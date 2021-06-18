Medical Telemetry Market 2021: Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast Analysis 2021-2027 | Siemens AG, GE Healthcare, Astro-Med

“

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Siemens AG, GE Healthcare, Astro-Med, Philips Healthcare, Lindsay Corporation, Honeywell International, IBM Corp, Finmeccanica SPA., Medtronic, BioTelemetry, Applied Cardiac Systems, Medicomp, Preventice Services, The Scottcare Corporation, Medi-Lynx, Zoll Medical Corporation, Welch Allyn, Telerhythmics

By Types:

Hardware

Software

Service



By Applications:

Radiology

Cardiology

Remote Icu

Psychology

Dermatology

Other







Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Medical Telemetry

1.1 Medical Telemetry Market Overview

1.1.1 Medical Telemetry Product Scope

1.1.2 Medical Telemetry Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Medical Telemetry Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Medical Telemetry Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Medical Telemetry Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Medical Telemetry Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Medical Telemetry Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Medical Telemetry Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Medical Telemetry Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Telemetry Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Medical Telemetry Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Medical Telemetry Market Size (2016-2027)

2 Medical Telemetry Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Medical Telemetry Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Medical Telemetry Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Medical Telemetry Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Hardware

2.5 Software

2.6 Service

3 Medical Telemetry Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Medical Telemetry Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Medical Telemetry Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Medical Telemetry Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Radiology

3.5 Cardiology

3.6 Remote Icu

3.7 Psychology

3.8 Dermatology

3.9 Other

4 Medical Telemetry Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Medical Telemetry Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Medical Telemetry as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Medical Telemetry Market

4.4 Global Top Players Medical Telemetry Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Medical Telemetry Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Medical Telemetry Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Siemens AG

5.1.1 Siemens AG Profile

5.1.2 Siemens AG Main Business

5.1.3 Siemens AG Medical Telemetry Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Siemens AG Medical Telemetry Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Siemens AG Recent Developments

5.2 GE Healthcare

5.2.1 GE Healthcare Profile

5.2.2 GE Healthcare Main Business

5.2.3 GE Healthcare Medical Telemetry Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 GE Healthcare Medical Telemetry Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 GE Healthcare Recent Developments

5.3 Astro-Med

5.5.1 Astro-Med Profile

5.3.2 Astro-Med Main Business

5.3.3 Astro-Med Medical Telemetry Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Astro-Med Medical Telemetry Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Developments

5.4 Philips Healthcare

5.4.1 Philips Healthcare Profile

5.4.2 Philips Healthcare Main Business

5.4.3 Philips Healthcare Medical Telemetry Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Philips Healthcare Medical Telemetry Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Developments

5.5 Lindsay Corporation

5.5.1 Lindsay Corporation Profile

5.5.2 Lindsay Corporation Main Business

5.5.3 Lindsay Corporation Medical Telemetry Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Lindsay Corporation Medical Telemetry Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Lindsay Corporation Recent Developments

5.6 Honeywell International

5.6.1 Honeywell International Profile

5.6.2 Honeywell International Main Business

5.6.3 Honeywell International Medical Telemetry Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Honeywell International Medical Telemetry Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Honeywell International Recent Developments

5.7 IBM Corp

5.7.1 IBM Corp Profile

5.7.2 IBM Corp Main Business

5.7.3 IBM Corp Medical Telemetry Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 IBM Corp Medical Telemetry Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 IBM Corp Recent Developments

5.8 Finmeccanica SPA.

5.8.1 Finmeccanica SPA. Profile

5.8.2 Finmeccanica SPA. Main Business

5.8.3 Finmeccanica SPA. Medical Telemetry Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Finmeccanica SPA. Medical Telemetry Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Finmeccanica SPA. Recent Developments

5.9 Medtronic

5.9.1 Medtronic Profile

5.9.2 Medtronic Main Business

5.9.3 Medtronic Medical Telemetry Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Medtronic Medical Telemetry Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Medtronic Recent Developments

5.10 BioTelemetry

5.10.1 BioTelemetry Profile

5.10.2 BioTelemetry Main Business

5.10.3 BioTelemetry Medical Telemetry Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 BioTelemetry Medical Telemetry Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 BioTelemetry Recent Developments

5.11 Applied Cardiac Systems

5.11.1 Applied Cardiac Systems Profile

5.11.2 Applied Cardiac Systems Main Business

5.11.3 Applied Cardiac Systems Medical Telemetry Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Applied Cardiac Systems Medical Telemetry Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Applied Cardiac Systems Recent Developments

5.12 Medicomp

5.12.1 Medicomp Profile

5.12.2 Medicomp Main Business

5.12.3 Medicomp Medical Telemetry Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Medicomp Medical Telemetry Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Medicomp Recent Developments

5.13 Preventice Services

5.13.1 Preventice Services Profile

5.13.2 Preventice Services Main Business

5.13.3 Preventice Services Medical Telemetry Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Preventice Services Medical Telemetry Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Preventice Services Recent Developments

5.14 The Scottcare Corporation

5.14.1 The Scottcare Corporation Profile

5.14.2 The Scottcare Corporation Main Business

5.14.3 The Scottcare Corporation Medical Telemetry Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 The Scottcare Corporation Medical Telemetry Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 The Scottcare Corporation Recent Developments

5.15 Medi-Lynx

5.15.1 Medi-Lynx Profile

5.15.2 Medi-Lynx Main Business

5.15.3 Medi-Lynx Medical Telemetry Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Medi-Lynx Medical Telemetry Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Medi-Lynx Recent Developments

5.16 Zoll Medical Corporation

5.16.1 Zoll Medical Corporation Profile

5.16.2 Zoll Medical Corporation Main Business

5.16.3 Zoll Medical Corporation Medical Telemetry Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Zoll Medical Corporation Medical Telemetry Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Zoll Medical Corporation Recent Developments

5.17 Welch Allyn

5.17.1 Welch Allyn Profile

5.17.2 Welch Allyn Main Business

5.17.3 Welch Allyn Medical Telemetry Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Welch Allyn Medical Telemetry Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Welch Allyn Recent Developments

5.18 Telerhythmics

5.18.1 Telerhythmics Profile

5.18.2 Telerhythmics Main Business

5.18.3 Telerhythmics Medical Telemetry Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Telerhythmics Medical Telemetry Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Telerhythmics Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Medical Telemetry Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Medical Telemetry Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Telemetry Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Medical Telemetry Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Medical Telemetry Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Medical Telemetry Market Dynamics

11.1 Medical Telemetry Industry Trends

11.2 Medical Telemetry Market Drivers

11.3 Medical Telemetry Market Challenges

11.4 Medical Telemetry Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

