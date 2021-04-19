Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | ABB, TMEIC, Eaton

“

The report titled Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ABB, TMEIC, Eaton, Toshiba, Yaskawa

Market Segmentation by Product: Up to 0.2 MW

> 0.2 0.6 MW

> 0.6 3 MW

> 3-7.5 MW

> 7.5-10 MW

> 10 MW – 20 MW

> 20 MW



Market Segmentation by Application: Papermaking Waste Water Treatment

Industrial Water Treatment

Drinking Water Treatment

Cooling Water Treatment

Other



The Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Up to 0.2 MW

1.2.3 > 0.2 0.6 MW

1.2.4 > 0.6 3 MW

1.2.5 > 3-7.5 MW

1.2.6 > 7.5-10 MW

1.2.7 > 10 MW – 20 MW

1.2.8 > 20 MW

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Papermaking Waste Water Treatment

1.3.3 Industrial Water Treatment

1.3.4 Drinking Water Treatment

1.3.5 Cooling Water Treatment

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Industry Trends

2.4.2 Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Drivers

2.4.3 Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Challenges

2.4.4 Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Restraints

3 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales

3.1 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABB Overview

12.1.3 ABB Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ABB Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Products and Services

12.1.5 ABB Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 ABB Recent Developments

12.2 TMEIC

12.2.1 TMEIC Corporation Information

12.2.2 TMEIC Overview

12.2.3 TMEIC Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 TMEIC Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Products and Services

12.2.5 TMEIC Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 TMEIC Recent Developments

12.3 Eaton

12.3.1 Eaton Corporation Information

12.3.2 Eaton Overview

12.3.3 Eaton Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Eaton Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Products and Services

12.3.5 Eaton Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Eaton Recent Developments

12.4 Toshiba

12.4.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.4.2 Toshiba Overview

12.4.3 Toshiba Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Toshiba Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Products and Services

12.4.5 Toshiba Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Toshiba Recent Developments

12.5 Yaskawa

12.5.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information

12.5.2 Yaskawa Overview

12.5.3 Yaskawa Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Yaskawa Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Products and Services

12.5.5 Yaskawa Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Yaskawa Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Production Mode & Process

13.4 Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Sales Channels

13.4.2 Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Distributors

13.5 Medium Voltage Drives for Water and Wastewater Treatment Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”