Medical Needles Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | BD, Johnson & Johnson, Novo Nordisk

The report titled Global Medical Needles Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Medical Needles market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Medical Needles market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Medical Needles market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Medical Needles market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Medical Needles report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Medical Needles report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Medical Needles market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Medical Needles market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Medical Needles market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Medical Needles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Medical Needles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BD, Johnson & Johnson, Novo Nordisk, Nipro, WEGO, Terumo, B.Braun, Smiths Medical, Medtronic, Ypsomed, Teleflex, MTD, Smith & Nephew, Cardinal Health

Market Segmentation by Product: Insulin Pen Needles

Suture Needle

Hypodermic Needle

Ophthalmic Needle

Dental Needle

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital

Clinic

ASCs



The Medical Needles Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Medical Needles market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Medical Needles market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Medical Needles market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Medical Needles industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Medical Needles market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Medical Needles market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Medical Needles market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Medical Needles Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Insulin Pen Needles

1.2.3 Suture Needle

1.2.4 Hypodermic Needle

1.2.5 Ophthalmic Needle

1.2.6 Dental Needle

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Medical Needles Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Clinic

1.3.4 ASCs

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Medical Needles Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Medical Needles Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Medical Needles Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Medical Needles Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Medical Needles Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Medical Needles Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Medical Needles Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Medical Needles Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Medical Needles Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Medical Needles Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Medical Needles Industry Trends

2.5.1 Medical Needles Market Trends

2.5.2 Medical Needles Market Drivers

2.5.3 Medical Needles Market Challenges

2.5.4 Medical Needles Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Medical Needles Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Medical Needles Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Medical Needles Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Medical Needles Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Medical Needles by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Medical Needles Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Medical Needles Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Medical Needles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Medical Needles Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Medical Needles as of 2020)

3.4 Global Medical Needles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Medical Needles Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Medical Needles Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Medical Needles Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Medical Needles Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Medical Needles Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Medical Needles Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Medical Needles Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Medical Needles Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Medical Needles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Medical Needles Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Medical Needles Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Medical Needles Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Medical Needles Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Medical Needles Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Medical Needles Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Medical Needles Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Medical Needles Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Medical Needles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Medical Needles Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Medical Needles Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Medical Needles Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Medical Needles Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Medical Needles Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Medical Needles Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Medical Needles Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Medical Needles Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Medical Needles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Medical Needles Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Medical Needles Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Medical Needles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Medical Needles Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Medical Needles Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Medical Needles Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Medical Needles Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Medical Needles Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Medical Needles Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Medical Needles Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Medical Needles Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Medical Needles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Medical Needles Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Medical Needles Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Medical Needles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Medical Needles Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Medical Needles Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Medical Needles Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Medical Needles Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Medical Needles Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Medical Needles Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Medical Needles Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Medical Needles Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Medical Needles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Medical Needles Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Medical Needles Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Medical Needles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Medical Needles Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Medical Needles Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Medical Needles Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Medical Needles Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Medical Needles Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Medical Needles Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Medical Needles Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Medical Needles Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Medical Needles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Medical Needles Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Medical Needles Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Medical Needles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Medical Needles Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Medical Needles Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Medical Needles Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Needles Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Needles Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Needles Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Needles Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Needles Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Needles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Medical Needles Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Needles Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Needles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Medical Needles Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Needles Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Needles Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BD

11.1.1 BD Corporation Information

11.1.2 BD Overview

11.1.3 BD Medical Needles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 BD Medical Needles Products and Services

11.1.5 BD Medical Needles SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 BD Recent Developments

11.2 Johnson & Johnson

11.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

11.2.2 Johnson & Johnson Overview

11.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Medical Needles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Johnson & Johnson Medical Needles Products and Services

11.2.5 Johnson & Johnson Medical Needles SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments

11.3 Novo Nordisk

11.3.1 Novo Nordisk Corporation Information

11.3.2 Novo Nordisk Overview

11.3.3 Novo Nordisk Medical Needles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Novo Nordisk Medical Needles Products and Services

11.3.5 Novo Nordisk Medical Needles SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Novo Nordisk Recent Developments

11.4 Nipro

11.4.1 Nipro Corporation Information

11.4.2 Nipro Overview

11.4.3 Nipro Medical Needles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Nipro Medical Needles Products and Services

11.4.5 Nipro Medical Needles SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Nipro Recent Developments

11.5 WEGO

11.5.1 WEGO Corporation Information

11.5.2 WEGO Overview

11.5.3 WEGO Medical Needles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 WEGO Medical Needles Products and Services

11.5.5 WEGO Medical Needles SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 WEGO Recent Developments

11.6 Terumo

11.6.1 Terumo Corporation Information

11.6.2 Terumo Overview

11.6.3 Terumo Medical Needles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Terumo Medical Needles Products and Services

11.6.5 Terumo Medical Needles SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Terumo Recent Developments

11.7 B.Braun

11.7.1 B.Braun Corporation Information

11.7.2 B.Braun Overview

11.7.3 B.Braun Medical Needles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 B.Braun Medical Needles Products and Services

11.7.5 B.Braun Medical Needles SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 B.Braun Recent Developments

11.8 Smiths Medical

11.8.1 Smiths Medical Corporation Information

11.8.2 Smiths Medical Overview

11.8.3 Smiths Medical Medical Needles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Smiths Medical Medical Needles Products and Services

11.8.5 Smiths Medical Medical Needles SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Smiths Medical Recent Developments

11.9 Medtronic

11.9.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

11.9.2 Medtronic Overview

11.9.3 Medtronic Medical Needles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Medtronic Medical Needles Products and Services

11.9.5 Medtronic Medical Needles SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Medtronic Recent Developments

11.10 Ypsomed

11.10.1 Ypsomed Corporation Information

11.10.2 Ypsomed Overview

11.10.3 Ypsomed Medical Needles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Ypsomed Medical Needles Products and Services

11.10.5 Ypsomed Medical Needles SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Ypsomed Recent Developments

11.11 Teleflex

11.11.1 Teleflex Corporation Information

11.11.2 Teleflex Overview

11.11.3 Teleflex Medical Needles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Teleflex Medical Needles Products and Services

11.11.5 Teleflex Recent Developments

11.12 MTD

11.12.1 MTD Corporation Information

11.12.2 MTD Overview

11.12.3 MTD Medical Needles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 MTD Medical Needles Products and Services

11.12.5 MTD Recent Developments

11.13 Smith & Nephew

11.13.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information

11.13.2 Smith & Nephew Overview

11.13.3 Smith & Nephew Medical Needles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Smith & Nephew Medical Needles Products and Services

11.13.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Developments

11.14 Cardinal Health

11.14.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information

11.14.2 Cardinal Health Overview

11.14.3 Cardinal Health Medical Needles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Cardinal Health Medical Needles Products and Services

11.14.5 Cardinal Health Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Medical Needles Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Medical Needles Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Medical Needles Production Mode & Process

12.4 Medical Needles Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Medical Needles Sales Channels

12.4.2 Medical Needles Distributors

12.5 Medical Needles Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

