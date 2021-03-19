Medical Marijuana Market Improvement, Orientation and Forecast from 2021-2027 |Scotts Miracle-Gro, Canopy Growth, GW Pharmaceuticals

The report titled Global Medical Marijuana Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Medical Marijuana market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Medical Marijuana market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Medical Marijuana market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Medical Marijuana market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Medical Marijuana report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2831300/global-medical-marijuana-sales-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Medical Marijuana report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Medical Marijuana market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Medical Marijuana market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Medical Marijuana market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Medical Marijuana market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Medical Marijuana market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Scotts Miracle-Gro, Canopy Growth, GW Pharmaceuticals, Aurora Cannabis, Aphria, MedReLeaf, Insys Therapeutics, Sprott, CanniMed Therapeutics, Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF

Market Segmentation by Product: , Dried Flower, Oils + Concentrates, Softgel Capsules



Market Segmentation by Application: Muscle Spasms, Nausea (from cancer chemotherapy), Chronic Illness (HIV/Nerve Pain), Seizure Disorders, Crohn’s Disease



The Medical Marijuana Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Medical Marijuana market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Medical Marijuana market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Medical Marijuana market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Medical Marijuana industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Medical Marijuana market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Medical Marijuana market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Medical Marijuana market?

Request for customization in Report:https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2831300/global-medical-marijuana-sales-market

Table of Contents:

1 Medical Marijuana Market Overview

1.1 Medical Marijuana Product Scope

1.2 Medical Marijuana Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Medical Marijuana Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Dried Flower

1.2.3 Oils + Concentrates

1.2.4 Softgel Capsules

1.3 Medical Marijuana Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Medical Marijuana Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Muscle Spasms

1.3.3 Nausea (from cancer chemotherapy)

1.3.4 Chronic Illness (HIV/Nerve Pain)

1.3.5 Seizure Disorders

1.3.6 Crohn’s Disease

1.4 Medical Marijuana Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Medical Marijuana Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Medical Marijuana Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Medical Marijuana Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Medical Marijuana Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Medical Marijuana Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Medical Marijuana Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Medical Marijuana Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Medical Marijuana Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Medical Marijuana Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Medical Marijuana Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Medical Marijuana Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Medical Marijuana Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Medical Marijuana Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Medical Marijuana Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Medical Marijuana Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Medical Marijuana Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Medical Marijuana Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Medical Marijuana Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Medical Marijuana Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Medical Marijuana Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Medical Marijuana Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Medical Marijuana as of 2020)

3.4 Global Medical Marijuana Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Medical Marijuana Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Medical Marijuana Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Medical Marijuana Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Medical Marijuana Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Medical Marijuana Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Medical Marijuana Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Medical Marijuana Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Medical Marijuana Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Medical Marijuana Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Medical Marijuana Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Medical Marijuana Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Medical Marijuana Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Medical Marijuana Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Medical Marijuana Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Medical Marijuana Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Medical Marijuana Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Medical Marijuana Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Medical Marijuana Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Medical Marijuana Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Medical Marijuana Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Medical Marijuana Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Medical Marijuana Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Medical Marijuana Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Medical Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Medical Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Medical Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Medical Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Medical Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Medical Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Medical Marijuana Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Medical Marijuana Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Medical Marijuana Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Medical Marijuana Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Medical Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Medical Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Medical Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Medical Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 128 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 128 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Medical Marijuana Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Medical Marijuana Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Medical Marijuana Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Medical Marijuana Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Medical Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Medical Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Medical Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Medical Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 155 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 155 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Medical Marijuana Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Medical Marijuana Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Medical Marijuana Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Medical Marijuana Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Medical Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Medical Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Medical Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Medical Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Medical Marijuana Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Medical Marijuana Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Medical Marijuana Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Medical Marijuana Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Medical Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Medical Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Medical Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Medical Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Medical Marijuana Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Medical Marijuana Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Medical Marijuana Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Medical Marijuana Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Medical Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Medical Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Medical Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Medical Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Medical Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Medical Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Medical Marijuana Business

12.1 Scotts Miracle-Gro

12.1.1 Scotts Miracle-Gro Corporation Information

12.1.2 Scotts Miracle-Gro Business Overview

12.1.3 Scotts Miracle-Gro Medical Marijuana Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Scotts Miracle-Gro Medical Marijuana Products Offered

12.1.5 Scotts Miracle-Gro Recent Development

12.2 Canopy Growth

12.2.1 Canopy Growth Corporation Information

12.2.2 Canopy Growth Business Overview

12.2.3 Canopy Growth Medical Marijuana Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Canopy Growth Medical Marijuana Products Offered

12.2.5 Canopy Growth Recent Development

12.3 GW Pharmaceuticals

12.3.1 GW Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

12.3.2 GW Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

12.3.3 GW Pharmaceuticals Medical Marijuana Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 GW Pharmaceuticals Medical Marijuana Products Offered

12.3.5 GW Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

12.4 Aurora Cannabis

12.4.1 Aurora Cannabis Corporation Information

12.4.2 Aurora Cannabis Business Overview

12.4.3 Aurora Cannabis Medical Marijuana Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Aurora Cannabis Medical Marijuana Products Offered

12.4.5 Aurora Cannabis Recent Development

12.5 Aphria

12.5.1 Aphria Corporation Information

12.5.2 Aphria Business Overview

12.5.3 Aphria Medical Marijuana Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Aphria Medical Marijuana Products Offered

12.5.5 Aphria Recent Development

12.6 MedReLeaf

12.6.1 MedReLeaf Corporation Information

12.6.2 MedReLeaf Business Overview

12.6.3 MedReLeaf Medical Marijuana Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 MedReLeaf Medical Marijuana Products Offered

12.6.5 MedReLeaf Recent Development

12.7 Insys Therapeutics

12.7.1 Insys Therapeutics Corporation Information

12.7.2 Insys Therapeutics Business Overview

12.7.3 Insys Therapeutics Medical Marijuana Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Insys Therapeutics Medical Marijuana Products Offered

12.7.5 Insys Therapeutics Recent Development

12.8 Sprott

12.8.1 Sprott Corporation Information

12.8.2 Sprott Business Overview

12.8.3 Sprott Medical Marijuana Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Sprott Medical Marijuana Products Offered

12.8.5 Sprott Recent Development

12.9 CanniMed Therapeutics

12.9.1 CanniMed Therapeutics Corporation Information

12.9.2 CanniMed Therapeutics Business Overview

12.9.3 CanniMed Therapeutics Medical Marijuana Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 CanniMed Therapeutics Medical Marijuana Products Offered

12.9.5 CanniMed Therapeutics Recent Development

12.10 Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF

12.10.1 Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Corporation Information

12.10.2 Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Business Overview

12.10.3 Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Medical Marijuana Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Medical Marijuana Products Offered

12.10.5 Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Recent Development 13 Medical Marijuana Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Medical Marijuana Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Medical Marijuana

13.4 Medical Marijuana Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Medical Marijuana Distributors List

14.3 Medical Marijuana Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Medical Marijuana Market Trends

15.2 Medical Marijuana Drivers

15.3 Medical Marijuana Market Challenges

15.4 Medical Marijuana Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/f81d6eeeb5a2f59dd8df888f35e27d84,0,1,global-medical-marijuana-sales-market

About Us:

About Us:QYResearch provides Market Research Reports for clients all over the world. As of now, QYResearch data as following:

62000 + Clients(cover 100% the world strong 500 companies and most industries’ leading players such as TOP5 players)

7800 + Experts(most of them with more than 15 years’ experience in their industry and professional knowledge both in market and technology)

300 + Data Base(40% government related data base, 30% third part data base, 10% international agencies data base, 30% technology and market data base)

2 Million + Reports(cover almost all industries and most detailed products such as product model level research reports, where you can find all what you need in one shop)

1000 + Custom Research Projects(most clients need custom research service and QYResearch keeps offering good and depth service for them)

30 + Roles Data Interview Checking System(only QYResearch uses such interview system with more than 30 roles in order to confirm the data reliability)13 + Years focus market research and continues to support the client success.