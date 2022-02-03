Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2028 | Inogen, NGK Spark Plug, Yuyue Medical

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Inogen, NGK Spark Plug, Yuyue Medical, Invacare, Teijin Pharma, Philips, Linde, DeVilbiss Healthcare, ResMed, O2 Concepts, Air Water Group, Omron, SysMed, Oxygen Plus, Boost Oxygen, Catalina Cylinders, Luxfer Gas Cylinders, VitalAire, CAIRE (AirSep), Beijing Shenlu, Nidek Medical, Shenyang Canta, GF Health Products, Precision Medical, Daikin, Longfei Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

Portable Oxygen Concentrator and Cylinders

Stationary Oxygen Concentrator and Cylinders



Market Segmentation by Application:

Home Care

Hospital Care

Outdoor Care

Others



The Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Product Introduction

1.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Industry Trends

1.5.2 Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market Drivers

1.5.3 Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market Challenges

1.5.4 Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Portable Oxygen Concentrator and Cylinders

2.1.2 Stationary Oxygen Concentrator and Cylinders

2.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Home Care

3.1.2 Hospital Care

3.1.3 Outdoor Care

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders in 2021

4.2.3 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Inogen

7.1.1 Inogen Corporation Information

7.1.2 Inogen Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Inogen Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Inogen Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Products Offered

7.1.5 Inogen Recent Development

7.2 NGK Spark Plug

7.2.1 NGK Spark Plug Corporation Information

7.2.2 NGK Spark Plug Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 NGK Spark Plug Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 NGK Spark Plug Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Products Offered

7.2.5 NGK Spark Plug Recent Development

7.3 Yuyue Medical

7.3.1 Yuyue Medical Corporation Information

7.3.2 Yuyue Medical Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Yuyue Medical Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Yuyue Medical Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Products Offered

7.3.5 Yuyue Medical Recent Development

7.4 Invacare

7.4.1 Invacare Corporation Information

7.4.2 Invacare Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Invacare Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Invacare Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Products Offered

7.4.5 Invacare Recent Development

7.5 Teijin Pharma

7.5.1 Teijin Pharma Corporation Information

7.5.2 Teijin Pharma Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Teijin Pharma Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Teijin Pharma Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Products Offered

7.5.5 Teijin Pharma Recent Development

7.6 Philips

7.6.1 Philips Corporation Information

7.6.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Philips Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Philips Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Products Offered

7.6.5 Philips Recent Development

7.7 Linde

7.7.1 Linde Corporation Information

7.7.2 Linde Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Linde Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Linde Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Products Offered

7.7.5 Linde Recent Development

7.8 DeVilbiss Healthcare

7.8.1 DeVilbiss Healthcare Corporation Information

7.8.2 DeVilbiss Healthcare Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 DeVilbiss Healthcare Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 DeVilbiss Healthcare Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Products Offered

7.8.5 DeVilbiss Healthcare Recent Development

7.9 ResMed

7.9.1 ResMed Corporation Information

7.9.2 ResMed Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 ResMed Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 ResMed Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Products Offered

7.9.5 ResMed Recent Development

7.10 O2 Concepts

7.10.1 O2 Concepts Corporation Information

7.10.2 O2 Concepts Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 O2 Concepts Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 O2 Concepts Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Products Offered

7.10.5 O2 Concepts Recent Development

7.11 Air Water Group

7.11.1 Air Water Group Corporation Information

7.11.2 Air Water Group Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Air Water Group Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Air Water Group Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Products Offered

7.11.5 Air Water Group Recent Development

7.12 Omron

7.12.1 Omron Corporation Information

7.12.2 Omron Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Omron Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Omron Products Offered

7.12.5 Omron Recent Development

7.13 SysMed

7.13.1 SysMed Corporation Information

7.13.2 SysMed Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 SysMed Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 SysMed Products Offered

7.13.5 SysMed Recent Development

7.14 Oxygen Plus

7.14.1 Oxygen Plus Corporation Information

7.14.2 Oxygen Plus Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Oxygen Plus Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Oxygen Plus Products Offered

7.14.5 Oxygen Plus Recent Development

7.15 Boost Oxygen

7.15.1 Boost Oxygen Corporation Information

7.15.2 Boost Oxygen Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Boost Oxygen Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Boost Oxygen Products Offered

7.15.5 Boost Oxygen Recent Development

7.16 Catalina Cylinders

7.16.1 Catalina Cylinders Corporation Information

7.16.2 Catalina Cylinders Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Catalina Cylinders Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Catalina Cylinders Products Offered

7.16.5 Catalina Cylinders Recent Development

7.17 Luxfer Gas Cylinders

7.17.1 Luxfer Gas Cylinders Corporation Information

7.17.2 Luxfer Gas Cylinders Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Luxfer Gas Cylinders Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Luxfer Gas Cylinders Products Offered

7.17.5 Luxfer Gas Cylinders Recent Development

7.18 VitalAire

7.18.1 VitalAire Corporation Information

7.18.2 VitalAire Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 VitalAire Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 VitalAire Products Offered

7.18.5 VitalAire Recent Development

7.19 CAIRE (AirSep)

7.19.1 CAIRE (AirSep) Corporation Information

7.19.2 CAIRE (AirSep) Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 CAIRE (AirSep) Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 CAIRE (AirSep) Products Offered

7.19.5 CAIRE (AirSep) Recent Development

7.20 Beijing Shenlu

7.20.1 Beijing Shenlu Corporation Information

7.20.2 Beijing Shenlu Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Beijing Shenlu Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Beijing Shenlu Products Offered

7.20.5 Beijing Shenlu Recent Development

7.21 Nidek Medical

7.21.1 Nidek Medical Corporation Information

7.21.2 Nidek Medical Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Nidek Medical Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Nidek Medical Products Offered

7.21.5 Nidek Medical Recent Development

7.22 Shenyang Canta

7.22.1 Shenyang Canta Corporation Information

7.22.2 Shenyang Canta Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Shenyang Canta Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Shenyang Canta Products Offered

7.22.5 Shenyang Canta Recent Development

7.23 GF Health Products

7.23.1 GF Health Products Corporation Information

7.23.2 GF Health Products Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 GF Health Products Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 GF Health Products Products Offered

7.23.5 GF Health Products Recent Development

7.24 Precision Medical

7.24.1 Precision Medical Corporation Information

7.24.2 Precision Medical Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Precision Medical Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Precision Medical Products Offered

7.24.5 Precision Medical Recent Development

7.25 Daikin

7.25.1 Daikin Corporation Information

7.25.2 Daikin Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Daikin Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Daikin Products Offered

7.25.5 Daikin Recent Development

7.26 Longfei Group

7.26.1 Longfei Group Corporation Information

7.26.2 Longfei Group Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Longfei Group Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Longfei Group Products Offered

7.26.5 Longfei Group Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Distributors

8.3 Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Production Mode & Process

8.4 Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Sales Channels

8.4.2 Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Distributors

8.5 Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”