Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast to 2028 |Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF, Nexteer

Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 2223.6 Million By 2027, From US$ 1916 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 2.2% During 2021-2027

QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market Report, History and Forecast , Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System refers to a series of devices used to change or maintain the direction of the truck; its function is to control the direction according to the driver’s aim. Geographically, the global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System market have been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the global market, which accounts for over 77%. The leading manufacturers mainly are Bosch, ZF, Nexteer, RH Sheppard (Knorr-Bremse), Hitachi (Knorr-Bremse), CAAS, JTEKT, Mando, etc. There are mainly three types of product of Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System market: Hydraulic Power Steering, Electric Power Steering, Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering. Hydraulic Power Steering accounted for a share about 55% in the global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System market. And in terms of application, it is widely used in Heavy- Duty Truck, next is Medium-Duty Truck. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market The global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System market size is projected to reach US$ 2223.6 million by 2027, from US$ 1916 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2027. The competitive landscape of the global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings. Key Players Mentioned in the Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market Research Report: Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF, Nexteer, RH Sheppard Co., Inc, Hitachi, CAAS, JTEKT, Mando Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market by Type: Hydraulic Power Steering, Electric Power Steering, Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market by Application: Heavy-Duty Truck, Medium-Duty Truck The Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System market. In this chapter of the Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers. The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others. Frequently Asked Questions o What will be the size of the global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System market in 2028? o What is the current CAGR of the global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System market? o Which product is expected to show the highest market growth? o Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System market? o Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System market? o Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period? o Which are the top players currently operating in the global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System market? o How will the market situation change in the coming years? o What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

Table of Contents

1 Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market Overview

1.1 Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Product Overview

1.2 Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Hydraulic Power Steering

1.2.2 Electric Power Steering

1.2.3 Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering

1.3 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System by Application

4.1 Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Heavy-Duty Truck

4.1.2 Medium-Duty Truck

4.2 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System by Country

5.1 North America Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System by Country

6.1 Europe Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System by Country

8.1 Latin America Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Business

10.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.1.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Corporation Information

10.1.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Products Offered

10.1.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Recent Development

10.2 ZF

10.2.1 ZF Corporation Information

10.2.2 ZF Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 ZF Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 ZF Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Products Offered

10.2.5 ZF Recent Development

10.3 Nexteer

10.3.1 Nexteer Corporation Information

10.3.2 Nexteer Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Nexteer Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Nexteer Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Products Offered

10.3.5 Nexteer Recent Development

10.4 RH Sheppard Co., Inc

10.4.1 RH Sheppard Co., Inc Corporation Information

10.4.2 RH Sheppard Co., Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 RH Sheppard Co., Inc Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 RH Sheppard Co., Inc Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Products Offered

10.4.5 RH Sheppard Co., Inc Recent Development

10.5 Hitachi

10.5.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hitachi Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Hitachi Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Hitachi Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Products Offered

10.5.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.6 CAAS

10.6.1 CAAS Corporation Information

10.6.2 CAAS Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 CAAS Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 CAAS Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Products Offered

10.6.5 CAAS Recent Development

10.7 JTEKT

10.7.1 JTEKT Corporation Information

10.7.2 JTEKT Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 JTEKT Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 JTEKT Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Products Offered

10.7.5 JTEKT Recent Development

10.8 Mando

10.8.1 Mando Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mando Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Mando Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Mando Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Products Offered

10.8.5 Mando Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Distributors

12.3 Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer*

