Medium-Caliber Ammunition Market Size 2021, Global Industry Trends, Forecast Analysis To 2027 | BAE Systems, Companhia Brasileira De Cartuchos (CBC), Denel SOC Ltd (DENEL PMP), General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Medium-Caliber Ammunition Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Medium-Caliber Ammunition report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Medium-Caliber Ammunition market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Medium-Caliber Ammunition market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Medium-Caliber Ammunition market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Medium-Caliber Ammunition market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Medium-Caliber Ammunition market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BAE Systems, Companhia Brasileira De Cartuchos (CBC), Denel SOC Ltd (DENEL PMP), General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Inc., Global Ordnance, MAXAMCorp Holding, S.L., MESKO SA, Multinational Defense Services LLC, Nammo AS, Nexter Group, Orbital ATK, Inc., Poongsan Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, Thales Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

20mm

25mm

30mm

40mm

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Police

Military

Others



The Medium-Caliber Ammunition Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Medium-Caliber Ammunition market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Medium-Caliber Ammunition market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Medium-Caliber Ammunition Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Medium-Caliber Ammunition

1.2 Medium-Caliber Ammunition Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Medium-Caliber Ammunition Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 20mm

1.2.3 25mm

1.2.4 30mm

1.2.5 40mm

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Medium-Caliber Ammunition Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Medium-Caliber Ammunition Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Police

1.3.3 Military

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Medium-Caliber Ammunition Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Medium-Caliber Ammunition Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Medium-Caliber Ammunition Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Medium-Caliber Ammunition Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Medium-Caliber Ammunition Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Medium-Caliber Ammunition Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Medium-Caliber Ammunition Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Medium-Caliber Ammunition Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Medium-Caliber Ammunition Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Medium-Caliber Ammunition Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Medium-Caliber Ammunition Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Medium-Caliber Ammunition Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Medium-Caliber Ammunition Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Medium-Caliber Ammunition Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production

3.4.1 North America Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production

3.5.1 Europe Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production

3.6.1 China Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production

3.7.1 Japan Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Medium-Caliber Ammunition Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Medium-Caliber Ammunition Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Medium-Caliber Ammunition Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Medium-Caliber Ammunition Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Medium-Caliber Ammunition Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Medium-Caliber Ammunition Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Medium-Caliber Ammunition Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Medium-Caliber Ammunition Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Medium-Caliber Ammunition Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Medium-Caliber Ammunition Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Medium-Caliber Ammunition Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Medium-Caliber Ammunition Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BAE Systems

7.1.1 BAE Systems Medium-Caliber Ammunition Corporation Information

7.1.2 BAE Systems Medium-Caliber Ammunition Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BAE Systems Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BAE Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BAE Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Companhia Brasileira De Cartuchos (CBC)

7.2.1 Companhia Brasileira De Cartuchos (CBC) Medium-Caliber Ammunition Corporation Information

7.2.2 Companhia Brasileira De Cartuchos (CBC) Medium-Caliber Ammunition Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Companhia Brasileira De Cartuchos (CBC) Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Companhia Brasileira De Cartuchos (CBC) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Companhia Brasileira De Cartuchos (CBC) Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Denel SOC Ltd (DENEL PMP)

7.3.1 Denel SOC Ltd (DENEL PMP) Medium-Caliber Ammunition Corporation Information

7.3.2 Denel SOC Ltd (DENEL PMP) Medium-Caliber Ammunition Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Denel SOC Ltd (DENEL PMP) Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Denel SOC Ltd (DENEL PMP) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Denel SOC Ltd (DENEL PMP) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Inc.

7.4.1 General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Inc. Medium-Caliber Ammunition Corporation Information

7.4.2 General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Inc. Medium-Caliber Ammunition Product Portfolio

7.4.3 General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Inc. Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Global Ordnance

7.5.1 Global Ordnance Medium-Caliber Ammunition Corporation Information

7.5.2 Global Ordnance Medium-Caliber Ammunition Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Global Ordnance Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Global Ordnance Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Global Ordnance Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 MAXAMCorp Holding, S.L.

7.6.1 MAXAMCorp Holding, S.L. Medium-Caliber Ammunition Corporation Information

7.6.2 MAXAMCorp Holding, S.L. Medium-Caliber Ammunition Product Portfolio

7.6.3 MAXAMCorp Holding, S.L. Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 MAXAMCorp Holding, S.L. Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 MAXAMCorp Holding, S.L. Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 MESKO SA

7.7.1 MESKO SA Medium-Caliber Ammunition Corporation Information

7.7.2 MESKO SA Medium-Caliber Ammunition Product Portfolio

7.7.3 MESKO SA Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 MESKO SA Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 MESKO SA Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Multinational Defense Services LLC

7.8.1 Multinational Defense Services LLC Medium-Caliber Ammunition Corporation Information

7.8.2 Multinational Defense Services LLC Medium-Caliber Ammunition Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Multinational Defense Services LLC Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Multinational Defense Services LLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Multinational Defense Services LLC Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Nammo AS

7.9.1 Nammo AS Medium-Caliber Ammunition Corporation Information

7.9.2 Nammo AS Medium-Caliber Ammunition Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Nammo AS Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Nammo AS Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Nammo AS Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Nexter Group

7.10.1 Nexter Group Medium-Caliber Ammunition Corporation Information

7.10.2 Nexter Group Medium-Caliber Ammunition Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Nexter Group Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Nexter Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Nexter Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Orbital ATK, Inc.

7.11.1 Orbital ATK, Inc. Medium-Caliber Ammunition Corporation Information

7.11.2 Orbital ATK, Inc. Medium-Caliber Ammunition Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Orbital ATK, Inc. Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Orbital ATK, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Orbital ATK, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Poongsan Corporation

7.12.1 Poongsan Corporation Medium-Caliber Ammunition Corporation Information

7.12.2 Poongsan Corporation Medium-Caliber Ammunition Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Poongsan Corporation Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Poongsan Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Poongsan Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Rheinmetall AG

7.13.1 Rheinmetall AG Medium-Caliber Ammunition Corporation Information

7.13.2 Rheinmetall AG Medium-Caliber Ammunition Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Rheinmetall AG Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Rheinmetall AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Rheinmetall AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

7.14.1 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd Medium-Caliber Ammunition Corporation Information

7.14.2 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd Medium-Caliber Ammunition Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Thales Group

7.15.1 Thales Group Medium-Caliber Ammunition Corporation Information

7.15.2 Thales Group Medium-Caliber Ammunition Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Thales Group Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Thales Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Thales Group Recent Developments/Updates

8 Medium-Caliber Ammunition Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Medium-Caliber Ammunition Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Medium-Caliber Ammunition

8.4 Medium-Caliber Ammunition Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Medium-Caliber Ammunition Distributors List

9.3 Medium-Caliber Ammunition Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Medium-Caliber Ammunition Industry Trends

10.2 Medium-Caliber Ammunition Growth Drivers

10.3 Medium-Caliber Ammunition Market Challenges

10.4 Medium-Caliber Ammunition Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Medium-Caliber Ammunition by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Medium-Caliber Ammunition Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Medium-Caliber Ammunition

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Medium-Caliber Ammunition by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Medium-Caliber Ammunition by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Medium-Caliber Ammunition by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Medium-Caliber Ammunition by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Medium-Caliber Ammunition by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Medium-Caliber Ammunition by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Medium-Caliber Ammunition by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Medium-Caliber Ammunition by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

