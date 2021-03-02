Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | Berry Global, Mogul, Kimberly-Clark

“

The report titled Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Berry Global, Mogul, Kimberly-Clark, Monadnock Non-Woven, Toray, Fiberweb, Freudenberg, Don & Low, PFNonwovens, Irema, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Hollingsworth & Vose, Sinopec, CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven, JOFO, TEDA Filter, Yanjiang Group, Zisun Technology, Ruiguang Group, Xinlong Group

The Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Net Weight Below 25 (g/m2)

1.2.3 Net Weight 25-50 (g/m2)

1.2.4 Net Weight Above 50 (g/m2)

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hygiene

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Home Textile

1.3.5 Cloths

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Protective Mask

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Industry Trends

2.4.2 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Drivers

2.4.3 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Challenges

2.4.4 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Restraints

3 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales

3.1 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Berry Global

12.1.1 Berry Global Corporation Information

12.1.2 Berry Global Overview

12.1.3 Berry Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Berry Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products and Services

12.1.5 Berry Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Berry Global Recent Developments

12.2 Mogul

12.2.1 Mogul Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mogul Overview

12.2.3 Mogul Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Mogul Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products and Services

12.2.5 Mogul Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Mogul Recent Developments

12.3 Kimberly-Clark

12.3.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Information

12.3.2 Kimberly-Clark Overview

12.3.3 Kimberly-Clark Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Kimberly-Clark Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products and Services

12.3.5 Kimberly-Clark Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Kimberly-Clark Recent Developments

12.4 Monadnock Non-Woven

12.4.1 Monadnock Non-Woven Corporation Information

12.4.2 Monadnock Non-Woven Overview

12.4.3 Monadnock Non-Woven Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Monadnock Non-Woven Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products and Services

12.4.5 Monadnock Non-Woven Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Monadnock Non-Woven Recent Developments

12.5 Toray

12.5.1 Toray Corporation Information

12.5.2 Toray Overview

12.5.3 Toray Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Toray Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products and Services

12.5.5 Toray Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Toray Recent Developments

12.6 Fiberweb

12.6.1 Fiberweb Corporation Information

12.6.2 Fiberweb Overview

12.6.3 Fiberweb Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Fiberweb Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products and Services

12.6.5 Fiberweb Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Fiberweb Recent Developments

12.7 Freudenberg

12.7.1 Freudenberg Corporation Information

12.7.2 Freudenberg Overview

12.7.3 Freudenberg Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Freudenberg Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products and Services

12.7.5 Freudenberg Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Freudenberg Recent Developments

12.8 Don & Low

12.8.1 Don & Low Corporation Information

12.8.2 Don & Low Overview

12.8.3 Don & Low Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Don & Low Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products and Services

12.8.5 Don & Low Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Don & Low Recent Developments

12.9 PFNonwovens

12.9.1 PFNonwovens Corporation Information

12.9.2 PFNonwovens Overview

12.9.3 PFNonwovens Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 PFNonwovens Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products and Services

12.9.5 PFNonwovens Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 PFNonwovens Recent Developments

12.10 Irema

12.10.1 Irema Corporation Information

12.10.2 Irema Overview

12.10.3 Irema Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Irema Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products and Services

12.10.5 Irema Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Irema Recent Developments

12.11 Ahlstrom-Munksjö

12.11.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Corporation Information

12.11.2 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Overview

12.11.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products and Services

12.11.5 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Recent Developments

12.12 Hollingsworth & Vose

12.12.1 Hollingsworth & Vose Corporation Information

12.12.2 Hollingsworth & Vose Overview

12.12.3 Hollingsworth & Vose Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Hollingsworth & Vose Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products and Services

12.12.5 Hollingsworth & Vose Recent Developments

12.13 Sinopec

12.13.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sinopec Overview

12.13.3 Sinopec Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Sinopec Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products and Services

12.13.5 Sinopec Recent Developments

12.14 CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven

12.14.1 CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven Corporation Information

12.14.2 CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven Overview

12.14.3 CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products and Services

12.14.5 CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven Recent Developments

12.15 JOFO

12.15.1 JOFO Corporation Information

12.15.2 JOFO Overview

12.15.3 JOFO Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 JOFO Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products and Services

12.15.5 JOFO Recent Developments

12.16 TEDA Filter

12.16.1 TEDA Filter Corporation Information

12.16.2 TEDA Filter Overview

12.16.3 TEDA Filter Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 TEDA Filter Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products and Services

12.16.5 TEDA Filter Recent Developments

12.17 Yanjiang Group

12.17.1 Yanjiang Group Corporation Information

12.17.2 Yanjiang Group Overview

12.17.3 Yanjiang Group Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Yanjiang Group Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products and Services

12.17.5 Yanjiang Group Recent Developments

12.18 Zisun Technology

12.18.1 Zisun Technology Corporation Information

12.18.2 Zisun Technology Overview

12.18.3 Zisun Technology Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Zisun Technology Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products and Services

12.18.5 Zisun Technology Recent Developments

12.19 Ruiguang Group

12.19.1 Ruiguang Group Corporation Information

12.19.2 Ruiguang Group Overview

12.19.3 Ruiguang Group Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Ruiguang Group Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products and Services

12.19.5 Ruiguang Group Recent Developments

12.20 Xinlong Group

12.20.1 Xinlong Group Corporation Information

12.20.2 Xinlong Group Overview

12.20.3 Xinlong Group Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Xinlong Group Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products and Services

12.20.5 Xinlong Group Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Production Mode & Process

13.4 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales Channels

13.4.2 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Distributors

13.5 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”