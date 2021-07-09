Medical N95 Face Masks Market Size, In-Deep Analysis Details, Application, Regional Demand, and Forecast, 2027 | 3M, Honeywell, Kimberly-clark, Makrite

“
Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.
QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Medical N95 Face Masks Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.
Report Scope and Segmentation:
|Study Period
|2014 – 2027
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2021 – 2027
|Unit
|Value(USD million)
|Segmentation
|By Manufacturers:
3M, Honeywell, Kimberly-clark, Makrite, Cardinal Health, DACH, KOWA, Ansell, Hakugen, Te Yin, Shanghai Dasheng, Uvex, Japan Vilene, CM, Gerson, Yuanqin, Owens & Minor, Moldex-Metric, Winner, Jiangyin Chang-hung, Suzhou Sanical, McKesson, Alpha Pro Tech
By Types:
Tie-On
Earloop
By Applications:
Individual
Hospital & Clinic
Table of Contents:
1 Medical N95 Face Masks Market Overview
1.1 Medical N95 Face Masks Product Overview
1.2 Medical N95 Face Masks Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Tie-On
1.2.2 Earloop
1.3 Global Medical N95 Face Masks Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Medical N95 Face Masks Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Medical N95 Face Masks Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Medical N95 Face Masks Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Medical N95 Face Masks Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Medical N95 Face Masks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Medical N95 Face Masks Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Medical N95 Face Masks Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Medical N95 Face Masks Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Medical N95 Face Masks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Medical N95 Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Medical N95 Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Medical N95 Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Medical N95 Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Medical N95 Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Medical N95 Face Masks Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Medical N95 Face Masks Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Medical N95 Face Masks Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Medical N95 Face Masks Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Medical N95 Face Masks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Medical N95 Face Masks Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Medical N95 Face Masks Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Medical N95 Face Masks Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Medical N95 Face Masks as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Medical N95 Face Masks Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Medical N95 Face Masks Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Medical N95 Face Masks Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Medical N95 Face Masks Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Medical N95 Face Masks Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Medical N95 Face Masks Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Medical N95 Face Masks Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Medical N95 Face Masks Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Medical N95 Face Masks Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Medical N95 Face Masks Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Medical N95 Face Masks Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Medical N95 Face Masks Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Medical N95 Face Masks by Application
4.1 Medical N95 Face Masks Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Individual
4.1.2 Hospital & Clinic
4.2 Global Medical N95 Face Masks Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Medical N95 Face Masks Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Medical N95 Face Masks Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Medical N95 Face Masks Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Medical N95 Face Masks Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Medical N95 Face Masks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Medical N95 Face Masks Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Medical N95 Face Masks Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Medical N95 Face Masks Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Medical N95 Face Masks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Medical N95 Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Medical N95 Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Medical N95 Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Medical N95 Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Medical N95 Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Medical N95 Face Masks by Country
5.1 North America Medical N95 Face Masks Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Medical N95 Face Masks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Medical N95 Face Masks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Medical N95 Face Masks Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Medical N95 Face Masks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Medical N95 Face Masks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Medical N95 Face Masks by Country
6.1 Europe Medical N95 Face Masks Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Medical N95 Face Masks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Medical N95 Face Masks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Medical N95 Face Masks Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Medical N95 Face Masks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Medical N95 Face Masks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Medical N95 Face Masks by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Medical N95 Face Masks Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Medical N95 Face Masks Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Medical N95 Face Masks Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Medical N95 Face Masks Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Medical N95 Face Masks Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Medical N95 Face Masks Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Medical N95 Face Masks by Country
8.1 Latin America Medical N95 Face Masks Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Medical N95 Face Masks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Medical N95 Face Masks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Medical N95 Face Masks Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Medical N95 Face Masks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Medical N95 Face Masks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Medical N95 Face Masks by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Medical N95 Face Masks Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Medical N95 Face Masks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Medical N95 Face Masks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Medical N95 Face Masks Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Medical N95 Face Masks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Medical N95 Face Masks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Medical N95 Face Masks Business
10.1 3M
10.1.1 3M Corporation Information
10.1.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 3M Medical N95 Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 3M Medical N95 Face Masks Products Offered
10.1.5 3M Recent Development
10.2 Honeywell
10.2.1 Honeywell Corporation Information
10.2.2 Honeywell Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Honeywell Medical N95 Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 3M Medical N95 Face Masks Products Offered
10.2.5 Honeywell Recent Development
10.3 Kimberly-clark
10.3.1 Kimberly-clark Corporation Information
10.3.2 Kimberly-clark Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Kimberly-clark Medical N95 Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Kimberly-clark Medical N95 Face Masks Products Offered
10.3.5 Kimberly-clark Recent Development
10.4 Makrite
10.4.1 Makrite Corporation Information
10.4.2 Makrite Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Makrite Medical N95 Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Makrite Medical N95 Face Masks Products Offered
10.4.5 Makrite Recent Development
10.5 Cardinal Health
10.5.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information
10.5.2 Cardinal Health Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Cardinal Health Medical N95 Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Cardinal Health Medical N95 Face Masks Products Offered
10.5.5 Cardinal Health Recent Development
10.6 DACH
10.6.1 DACH Corporation Information
10.6.2 DACH Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 DACH Medical N95 Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 DACH Medical N95 Face Masks Products Offered
10.6.5 DACH Recent Development
10.7 KOWA
10.7.1 KOWA Corporation Information
10.7.2 KOWA Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 KOWA Medical N95 Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 KOWA Medical N95 Face Masks Products Offered
10.7.5 KOWA Recent Development
10.8 Ansell
10.8.1 Ansell Corporation Information
10.8.2 Ansell Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Ansell Medical N95 Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Ansell Medical N95 Face Masks Products Offered
10.8.5 Ansell Recent Development
10.9 Hakugen
10.9.1 Hakugen Corporation Information
10.9.2 Hakugen Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Hakugen Medical N95 Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Hakugen Medical N95 Face Masks Products Offered
10.9.5 Hakugen Recent Development
10.10 Te Yin
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Medical N95 Face Masks Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Te Yin Medical N95 Face Masks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Te Yin Recent Development
10.11 Shanghai Dasheng
10.11.1 Shanghai Dasheng Corporation Information
10.11.2 Shanghai Dasheng Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Shanghai Dasheng Medical N95 Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Shanghai Dasheng Medical N95 Face Masks Products Offered
10.11.5 Shanghai Dasheng Recent Development
10.12 Uvex
10.12.1 Uvex Corporation Information
10.12.2 Uvex Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Uvex Medical N95 Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Uvex Medical N95 Face Masks Products Offered
10.12.5 Uvex Recent Development
10.13 Japan Vilene
10.13.1 Japan Vilene Corporation Information
10.13.2 Japan Vilene Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Japan Vilene Medical N95 Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Japan Vilene Medical N95 Face Masks Products Offered
10.13.5 Japan Vilene Recent Development
10.14 CM
10.14.1 CM Corporation Information
10.14.2 CM Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 CM Medical N95 Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 CM Medical N95 Face Masks Products Offered
10.14.5 CM Recent Development
10.15 Gerson
10.15.1 Gerson Corporation Information
10.15.2 Gerson Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Gerson Medical N95 Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Gerson Medical N95 Face Masks Products Offered
10.15.5 Gerson Recent Development
10.16 Yuanqin
10.16.1 Yuanqin Corporation Information
10.16.2 Yuanqin Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Yuanqin Medical N95 Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Yuanqin Medical N95 Face Masks Products Offered
10.16.5 Yuanqin Recent Development
10.17 Owens & Minor
10.17.1 Owens & Minor Corporation Information
10.17.2 Owens & Minor Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Owens & Minor Medical N95 Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Owens & Minor Medical N95 Face Masks Products Offered
10.17.5 Owens & Minor Recent Development
10.18 Moldex-Metric
10.18.1 Moldex-Metric Corporation Information
10.18.2 Moldex-Metric Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Moldex-Metric Medical N95 Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Moldex-Metric Medical N95 Face Masks Products Offered
10.18.5 Moldex-Metric Recent Development
10.19 Winner
10.19.1 Winner Corporation Information
10.19.2 Winner Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Winner Medical N95 Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Winner Medical N95 Face Masks Products Offered
10.19.5 Winner Recent Development
10.20 Jiangyin Chang-hung
10.20.1 Jiangyin Chang-hung Corporation Information
10.20.2 Jiangyin Chang-hung Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Jiangyin Chang-hung Medical N95 Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Jiangyin Chang-hung Medical N95 Face Masks Products Offered
10.20.5 Jiangyin Chang-hung Recent Development
10.21 Suzhou Sanical
10.21.1 Suzhou Sanical Corporation Information
10.21.2 Suzhou Sanical Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Suzhou Sanical Medical N95 Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Suzhou Sanical Medical N95 Face Masks Products Offered
10.21.5 Suzhou Sanical Recent Development
10.22 McKesson
10.22.1 McKesson Corporation Information
10.22.2 McKesson Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 McKesson Medical N95 Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 McKesson Medical N95 Face Masks Products Offered
10.22.5 McKesson Recent Development
10.23 Alpha Pro Tech
10.23.1 Alpha Pro Tech Corporation Information
10.23.2 Alpha Pro Tech Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Alpha Pro Tech Medical N95 Face Masks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Alpha Pro Tech Medical N95 Face Masks Products Offered
10.23.5 Alpha Pro Tech Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Medical N95 Face Masks Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Medical N95 Face Masks Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Medical N95 Face Masks Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Medical N95 Face Masks Distributors
12.3 Medical N95 Face Masks Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
