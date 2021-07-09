Medical Surgical Face Masks Market 2021: Current Trends, Rising Demand, Key Statistics, Development Status, Regional Outlook, Key Benefits, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, to 2027 | Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd., Z Plus Disposable, Medicare Hygiene Limited, Mediblue Health Care Private Limited.

“
Report Scope and Segmentation:
|Study Period
|2014 – 2027
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2021 – 2027
|Unit
|Value(USD million)
|Segmentation
|By Manufacturers:
Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd., Z Plus Disposable, Medicare Hygiene Limited, Mediblue Health Care Private Limited., Medline Industries Inc., Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd., Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited., Winner, 3M, Honeywell, Kimberly, CardinalHealth, Ansell, Hakugen, DACH, CM, Gerson, Shanghai Dasheng, Yuanqin
By Types:
Tie-On
Earloop
By Applications:
Individual
Hospital & Clinic
Table of Contents:
1 Medical Surgical Face Masks Market Overview
1.1 Medical Surgical Face Masks Product Overview
1.2 Medical Surgical Face Masks Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Tie-On
1.2.2 Earloop
1.3 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Medical Surgical Face Masks Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Medical Surgical Face Masks Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Medical Surgical Face Masks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Medical Surgical Face Masks Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Medical Surgical Face Masks Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Medical Surgical Face Masks as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Medical Surgical Face Masks Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Medical Surgical Face Masks Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Medical Surgical Face Masks Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks by Application
4.1 Medical Surgical Face Masks Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Individual
4.1.2 Hospital & Clinic
4.2 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Medical Surgical Face Masks by Country
5.1 North America Medical Surgical Face Masks Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Medical Surgical Face Masks Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Medical Surgical Face Masks by Country
6.1 Europe Medical Surgical Face Masks Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Medical Surgical Face Masks Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Medical Surgical Face Masks by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Surgical Face Masks Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Surgical Face Masks Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Medical Surgical Face Masks by Country
8.1 Latin America Medical Surgical Face Masks Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Medical Surgical Face Masks Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Medical Surgical Face Masks by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Surgical Face Masks Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Surgical Face Masks Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Medical Surgical Face Masks Business
10.1 Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd.
10.1.1 Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd. Corporation Information
10.1.2 Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd. Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd. Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered
10.1.5 Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd. Recent Development
10.2 Z Plus Disposable
10.2.1 Z Plus Disposable Corporation Information
10.2.2 Z Plus Disposable Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Z Plus Disposable Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd. Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered
10.2.5 Z Plus Disposable Recent Development
10.3 Medicare Hygiene Limited
10.3.1 Medicare Hygiene Limited Corporation Information
10.3.2 Medicare Hygiene Limited Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Medicare Hygiene Limited Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Medicare Hygiene Limited Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered
10.3.5 Medicare Hygiene Limited Recent Development
10.4 Mediblue Health Care Private Limited.
10.4.1 Mediblue Health Care Private Limited. Corporation Information
10.4.2 Mediblue Health Care Private Limited. Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Mediblue Health Care Private Limited. Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Mediblue Health Care Private Limited. Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered
10.4.5 Mediblue Health Care Private Limited. Recent Development
10.5 Medline Industries Inc.
10.5.1 Medline Industries Inc. Corporation Information
10.5.2 Medline Industries Inc. Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Medline Industries Inc. Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Medline Industries Inc. Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered
10.5.5 Medline Industries Inc. Recent Development
10.6 Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd.
10.6.1 Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd. Corporation Information
10.6.2 Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd. Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd. Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered
10.6.5 Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd. Recent Development
10.7 Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited.
10.7.1 Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited. Corporation Information
10.7.2 Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited. Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited. Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited. Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered
10.7.5 Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited. Recent Development
10.8 Winner
10.8.1 Winner Corporation Information
10.8.2 Winner Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Winner Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Winner Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered
10.8.5 Winner Recent Development
10.9 3M
10.9.1 3M Corporation Information
10.9.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 3M Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 3M Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered
10.9.5 3M Recent Development
10.10 Honeywell
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Medical Surgical Face Masks Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Honeywell Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Honeywell Recent Development
10.11 Kimberly
10.11.1 Kimberly Corporation Information
10.11.2 Kimberly Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Kimberly Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Kimberly Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered
10.11.5 Kimberly Recent Development
10.12 CardinalHealth
10.12.1 CardinalHealth Corporation Information
10.12.2 CardinalHealth Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 CardinalHealth Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 CardinalHealth Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered
10.12.5 CardinalHealth Recent Development
10.13 Ansell
10.13.1 Ansell Corporation Information
10.13.2 Ansell Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Ansell Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Ansell Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered
10.13.5 Ansell Recent Development
10.14 Hakugen
10.14.1 Hakugen Corporation Information
10.14.2 Hakugen Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Hakugen Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Hakugen Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered
10.14.5 Hakugen Recent Development
10.15 DACH
10.15.1 DACH Corporation Information
10.15.2 DACH Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 DACH Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 DACH Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered
10.15.5 DACH Recent Development
10.16 CM
10.16.1 CM Corporation Information
10.16.2 CM Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 CM Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 CM Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered
10.16.5 CM Recent Development
10.17 Gerson
10.17.1 Gerson Corporation Information
10.17.2 Gerson Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Gerson Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Gerson Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered
10.17.5 Gerson Recent Development
10.18 Shanghai Dasheng
10.18.1 Shanghai Dasheng Corporation Information
10.18.2 Shanghai Dasheng Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Shanghai Dasheng Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Shanghai Dasheng Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered
10.18.5 Shanghai Dasheng Recent Development
10.19 Yuanqin
10.19.1 Yuanqin Corporation Information
10.19.2 Yuanqin Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Yuanqin Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Yuanqin Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered
10.19.5 Yuanqin Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Medical Surgical Face Masks Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Medical Surgical Face Masks Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Medical Surgical Face Masks Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Medical Surgical Face Masks Distributors
12.3 Medical Surgical Face Masks Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
