market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Membrane Actuator market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Membrane Actuator market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Membrane Actuator report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Membrane Actuator report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Membrane Actuator market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Membrane Actuator market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Membrane Actuator market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Membrane Actuator market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Membrane Actuator market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Schlumberger, DeZURIK, Emerson, Flowserve Corporation, Fr. Sauter AG, GE Compressors, Horiba, Ltd, Metso Automation, Regeltechnik Kornwestheim GmbH, Samson Technologies, SISTO Armaturen S.A., WEIR Oil & Gas, Welland & Tuxhorn AG, Shaanxi Wantong automation equipment Co, KOSAPLU.S Co, BFS, Inc, Mt.H Control Valves, Spirax Sarco Limited, GEMÜ Group, Fujikin, Nok Corporation, Shanghai Chuanhu Valve Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product: Pneumatic Membrane Actuator

Electric Membrane Actuator

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Petroleum Industry

Chemical Industry

Power Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Paper Industry

Others



The Membrane Actuator Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Membrane Actuator market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Membrane Actuator market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Membrane Actuator market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Membrane Actuator industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Membrane Actuator market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Membrane Actuator market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Membrane Actuator market?

Table of Contents:

1 Membrane Actuator Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Membrane Actuator

1.2 Membrane Actuator Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Membrane Actuator Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Pneumatic Membrane Actuator

1.2.3 Electric Membrane Actuator

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Membrane Actuator Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Membrane Actuator Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Petroleum Industry

1.3.3 Chemical Industry

1.3.4 Power Industry

1.3.5 Metallurgical Industry

1.3.6 Paper Industry

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Membrane Actuator Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Membrane Actuator Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Membrane Actuator Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Membrane Actuator Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Membrane Actuator Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Membrane Actuator Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Membrane Actuator Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Membrane Actuator Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Membrane Actuator Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Membrane Actuator Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Membrane Actuator Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Membrane Actuator Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Membrane Actuator Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Membrane Actuator Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Membrane Actuator Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Membrane Actuator Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Membrane Actuator Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Membrane Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Membrane Actuator Production

3.4.1 North America Membrane Actuator Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Membrane Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Membrane Actuator Production

3.5.1 Europe Membrane Actuator Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Membrane Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Membrane Actuator Production

3.6.1 China Membrane Actuator Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Membrane Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Membrane Actuator Production

3.7.1 Japan Membrane Actuator Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Membrane Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Membrane Actuator Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Membrane Actuator Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Membrane Actuator Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Membrane Actuator Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Membrane Actuator Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Membrane Actuator Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Membrane Actuator Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Membrane Actuator Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Membrane Actuator Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Membrane Actuator Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Membrane Actuator Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Membrane Actuator Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Membrane Actuator Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Schlumberger

7.1.1 Schlumberger Membrane Actuator Corporation Information

7.1.2 Schlumberger Membrane Actuator Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Schlumberger Membrane Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Schlumberger Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Schlumberger Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 DeZURIK

7.2.1 DeZURIK Membrane Actuator Corporation Information

7.2.2 DeZURIK Membrane Actuator Product Portfolio

7.2.3 DeZURIK Membrane Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 DeZURIK Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 DeZURIK Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Emerson

7.3.1 Emerson Membrane Actuator Corporation Information

7.3.2 Emerson Membrane Actuator Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Emerson Membrane Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Emerson Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Emerson Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Flowserve Corporation

7.4.1 Flowserve Corporation Membrane Actuator Corporation Information

7.4.2 Flowserve Corporation Membrane Actuator Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Flowserve Corporation Membrane Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Flowserve Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Flowserve Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Fr. Sauter AG

7.5.1 Fr. Sauter AG Membrane Actuator Corporation Information

7.5.2 Fr. Sauter AG Membrane Actuator Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Fr. Sauter AG Membrane Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Fr. Sauter AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Fr. Sauter AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 GE Compressors

7.6.1 GE Compressors Membrane Actuator Corporation Information

7.6.2 GE Compressors Membrane Actuator Product Portfolio

7.6.3 GE Compressors Membrane Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 GE Compressors Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 GE Compressors Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Horiba, Ltd

7.7.1 Horiba, Ltd Membrane Actuator Corporation Information

7.7.2 Horiba, Ltd Membrane Actuator Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Horiba, Ltd Membrane Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Horiba, Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Horiba, Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Metso Automation

7.8.1 Metso Automation Membrane Actuator Corporation Information

7.8.2 Metso Automation Membrane Actuator Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Metso Automation Membrane Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Metso Automation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Metso Automation Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Regeltechnik Kornwestheim GmbH

7.9.1 Regeltechnik Kornwestheim GmbH Membrane Actuator Corporation Information

7.9.2 Regeltechnik Kornwestheim GmbH Membrane Actuator Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Regeltechnik Kornwestheim GmbH Membrane Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Regeltechnik Kornwestheim GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Regeltechnik Kornwestheim GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Samson Technologies

7.10.1 Samson Technologies Membrane Actuator Corporation Information

7.10.2 Samson Technologies Membrane Actuator Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Samson Technologies Membrane Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Samson Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Samson Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 SISTO Armaturen S.A.

7.11.1 SISTO Armaturen S.A. Membrane Actuator Corporation Information

7.11.2 SISTO Armaturen S.A. Membrane Actuator Product Portfolio

7.11.3 SISTO Armaturen S.A. Membrane Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 SISTO Armaturen S.A. Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 SISTO Armaturen S.A. Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 WEIR Oil & Gas

7.12.1 WEIR Oil & Gas Membrane Actuator Corporation Information

7.12.2 WEIR Oil & Gas Membrane Actuator Product Portfolio

7.12.3 WEIR Oil & Gas Membrane Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 WEIR Oil & Gas Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 WEIR Oil & Gas Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Welland & Tuxhorn AG

7.13.1 Welland & Tuxhorn AG Membrane Actuator Corporation Information

7.13.2 Welland & Tuxhorn AG Membrane Actuator Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Welland & Tuxhorn AG Membrane Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Welland & Tuxhorn AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Welland & Tuxhorn AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Shaanxi Wantong automation equipment Co

7.14.1 Shaanxi Wantong automation equipment Co Membrane Actuator Corporation Information

7.14.2 Shaanxi Wantong automation equipment Co Membrane Actuator Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Shaanxi Wantong automation equipment Co Membrane Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Shaanxi Wantong automation equipment Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Shaanxi Wantong automation equipment Co Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 KOSAPLU.S Co

7.15.1 KOSAPLU.S Co Membrane Actuator Corporation Information

7.15.2 KOSAPLU.S Co Membrane Actuator Product Portfolio

7.15.3 KOSAPLU.S Co Membrane Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 KOSAPLU.S Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 KOSAPLU.S Co Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 BFS, Inc

7.16.1 BFS, Inc Membrane Actuator Corporation Information

7.16.2 BFS, Inc Membrane Actuator Product Portfolio

7.16.3 BFS, Inc Membrane Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 BFS, Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 BFS, Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Mt.H Control Valves

7.17.1 Mt.H Control Valves Membrane Actuator Corporation Information

7.17.2 Mt.H Control Valves Membrane Actuator Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Mt.H Control Valves Membrane Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Mt.H Control Valves Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Mt.H Control Valves Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Spirax Sarco Limited

7.18.1 Spirax Sarco Limited Membrane Actuator Corporation Information

7.18.2 Spirax Sarco Limited Membrane Actuator Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Spirax Sarco Limited Membrane Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Spirax Sarco Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Spirax Sarco Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 GEMÜ Group

7.19.1 GEMÜ Group Membrane Actuator Corporation Information

7.19.2 GEMÜ Group Membrane Actuator Product Portfolio

7.19.3 GEMÜ Group Membrane Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 GEMÜ Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 GEMÜ Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Fujikin

7.20.1 Fujikin Membrane Actuator Corporation Information

7.20.2 Fujikin Membrane Actuator Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Fujikin Membrane Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Fujikin Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Fujikin Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Nok Corporation

7.21.1 Nok Corporation Membrane Actuator Corporation Information

7.21.2 Nok Corporation Membrane Actuator Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Nok Corporation Membrane Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Nok Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Nok Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Shanghai Chuanhu Valve Co., Ltd.

7.22.1 Shanghai Chuanhu Valve Co., Ltd. Membrane Actuator Corporation Information

7.22.2 Shanghai Chuanhu Valve Co., Ltd. Membrane Actuator Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Shanghai Chuanhu Valve Co., Ltd. Membrane Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Shanghai Chuanhu Valve Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Shanghai Chuanhu Valve Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Membrane Actuator Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Membrane Actuator Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Membrane Actuator

8.4 Membrane Actuator Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Membrane Actuator Distributors List

9.3 Membrane Actuator Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Membrane Actuator Industry Trends

10.2 Membrane Actuator Growth Drivers

10.3 Membrane Actuator Market Challenges

10.4 Membrane Actuator Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Membrane Actuator by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Membrane Actuator Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Membrane Actuator Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Membrane Actuator Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Membrane Actuator Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Membrane Actuator

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Membrane Actuator by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Membrane Actuator by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Membrane Actuator by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Membrane Actuator by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Membrane Actuator by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Membrane Actuator by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Membrane Actuator by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Membrane Actuator by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

