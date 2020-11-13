Medical Tapes Market Growth, Top Major Manufacture, and Overviews Forecast 2020–2026 | 3M, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew

“

The report titled Global Medical Tapes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Medical Tapes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Medical Tapes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Medical Tapes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Medical Tapes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Medical Tapes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Medical Tapes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Medical Tapes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Medical Tapes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Medical Tapes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Medical Tapes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Medical Tapes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: 3M, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, Nitto Medical, Cardinal Health, Henkel, Beiersdorf, Udaipur Surgicals, Medline Medical, Hartmann, Molnlycke, BSN, DYNAREX, McKesson, DUKAL, Winner Medical, PiaoAn Group, HaiNuo, 3L Medical, Nanfang Medical, Qiaopai Medical, 3H Medical, Huazhou PSA, Longer, Shandong Cheerain Medical

Market Segmentation by Product: Medical Breathable Non-woven Tape

Medical Breathable PE Tape

Medical Rayon Tape

Easy-tear Non-woven Cloth Tape

Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape

Waterproof Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Fixation

Wound Dressing

Others



The Medical Tapes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Medical Tapes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Medical Tapes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Medical Tapes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Medical Tapes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Medical Tapes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Medical Tapes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Medical Tapes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Medical Tapes Market Overview

1.1 Medical Tapes Product Scope

1.2 Medical Tapes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Medical Tapes Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Medical Breathable Non-woven Tape

1.2.3 Medical Breathable PE Tape

1.2.4 Medical Rayon Tape

1.2.5 Easy-tear Non-woven Cloth Tape

1.2.6 Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape

1.2.7 Waterproof Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Medical Tapes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Medical Tapes Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Fixation

1.3.3 Wound Dressing

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Medical Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Medical Tapes Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Medical Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Medical Tapes Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Medical Tapes Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Medical Tapes Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Medical Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Medical Tapes Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Medical Tapes Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Medical Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Medical Tapes Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Medical Tapes Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Medical Tapes Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Medical Tapes Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Medical Tapes Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Medical Tapes Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Medical Tapes Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Medical Tapes Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Medical Tapes Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Medical Tapes Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Medical Tapes Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Medical Tapes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Medical Tapes as of 2019)

3.4 Global Medical Tapes Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Medical Tapes Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Medical Tapes Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Medical Tapes Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Medical Tapes Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Medical Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Medical Tapes Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Medical Tapes Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Medical Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Medical Tapes Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Medical Tapes Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Medical Tapes Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Medical Tapes Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Medical Tapes Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Medical Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Medical Tapes Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Medical Tapes Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Medical Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Medical Tapes Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Medical Tapes Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Medical Tapes Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Medical Tapes Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Medical Tapes Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Medical Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Medical Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Medical Tapes Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Medical Tapes Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Medical Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Medical Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Medical Tapes Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Medical Tapes Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Medical Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Medical Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Medical Tapes Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Medical Tapes Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Medical Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Medical Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Medical Tapes Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Medical Tapes Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Medical Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Medical Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Medical Tapes Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Medical Tapes Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Medical Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Medical Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Medical Tapes Business

12.1 3M

12.1.1 3M Corporation Information

12.1.2 3M Business Overview

12.1.3 3M Medical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 3M Medical Tapes Products Offered

12.1.5 3M Recent Development

12.2 Johnson & Johnson

12.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

12.2.2 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview

12.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Medical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Johnson & Johnson Medical Tapes Products Offered

12.2.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

12.3 Smith & Nephew

12.3.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information

12.3.2 Smith & Nephew Business Overview

12.3.3 Smith & Nephew Medical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Smith & Nephew Medical Tapes Products Offered

12.3.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Development

12.4 Medtronic

12.4.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

12.4.2 Medtronic Business Overview

12.4.3 Medtronic Medical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Medtronic Medical Tapes Products Offered

12.4.5 Medtronic Recent Development

12.5 Nitto Medical

12.5.1 Nitto Medical Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nitto Medical Business Overview

12.5.3 Nitto Medical Medical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Nitto Medical Medical Tapes Products Offered

12.5.5 Nitto Medical Recent Development

12.6 Cardinal Health

12.6.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information

12.6.2 Cardinal Health Business Overview

12.6.3 Cardinal Health Medical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Cardinal Health Medical Tapes Products Offered

12.6.5 Cardinal Health Recent Development

12.7 Henkel

12.7.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.7.2 Henkel Business Overview

12.7.3 Henkel Medical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Henkel Medical Tapes Products Offered

12.7.5 Henkel Recent Development

12.8 Beiersdorf

12.8.1 Beiersdorf Corporation Information

12.8.2 Beiersdorf Business Overview

12.8.3 Beiersdorf Medical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Beiersdorf Medical Tapes Products Offered

12.8.5 Beiersdorf Recent Development

12.9 Udaipur Surgicals

12.9.1 Udaipur Surgicals Corporation Information

12.9.2 Udaipur Surgicals Business Overview

12.9.3 Udaipur Surgicals Medical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Udaipur Surgicals Medical Tapes Products Offered

12.9.5 Udaipur Surgicals Recent Development

12.10 Medline Medical

12.10.1 Medline Medical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Medline Medical Business Overview

12.10.3 Medline Medical Medical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Medline Medical Medical Tapes Products Offered

12.10.5 Medline Medical Recent Development

12.11 Hartmann

12.11.1 Hartmann Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hartmann Business Overview

12.11.3 Hartmann Medical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Hartmann Medical Tapes Products Offered

12.11.5 Hartmann Recent Development

12.12 Molnlycke

12.12.1 Molnlycke Corporation Information

12.12.2 Molnlycke Business Overview

12.12.3 Molnlycke Medical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Molnlycke Medical Tapes Products Offered

12.12.5 Molnlycke Recent Development

12.13 BSN

12.13.1 BSN Corporation Information

12.13.2 BSN Business Overview

12.13.3 BSN Medical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 BSN Medical Tapes Products Offered

12.13.5 BSN Recent Development

12.14 DYNAREX

12.14.1 DYNAREX Corporation Information

12.14.2 DYNAREX Business Overview

12.14.3 DYNAREX Medical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 DYNAREX Medical Tapes Products Offered

12.14.5 DYNAREX Recent Development

12.15 McKesson

12.15.1 McKesson Corporation Information

12.15.2 McKesson Business Overview

12.15.3 McKesson Medical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 McKesson Medical Tapes Products Offered

12.15.5 McKesson Recent Development

12.16 DUKAL

12.16.1 DUKAL Corporation Information

12.16.2 DUKAL Business Overview

12.16.3 DUKAL Medical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 DUKAL Medical Tapes Products Offered

12.16.5 DUKAL Recent Development

12.17 Winner Medical

12.17.1 Winner Medical Corporation Information

12.17.2 Winner Medical Business Overview

12.17.3 Winner Medical Medical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Winner Medical Medical Tapes Products Offered

12.17.5 Winner Medical Recent Development

12.18 PiaoAn Group

12.18.1 PiaoAn Group Corporation Information

12.18.2 PiaoAn Group Business Overview

12.18.3 PiaoAn Group Medical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 PiaoAn Group Medical Tapes Products Offered

12.18.5 PiaoAn Group Recent Development

12.19 HaiNuo

12.19.1 HaiNuo Corporation Information

12.19.2 HaiNuo Business Overview

12.19.3 HaiNuo Medical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 HaiNuo Medical Tapes Products Offered

12.19.5 HaiNuo Recent Development

12.20 3L Medical

12.20.1 3L Medical Corporation Information

12.20.2 3L Medical Business Overview

12.20.3 3L Medical Medical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 3L Medical Medical Tapes Products Offered

12.20.5 3L Medical Recent Development

12.21 Nanfang Medical

12.21.1 Nanfang Medical Corporation Information

12.21.2 Nanfang Medical Business Overview

12.21.3 Nanfang Medical Medical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Nanfang Medical Medical Tapes Products Offered

12.21.5 Nanfang Medical Recent Development

12.22 Qiaopai Medical

12.22.1 Qiaopai Medical Corporation Information

12.22.2 Qiaopai Medical Business Overview

12.22.3 Qiaopai Medical Medical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Qiaopai Medical Medical Tapes Products Offered

12.22.5 Qiaopai Medical Recent Development

12.23 3H Medical

12.23.1 3H Medical Corporation Information

12.23.2 3H Medical Business Overview

12.23.3 3H Medical Medical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 3H Medical Medical Tapes Products Offered

12.23.5 3H Medical Recent Development

12.24 Huazhou PSA

12.24.1 Huazhou PSA Corporation Information

12.24.2 Huazhou PSA Business Overview

12.24.3 Huazhou PSA Medical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 Huazhou PSA Medical Tapes Products Offered

12.24.5 Huazhou PSA Recent Development

12.25 Longer

12.25.1 Longer Corporation Information

12.25.2 Longer Business Overview

12.25.3 Longer Medical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 Longer Medical Tapes Products Offered

12.25.5 Longer Recent Development

12.26 Shandong Cheerain Medical

12.26.1 Shandong Cheerain Medical Corporation Information

12.26.2 Shandong Cheerain Medical Business Overview

12.26.3 Shandong Cheerain Medical Medical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.26.4 Shandong Cheerain Medical Medical Tapes Products Offered

12.26.5 Shandong Cheerain Medical Recent Development

13 Medical Tapes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Medical Tapes Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Medical Tapes

13.4 Medical Tapes Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Medical Tapes Distributors List

14.3 Medical Tapes Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Medical Tapes Market Trends

15.2 Medical Tapes Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Medical Tapes Market Challenges

15.4 Medical Tapes Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”