Medium Hydro Turbine Market Opportunity, Challenge, Drivers, Restraint, Trend, Demand and Global Business Growth by 2028| Andritz, Voith, GE

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Medium Hydro Turbine market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Medium Hydro Turbine market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2015-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Medium Hydro Turbine market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Medium Hydro Turbine market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4446291/global-medium-hydro-turbine-market
With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Medium Hydro Turbine market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Medium Hydro Turbine market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Medium Hydro Turbine report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Medium Hydro Turbine Market Research Report: Andritz, Voith, GE, Toshiba, Dongfang Electric, BHEL, Hitachi Mitsubishi, Harbin Electric, IMPSA, Zhefu, Power Machines, CME, Marvel, Global Hydro Energy, Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic, Tianfa, Litostroj Power Group, Gilkes, GUGLER Water Turbines, Geppert Hydropower, FLOVEL, DE PRETTO INDUSTRIE SRL, Franco Tosi Meccanica
Global Medium Hydro Turbine Market Segmentation by Product: ARM Cortex-M, PIC 32, Others
Global Medium Hydro Turbine Market Segmentation by Application: 20-70 MW, 70-100 MW
The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Medium Hydro Turbine market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Medium Hydro Turbine research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.
This research study can be used by all participants of the global Medium Hydro Turbine market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Medium Hydro Turbine market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Medium Hydro Turbine report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.
Reasons to Procure this Report: –
(A) The research would help top administration/policymakers/professionals/product advancements/sales managers and stakeholders in this market in the following ways.
(B) The report provides Medium Hydro Turbine market revenues at the worldwide, regional, and country-level with a complete analysis to 2028 permitting companies to analyze their market share and analyze projections, and find new markets to aim.
(C) The research includes the Medium Hydro Turbine market split by different types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation helps leaders plan their products and finances based on the upcoming development rates of each segment.
(D) Medium Hydro Turbine market analysis benefits investors by knowing the scope and position of the market giving them information on key drivers, challenges, restraints, and expansion chances of the market and moderate threats.
(E) This report would help to understand competition better with a detailed analysis and key strategies of their competitors and plan their position in the business.
(F) The study helps evaluate Medium Hydro Turbine business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies’ information to channel their investments.
Key Questions Answered in the Report Include:
(1) This report gives all the information about the industry analysis, revenue, and overview, of this market.
(2) What will be the rate of increase in market size and growth rate by the end of the forecast period?
(3) What are the major global Medium Hydro Turbine market trends influencing the development of the market?
(4) What are the vital results of SWOT analysis of the major players operating in the Medium Hydro Turbine market?
(5) What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by Major competitors in the market?
(6) What are the market opportunities and threats faced by vendors in the Global Medium Hydro Turbine market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4446291/global-medium-hydro-turbine-market
Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Medium Hydro Turbine Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Francis
1.2.3 Kaplan
1.2.4 Pelton
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 20-70 MW
1.3.3 70-100 MW
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Production
2.1 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Medium Hydro Turbine by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Medium Hydro Turbine in 2021
4.3 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Medium Hydro Turbine Revenue in 2021
4.4 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.2 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.3 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Price by Type (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
6.1.2 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
6.1.3 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.2 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
6.2.2 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
6.2.3 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.3 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Price by Application (2017-2022)
6.3.2 Global Medium Hydro Turbine Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)
7 North America
7.1 North America Medium Hydro Turbine Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Medium Hydro Turbine Sales by Type (2017-2028)
7.1.2 North America Medium Hydro Turbine Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
7.2 North America Medium Hydro Turbine Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Medium Hydro Turbine Sales by Application (2017-2028)
7.2.2 North America Medium Hydro Turbine Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
7.3 North America Medium Hydro Turbine Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Medium Hydro Turbine Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 North America Medium Hydro Turbine Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Medium Hydro Turbine Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Medium Hydro Turbine Sales by Type (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Europe Medium Hydro Turbine Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
8.2 Europe Medium Hydro Turbine Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Medium Hydro Turbine Sales by Application (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Europe Medium Hydro Turbine Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
8.3 Europe Medium Hydro Turbine Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Medium Hydro Turbine Sales by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Europe Medium Hydro Turbine Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Medium Hydro Turbine Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Medium Hydro Turbine Sales by Type (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Medium Hydro Turbine Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9.2 Asia Pacific Medium Hydro Turbine Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Medium Hydro Turbine Sales by Application (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Medium Hydro Turbine Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
9.3 Asia Pacific Medium Hydro Turbine Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Medium Hydro Turbine Sales by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Medium Hydro Turbine Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Medium Hydro Turbine Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Medium Hydro Turbine Sales by Type (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Latin America Medium Hydro Turbine Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
10.2 Latin America Medium Hydro Turbine Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Medium Hydro Turbine Sales by Application (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Latin America Medium Hydro Turbine Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
10.3 Latin America Medium Hydro Turbine Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Medium Hydro Turbine Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Latin America Medium Hydro Turbine Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Medium Hydro Turbine Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Medium Hydro Turbine Sales by Type (2017-2028)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Medium Hydro Turbine Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Medium Hydro Turbine Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Medium Hydro Turbine Sales by Application (2017-2028)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Medium Hydro Turbine Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Medium Hydro Turbine Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Medium Hydro Turbine Sales by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Medium Hydro Turbine Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Andritz
12.1.1 Andritz Corporation Information
12.1.2 Andritz Overview
12.1.3 Andritz Medium Hydro Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.1.4 Andritz Medium Hydro Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.1.5 Andritz Recent Developments
12.2 Voith
12.2.1 Voith Corporation Information
12.2.2 Voith Overview
12.2.3 Voith Medium Hydro Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.2.4 Voith Medium Hydro Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.2.5 Voith Recent Developments
12.3 GE
12.3.1 GE Corporation Information
12.3.2 GE Overview
12.3.3 GE Medium Hydro Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.3.4 GE Medium Hydro Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.3.5 GE Recent Developments
12.4 Toshiba
12.4.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
12.4.2 Toshiba Overview
12.4.3 Toshiba Medium Hydro Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.4.4 Toshiba Medium Hydro Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.4.5 Toshiba Recent Developments
12.5 Dongfang Electric
12.5.1 Dongfang Electric Corporation Information
12.5.2 Dongfang Electric Overview
12.5.3 Dongfang Electric Medium Hydro Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.5.4 Dongfang Electric Medium Hydro Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.5.5 Dongfang Electric Recent Developments
12.6 BHEL
12.6.1 BHEL Corporation Information
12.6.2 BHEL Overview
12.6.3 BHEL Medium Hydro Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.6.4 BHEL Medium Hydro Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.6.5 BHEL Recent Developments
12.7 Hitachi Mitsubishi
12.7.1 Hitachi Mitsubishi Corporation Information
12.7.2 Hitachi Mitsubishi Overview
12.7.3 Hitachi Mitsubishi Medium Hydro Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.7.4 Hitachi Mitsubishi Medium Hydro Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.7.5 Hitachi Mitsubishi Recent Developments
12.8 Harbin Electric
12.8.1 Harbin Electric Corporation Information
12.8.2 Harbin Electric Overview
12.8.3 Harbin Electric Medium Hydro Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.8.4 Harbin Electric Medium Hydro Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.8.5 Harbin Electric Recent Developments
12.9 IMPSA
12.9.1 IMPSA Corporation Information
12.9.2 IMPSA Overview
12.9.3 IMPSA Medium Hydro Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.9.4 IMPSA Medium Hydro Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.9.5 IMPSA Recent Developments
12.10 Zhefu
12.10.1 Zhefu Corporation Information
12.10.2 Zhefu Overview
12.10.3 Zhefu Medium Hydro Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.10.4 Zhefu Medium Hydro Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.10.5 Zhefu Recent Developments
12.11 Power Machines
12.11.1 Power Machines Corporation Information
12.11.2 Power Machines Overview
12.11.3 Power Machines Medium Hydro Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.11.4 Power Machines Medium Hydro Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.11.5 Power Machines Recent Developments
12.12 CME
12.12.1 CME Corporation Information
12.12.2 CME Overview
12.12.3 CME Medium Hydro Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.12.4 CME Medium Hydro Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.12.5 CME Recent Developments
12.13 Marvel
12.13.1 Marvel Corporation Information
12.13.2 Marvel Overview
12.13.3 Marvel Medium Hydro Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.13.4 Marvel Medium Hydro Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.13.5 Marvel Recent Developments
12.14 Global Hydro Energy
12.14.1 Global Hydro Energy Corporation Information
12.14.2 Global Hydro Energy Overview
12.14.3 Global Hydro Energy Medium Hydro Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.14.4 Global Hydro Energy Medium Hydro Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.14.5 Global Hydro Energy Recent Developments
12.15 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic
12.15.1 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Corporation Information
12.15.2 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Overview
12.15.3 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Medium Hydro Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.15.4 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Medium Hydro Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.15.5 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Recent Developments
12.16 Tianfa
12.16.1 Tianfa Corporation Information
12.16.2 Tianfa Overview
12.16.3 Tianfa Medium Hydro Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.16.4 Tianfa Medium Hydro Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.16.5 Tianfa Recent Developments
12.17 Litostroj Power Group
12.17.1 Litostroj Power Group Corporation Information
12.17.2 Litostroj Power Group Overview
12.17.3 Litostroj Power Group Medium Hydro Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.17.4 Litostroj Power Group Medium Hydro Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.17.5 Litostroj Power Group Recent Developments
12.18 Gilkes
12.18.1 Gilkes Corporation Information
12.18.2 Gilkes Overview
12.18.3 Gilkes Medium Hydro Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.18.4 Gilkes Medium Hydro Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.18.5 Gilkes Recent Developments
12.19 GUGLER Water Turbines
12.19.1 GUGLER Water Turbines Corporation Information
12.19.2 GUGLER Water Turbines Overview
12.19.3 GUGLER Water Turbines Medium Hydro Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.19.4 GUGLER Water Turbines Medium Hydro Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.19.5 GUGLER Water Turbines Recent Developments
12.20 Geppert Hydropower
12.20.1 Geppert Hydropower Corporation Information
12.20.2 Geppert Hydropower Overview
12.20.3 Geppert Hydropower Medium Hydro Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.20.4 Geppert Hydropower Medium Hydro Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.20.5 Geppert Hydropower Recent Developments
12.21 FLOVEL
12.21.1 FLOVEL Corporation Information
12.21.2 FLOVEL Overview
12.21.3 FLOVEL Medium Hydro Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.21.4 FLOVEL Medium Hydro Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.21.5 FLOVEL Recent Developments
12.22 DE PRETTO INDUSTRIE SRL
12.22.1 DE PRETTO INDUSTRIE SRL Corporation Information
12.22.2 DE PRETTO INDUSTRIE SRL Overview
12.22.3 DE PRETTO INDUSTRIE SRL Medium Hydro Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.22.4 DE PRETTO INDUSTRIE SRL Medium Hydro Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.22.5 DE PRETTO INDUSTRIE SRL Recent Developments
12.23 Franco Tosi Meccanica
12.23.1 Franco Tosi Meccanica Corporation Information
12.23.2 Franco Tosi Meccanica Overview
12.23.3 Franco Tosi Meccanica Medium Hydro Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.23.4 Franco Tosi Meccanica Medium Hydro Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.23.5 Franco Tosi Meccanica Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Medium Hydro Turbine Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Medium Hydro Turbine Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Medium Hydro Turbine Production Mode & Process
13.4 Medium Hydro Turbine Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Medium Hydro Turbine Sales Channels
13.4.2 Medium Hydro Turbine Distributors
13.5 Medium Hydro Turbine Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Medium Hydro Turbine Industry Trends
14.2 Medium Hydro Turbine Market Drivers
14.3 Medium Hydro Turbine Market Challenges
14.4 Medium Hydro Turbine Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Medium Hydro Turbine Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.