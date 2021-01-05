Medical Software Market Size – Industry Growth Report, 2027|eClinicalWorks, McKesson, Cerner Corp

Los Angeles United States: The global Medical Software market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global Medical Software market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Medical Software market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: , eClinicalWorks, McKesson, Cerner Corp, Allscripts, Athena Health, GE Healthcare, Epic Systems Corp, Quest Diagnostics (DELL), Optum Health, NextGen Healthcare, Practice Fusion, Greenway Health, Carestream Health, Merge Healthcare (IBM), Sunquest Information Systems, Meditech, Compugroup Medical, Computer Programs and Systems, Lexmark Healthcare, Agfa HealthCare, Neusoft, Winning Health Technology Medical Software

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Medical Software market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Medical Software market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Medical Software market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Medical Software market.

Segmentation by Product: , Medical Practice Management, EHR/EMR, Medical CRM, Websites and Patient Portals, Other Medical Software

Segmentation by Application: , Personal Use, Government, Business, Others

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global Medical Software market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global Medical Software market

Showing the development of the global Medical Software market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global Medical Software market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global Medical Software market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Medical Software market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Medical Software market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Medical Software market. In order to collect key insights about the global Medical Software market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Medical Software market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global Medical Software market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global Medical Software market to triangulate the data.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Medical Software Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Medical Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Medical Practice Management

1.4.3 EHR/EMR

1.4.4 Medical CRM

1.4.5 Websites and Patient Portals

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Medical Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Other Healthcare Organization

1.5.4 Individual and Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Medical Software Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Medical Software Industry

1.6.1.1 Medical Software Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Medical Software Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Medical Software Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Medical Software Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Medical Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Medical Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Medical Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Medical Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Medical Software Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Medical Software Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Medical Software Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Medical Software Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Medical Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Medical Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Medical Software Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Medical Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Medical Software Revenue in 2019

3.3 Medical Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Medical Software Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Medical Software Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Medical Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Medical Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Medical Software Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Medical Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Medical Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Medical Software Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Medical Software Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Medical Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Medical Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Medical Software Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Medical Software Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Medical Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Medical Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Medical Software Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Medical Software Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Medical Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Medical Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Medical Software Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Medical Software Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Medical Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Medical Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Medical Software Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Medical Software Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Medical Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Medical Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Medical Software Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Medical Software Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Medical Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Medical Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Medical Software Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Medical Software Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Medical Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Medical Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 eClinicalWorks

13.1.1 eClinicalWorks Company Details

13.1.2 eClinicalWorks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 eClinicalWorks Medical Software Introduction

13.1.4 eClinicalWorks Revenue in Medical Software Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 eClinicalWorks Recent Development

13.2 McKesson

13.2.1 McKesson Company Details

13.2.2 McKesson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 McKesson Medical Software Introduction

13.2.4 McKesson Revenue in Medical Software Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 McKesson Recent Development

13.3 Cerner Corp

13.3.1 Cerner Corp Company Details

13.3.2 Cerner Corp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Cerner Corp Medical Software Introduction

13.3.4 Cerner Corp Revenue in Medical Software Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Cerner Corp Recent Development

13.4 Allscripts

13.4.1 Allscripts Company Details

13.4.2 Allscripts Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Allscripts Medical Software Introduction

13.4.4 Allscripts Revenue in Medical Software Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Allscripts Recent Development

13.5 Athena Health

13.5.1 Athena Health Company Details

13.5.2 Athena Health Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Athena Health Medical Software Introduction

13.5.4 Athena Health Revenue in Medical Software Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Athena Health Recent Development

13.6 GE Healthcare

13.6.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

13.6.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 GE Healthcare Medical Software Introduction

13.6.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Medical Software Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

13.7 Epic Systems Corp

13.7.1 Epic Systems Corp Company Details

13.7.2 Epic Systems Corp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Epic Systems Corp Medical Software Introduction

13.7.4 Epic Systems Corp Revenue in Medical Software Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Epic Systems Corp Recent Development

13.8 Quest Diagnostics (DELL)

13.8.1 Quest Diagnostics (DELL) Company Details

13.8.2 Quest Diagnostics (DELL) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Quest Diagnostics (DELL) Medical Software Introduction

13.8.4 Quest Diagnostics (DELL) Revenue in Medical Software Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Quest Diagnostics (DELL) Recent Development

13.9 Optum Health

13.9.1 Optum Health Company Details

13.9.2 Optum Health Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Optum Health Medical Software Introduction

13.9.4 Optum Health Revenue in Medical Software Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Optum Health Recent Development

13.10 NextGen Healthcare

13.10.1 NextGen Healthcare Company Details

13.10.2 NextGen Healthcare Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 NextGen Healthcare Medical Software Introduction

13.10.4 NextGen Healthcare Revenue in Medical Software Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 NextGen Healthcare Recent Development

13.11 Practice Fusion

10.11.1 Practice Fusion Company Details

10.11.2 Practice Fusion Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Practice Fusion Medical Software Introduction

10.11.4 Practice Fusion Revenue in Medical Software Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Practice Fusion Recent Development

13.12 Greenway Health

10.12.1 Greenway Health Company Details

10.12.2 Greenway Health Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Greenway Health Medical Software Introduction

10.12.4 Greenway Health Revenue in Medical Software Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Greenway Health Recent Development

13.13 Carestream Health

10.13.1 Carestream Health Company Details

10.13.2 Carestream Health Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Carestream Health Medical Software Introduction

10.13.4 Carestream Health Revenue in Medical Software Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Carestream Health Recent Development

13.14 Merge Healthcare (IBM)

10.14.1 Merge Healthcare (IBM) Company Details

10.14.2 Merge Healthcare (IBM) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Merge Healthcare (IBM) Medical Software Introduction

10.14.4 Merge Healthcare (IBM) Revenue in Medical Software Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Merge Healthcare (IBM) Recent Development

13.15 Sunquest Information Systems

10.15.1 Sunquest Information Systems Company Details

10.15.2 Sunquest Information Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Sunquest Information Systems Medical Software Introduction

10.15.4 Sunquest Information Systems Revenue in Medical Software Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Sunquest Information Systems Recent Development

13.16 Meditech

10.16.1 Meditech Company Details

10.16.2 Meditech Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Meditech Medical Software Introduction

10.16.4 Meditech Revenue in Medical Software Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Meditech Recent Development

13.17 Compugroup Medical

10.17.1 Compugroup Medical Company Details

10.17.2 Compugroup Medical Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Compugroup Medical Medical Software Introduction

10.17.4 Compugroup Medical Revenue in Medical Software Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Compugroup Medical Recent Development

13.18 Computer Programs and Systems

10.18.1 Computer Programs and Systems Company Details

10.18.2 Computer Programs and Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Computer Programs and Systems Medical Software Introduction

10.18.4 Computer Programs and Systems Revenue in Medical Software Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Computer Programs and Systems Recent Development

13.19 Lexmark Healthcare

10.19.1 Lexmark Healthcare Company Details

10.19.2 Lexmark Healthcare Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Lexmark Healthcare Medical Software Introduction

10.19.4 Lexmark Healthcare Revenue in Medical Software Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Lexmark Healthcare Recent Development

13.20 Agfa HealthCare

10.20.1 Agfa HealthCare Company Details

10.20.2 Agfa HealthCare Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Agfa HealthCare Medical Software Introduction

10.20.4 Agfa HealthCare Revenue in Medical Software Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Agfa HealthCare Recent Development

13.21 Neusoft

10.21.1 Neusoft Company Details

10.21.2 Neusoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 Neusoft Medical Software Introduction

10.21.4 Neusoft Revenue in Medical Software Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Neusoft Recent Development

13.22 Winning Health Technology

10.22.1 Winning Health Technology Company Details

10.22.2 Winning Health Technology Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.22.3 Winning Health Technology Medical Software Introduction

10.22.4 Winning Health Technology Revenue in Medical Software Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Winning Health Technology Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

