Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories to Boost the Revenue over the Forecast Period (2022-2028)| Nexans S.A., General Cable Corporation, NKT Group A/S

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Research Report: Nexans S.A., General Cable Corporation, NKT Group A/S, Prysmian S.p.A., Sumitomo Electric, Southwire Company, Kabelwerke Brugg AG Holding, EL Sewedy Electric Company, Leoni AG, ABB, Okonite, Dubai Cable Company (Private) Ltd., TPC Wire, Bahra Cables Company, Hendrix Wire and Cable, KABELWERK EUPEN AG, Tratos, Cablel Hellenic Cables Group, Caledonian Cables Ltd, KEI Industries, LS Cable & System Ltd., Riyadh Cables Group Company, Top Cable, Hebei New Baofeng Wire & Cable Co., Ltd., Tele-Fonika Cable Americas Corporation

Global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market by Type: 1–5 kV, 6–13 kV, 14-23 kV, 24-34 kV, 35-45 kV, 46-69 kV Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories

Global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market by Application: Industrial, Infrastructure, Renewables

The global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 1–5 kV

1.2.3 6–13 kV

1.2.4 14-23 kV

1.2.5 24-34 kV

1.2.6 35-45 kV

1.2.7 46-69 kV

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Infrastructure

1.3.4 Renewables

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Trends

2.3.2 Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Drivers

2.3.3 Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Challenges

2.3.4 Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Revenue

3.4 Global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Revenue in 2020

3.5 Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Nexans S.A.

11.1.1 Nexans S.A. Company Details

11.1.2 Nexans S.A. Business Overview

11.1.3 Nexans S.A. Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

11.1.4 Nexans S.A. Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Nexans S.A. Recent Development

11.2 General Cable Corporation

11.2.1 General Cable Corporation Company Details

11.2.2 General Cable Corporation Business Overview

11.2.3 General Cable Corporation Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

11.2.4 General Cable Corporation Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 General Cable Corporation Recent Development

11.3 NKT Group A/S

11.3.1 NKT Group A/S Company Details

11.3.2 NKT Group A/S Business Overview

11.3.3 NKT Group A/S Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

11.3.4 NKT Group A/S Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 NKT Group A/S Recent Development

11.4 Prysmian S.p.A.

11.4.1 Prysmian S.p.A. Company Details

11.4.2 Prysmian S.p.A. Business Overview

11.4.3 Prysmian S.p.A. Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

11.4.4 Prysmian S.p.A. Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Prysmian S.p.A. Recent Development

11.5 Sumitomo Electric

11.5.1 Sumitomo Electric Company Details

11.5.2 Sumitomo Electric Business Overview

11.5.3 Sumitomo Electric Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

11.5.4 Sumitomo Electric Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Sumitomo Electric Recent Development

11.6 Southwire Company

11.6.1 Southwire Company Company Details

11.6.2 Southwire Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Southwire Company Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

11.6.4 Southwire Company Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Southwire Company Recent Development

11.7 Kabelwerke Brugg AG Holding

11.7.1 Kabelwerke Brugg AG Holding Company Details

11.7.2 Kabelwerke Brugg AG Holding Business Overview

11.7.3 Kabelwerke Brugg AG Holding Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

11.7.4 Kabelwerke Brugg AG Holding Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Kabelwerke Brugg AG Holding Recent Development

11.8 EL Sewedy Electric Company

11.8.1 EL Sewedy Electric Company Company Details

11.8.2 EL Sewedy Electric Company Business Overview

11.8.3 EL Sewedy Electric Company Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

11.8.4 EL Sewedy Electric Company Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 EL Sewedy Electric Company Recent Development

11.9 Leoni AG

11.9.1 Leoni AG Company Details

11.9.2 Leoni AG Business Overview

11.9.3 Leoni AG Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

11.9.4 Leoni AG Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Leoni AG Recent Development

11.10 ABB

11.10.1 ABB Company Details

11.10.2 ABB Business Overview

11.10.3 ABB Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

11.10.4 ABB Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 ABB Recent Development

11.11 Okonite

11.11.1 Okonite Company Details

11.11.2 Okonite Business Overview

11.11.3 Okonite Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

11.11.4 Okonite Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Okonite Recent Development

11.12 Dubai Cable Company (Private) Ltd.

11.12.1 Dubai Cable Company (Private) Ltd. Company Details

11.12.2 Dubai Cable Company (Private) Ltd. Business Overview

11.12.3 Dubai Cable Company (Private) Ltd. Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

11.12.4 Dubai Cable Company (Private) Ltd. Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Dubai Cable Company (Private) Ltd. Recent Development

11.13 TPC Wire

11.13.1 TPC Wire Company Details

11.13.2 TPC Wire Business Overview

11.13.3 TPC Wire Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

11.13.4 TPC Wire Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 TPC Wire Recent Development

11.14 Bahra Cables Company

11.14.1 Bahra Cables Company Company Details

11.14.2 Bahra Cables Company Business Overview

11.14.3 Bahra Cables Company Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

11.14.4 Bahra Cables Company Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Bahra Cables Company Recent Development

11.15 Hendrix Wire and Cable

11.15.1 Hendrix Wire and Cable Company Details

11.15.2 Hendrix Wire and Cable Business Overview

11.15.3 Hendrix Wire and Cable Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

11.15.4 Hendrix Wire and Cable Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Hendrix Wire and Cable Recent Development

11.16 KABELWERK EUPEN AG

11.16.1 KABELWERK EUPEN AG Company Details

11.16.2 KABELWERK EUPEN AG Business Overview

11.16.3 KABELWERK EUPEN AG Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

11.16.4 KABELWERK EUPEN AG Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 KABELWERK EUPEN AG Recent Development

11.17 Tratos

11.17.1 Tratos Company Details

11.17.2 Tratos Business Overview

11.17.3 Tratos Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

11.17.4 Tratos Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Tratos Recent Development

11.18 Cablel Hellenic Cables Group

11.18.1 Cablel Hellenic Cables Group Company Details

11.18.2 Cablel Hellenic Cables Group Business Overview

11.18.3 Cablel Hellenic Cables Group Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

11.18.4 Cablel Hellenic Cables Group Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Cablel Hellenic Cables Group Recent Development

11.19 Caledonian Cables Ltd

11.19.1 Caledonian Cables Ltd Company Details

11.19.2 Caledonian Cables Ltd Business Overview

11.19.3 Caledonian Cables Ltd Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

11.19.4 Caledonian Cables Ltd Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2016-2021)

11.19.5 Caledonian Cables Ltd Recent Development

11.20 KEI Industries

11.20.1 KEI Industries Company Details

11.20.2 KEI Industries Business Overview

11.20.3 KEI Industries Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

11.20.4 KEI Industries Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 KEI Industries Recent Development

11.21 LS Cable & System Ltd.

11.21.1 LS Cable & System Ltd. Company Details

11.21.2 LS Cable & System Ltd. Business Overview

11.21.3 LS Cable & System Ltd. Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

11.21.4 LS Cable & System Ltd. Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2016-2021)

11.21.5 LS Cable & System Ltd. Recent Development

11.22 Riyadh Cables Group Company

11.22.1 Riyadh Cables Group Company Company Details

11.22.2 Riyadh Cables Group Company Business Overview

11.22.3 Riyadh Cables Group Company Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

11.22.4 Riyadh Cables Group Company Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2016-2021)

11.22.5 Riyadh Cables Group Company Recent Development

11.23 Top Cable

11.23.1 Top Cable Company Details

11.23.2 Top Cable Business Overview

11.23.3 Top Cable Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

11.23.4 Top Cable Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2016-2021)

11.23.5 Top Cable Recent Development

11.24 Hebei New Baofeng Wire & Cable Co., Ltd.

11.24.1 Hebei New Baofeng Wire & Cable Co., Ltd. Company Details

11.24.2 Hebei New Baofeng Wire & Cable Co., Ltd. Business Overview

11.24.3 Hebei New Baofeng Wire & Cable Co., Ltd. Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

11.24.4 Hebei New Baofeng Wire & Cable Co., Ltd. Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2016-2021)

11.24.5 Hebei New Baofeng Wire & Cable Co., Ltd. Recent Development

11.25 Tele-Fonika Cable Americas Corporation

11.25.1 Tele-Fonika Cable Americas Corporation Company Details

11.25.2 Tele-Fonika Cable Americas Corporation Business Overview

11.25.3 Tele-Fonika Cable Americas Corporation Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

11.25.4 Tele-Fonika Cable Americas Corporation Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2016-2021)

11.25.5 Tele-Fonika Cable Americas Corporation Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

