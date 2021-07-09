Medical Surgical Face Masks Market 2021: Current Trends, Rising Demand, Key Statistics, Development Status, Regional Outlook, Key Benefits, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, to 2027 | Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd., Z Plus Disposable, Medicare Hygiene Limited, Mediblue Health Care Private Limited.

“

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd., Z Plus Disposable, Medicare Hygiene Limited, Mediblue Health Care Private Limited., Medline Industries Inc., Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd., Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited., Winner, 3M, Honeywell, Kimberly, CardinalHealth, Ansell, Hakugen, DACH, CM, Gerson, Shanghai Dasheng, Yuanqin

By Types:

Tie-On

Earloop



By Applications:

Individual

Hospital & Clinic







Table of Contents:

1 Medical Surgical Face Masks Market Overview

1.1 Medical Surgical Face Masks Product Overview

1.2 Medical Surgical Face Masks Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Tie-On

1.2.2 Earloop

1.3 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Medical Surgical Face Masks Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Medical Surgical Face Masks Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Medical Surgical Face Masks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Medical Surgical Face Masks Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Medical Surgical Face Masks Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Medical Surgical Face Masks as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Medical Surgical Face Masks Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Medical Surgical Face Masks Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Medical Surgical Face Masks Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks by Application

4.1 Medical Surgical Face Masks Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Individual

4.1.2 Hospital & Clinic

4.2 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Medical Surgical Face Masks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Medical Surgical Face Masks by Country

5.1 North America Medical Surgical Face Masks Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Medical Surgical Face Masks Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Medical Surgical Face Masks by Country

6.1 Europe Medical Surgical Face Masks Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Medical Surgical Face Masks Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Medical Surgical Face Masks by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Surgical Face Masks Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Surgical Face Masks Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Medical Surgical Face Masks by Country

8.1 Latin America Medical Surgical Face Masks Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Medical Surgical Face Masks Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Medical Surgical Face Masks by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Surgical Face Masks Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Surgical Face Masks Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Medical Surgical Face Masks Business

10.1 Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd.

10.1.1 Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd. Corporation Information

10.1.2 Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd. Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd. Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered

10.1.5 Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd. Recent Development

10.2 Z Plus Disposable

10.2.1 Z Plus Disposable Corporation Information

10.2.2 Z Plus Disposable Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Z Plus Disposable Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd. Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered

10.2.5 Z Plus Disposable Recent Development

10.3 Medicare Hygiene Limited

10.3.1 Medicare Hygiene Limited Corporation Information

10.3.2 Medicare Hygiene Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Medicare Hygiene Limited Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Medicare Hygiene Limited Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered

10.3.5 Medicare Hygiene Limited Recent Development

10.4 Mediblue Health Care Private Limited.

10.4.1 Mediblue Health Care Private Limited. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Mediblue Health Care Private Limited. Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Mediblue Health Care Private Limited. Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Mediblue Health Care Private Limited. Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered

10.4.5 Mediblue Health Care Private Limited. Recent Development

10.5 Medline Industries Inc.

10.5.1 Medline Industries Inc. Corporation Information

10.5.2 Medline Industries Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Medline Industries Inc. Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Medline Industries Inc. Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered

10.5.5 Medline Industries Inc. Recent Development

10.6 Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd.

10.6.1 Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd. Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd. Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered

10.6.5 Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd. Recent Development

10.7 Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited.

10.7.1 Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited. Corporation Information

10.7.2 Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited. Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited. Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited. Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered

10.7.5 Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited. Recent Development

10.8 Winner

10.8.1 Winner Corporation Information

10.8.2 Winner Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Winner Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Winner Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered

10.8.5 Winner Recent Development

10.9 3M

10.9.1 3M Corporation Information

10.9.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 3M Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 3M Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered

10.9.5 3M Recent Development

10.10 Honeywell

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Medical Surgical Face Masks Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Honeywell Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.11 Kimberly

10.11.1 Kimberly Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kimberly Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Kimberly Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Kimberly Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered

10.11.5 Kimberly Recent Development

10.12 CardinalHealth

10.12.1 CardinalHealth Corporation Information

10.12.2 CardinalHealth Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 CardinalHealth Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 CardinalHealth Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered

10.12.5 CardinalHealth Recent Development

10.13 Ansell

10.13.1 Ansell Corporation Information

10.13.2 Ansell Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Ansell Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Ansell Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered

10.13.5 Ansell Recent Development

10.14 Hakugen

10.14.1 Hakugen Corporation Information

10.14.2 Hakugen Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Hakugen Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Hakugen Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered

10.14.5 Hakugen Recent Development

10.15 DACH

10.15.1 DACH Corporation Information

10.15.2 DACH Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 DACH Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 DACH Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered

10.15.5 DACH Recent Development

10.16 CM

10.16.1 CM Corporation Information

10.16.2 CM Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 CM Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 CM Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered

10.16.5 CM Recent Development

10.17 Gerson

10.17.1 Gerson Corporation Information

10.17.2 Gerson Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Gerson Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Gerson Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered

10.17.5 Gerson Recent Development

10.18 Shanghai Dasheng

10.18.1 Shanghai Dasheng Corporation Information

10.18.2 Shanghai Dasheng Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Shanghai Dasheng Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Shanghai Dasheng Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered

10.18.5 Shanghai Dasheng Recent Development

10.19 Yuanqin

10.19.1 Yuanqin Corporation Information

10.19.2 Yuanqin Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Yuanqin Medical Surgical Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Yuanqin Medical Surgical Face Masks Products Offered

10.19.5 Yuanqin Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Medical Surgical Face Masks Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Medical Surgical Face Masks Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Medical Surgical Face Masks Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Medical Surgical Face Masks Distributors

12.3 Medical Surgical Face Masks Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

