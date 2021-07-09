Medical Low-value Consumables Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2027 | Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Royal Philips, GE Healthcare

“

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Royal Philips, GE Healthcare, Fresenius, Siemens Healthineers, Roche Group, Cardinal Health, Danaher, ZhenDe, Allmed Medical, PW MedTech, 3L, 3M, Honeywell, Shanghai Dasheng, Yuanqin, Winner, Blue Sail

By Types:

Medical Hygiene Materials and Dressings

Medical Polymer Materials

Injection Puncture

Medical Supplies

Medical Disinfection

Others



By Applications:

Hospital

Clinic

Others







Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Medical Low-value Consumables

1.1 Medical Low-value Consumables Market Overview

1.1.1 Medical Low-value Consumables Product Scope

1.1.2 Medical Low-value Consumables Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Medical Low-value Consumables Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Medical Low-value Consumables Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Medical Low-value Consumables Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Medical Low-value Consumables Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Medical Low-value Consumables Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Medical Low-value Consumables Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Medical Low-value Consumables Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Low-value Consumables Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Medical Low-value Consumables Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Medical Low-value Consumables Market Size (2016-2027)

2 Medical Low-value Consumables Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Medical Low-value Consumables Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Medical Low-value Consumables Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Medical Low-value Consumables Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Medical Hygiene Materials and Dressings

2.5 Medical Polymer Materials

2.6 Injection Puncture

2.7 Medical Supplies

2.8 Medical Disinfection

2.9 Others

3 Medical Low-value Consumables Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Medical Low-value Consumables Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Medical Low-value Consumables Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Medical Low-value Consumables Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Hospital

3.5 Clinic

3.6 Others

4 Medical Low-value Consumables Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Medical Low-value Consumables Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Medical Low-value Consumables as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Medical Low-value Consumables Market

4.4 Global Top Players Medical Low-value Consumables Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Medical Low-value Consumables Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Medical Low-value Consumables Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Medtronic

5.1.1 Medtronic Profile

5.1.2 Medtronic Main Business

5.1.3 Medtronic Medical Low-value Consumables Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Medtronic Medical Low-value Consumables Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Medtronic Recent Developments

5.2 Johnson & Johnson

5.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Profile

5.2.2 Johnson & Johnson Main Business

5.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Medical Low-value Consumables Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Johnson & Johnson Medical Low-value Consumables Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments

5.3 Royal Philips

5.5.1 Royal Philips Profile

5.3.2 Royal Philips Main Business

5.3.3 Royal Philips Medical Low-value Consumables Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Royal Philips Medical Low-value Consumables Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 GE Healthcare Recent Developments

5.4 GE Healthcare

5.4.1 GE Healthcare Profile

5.4.2 GE Healthcare Main Business

5.4.3 GE Healthcare Medical Low-value Consumables Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 GE Healthcare Medical Low-value Consumables Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 GE Healthcare Recent Developments

5.5 Fresenius

5.5.1 Fresenius Profile

5.5.2 Fresenius Main Business

5.5.3 Fresenius Medical Low-value Consumables Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Fresenius Medical Low-value Consumables Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Fresenius Recent Developments

5.6 Siemens Healthineers

5.6.1 Siemens Healthineers Profile

5.6.2 Siemens Healthineers Main Business

5.6.3 Siemens Healthineers Medical Low-value Consumables Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Siemens Healthineers Medical Low-value Consumables Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Developments

5.7 Roche Group

5.7.1 Roche Group Profile

5.7.2 Roche Group Main Business

5.7.3 Roche Group Medical Low-value Consumables Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Roche Group Medical Low-value Consumables Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Roche Group Recent Developments

5.8 Cardinal Health

5.8.1 Cardinal Health Profile

5.8.2 Cardinal Health Main Business

5.8.3 Cardinal Health Medical Low-value Consumables Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Cardinal Health Medical Low-value Consumables Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Cardinal Health Recent Developments

5.9 Danaher

5.9.1 Danaher Profile

5.9.2 Danaher Main Business

5.9.3 Danaher Medical Low-value Consumables Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Danaher Medical Low-value Consumables Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Danaher Recent Developments

5.10 ZhenDe

5.10.1 ZhenDe Profile

5.10.2 ZhenDe Main Business

5.10.3 ZhenDe Medical Low-value Consumables Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 ZhenDe Medical Low-value Consumables Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 ZhenDe Recent Developments

5.11 Allmed Medical

5.11.1 Allmed Medical Profile

5.11.2 Allmed Medical Main Business

5.11.3 Allmed Medical Medical Low-value Consumables Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Allmed Medical Medical Low-value Consumables Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Allmed Medical Recent Developments

5.12 PW MedTech

5.12.1 PW MedTech Profile

5.12.2 PW MedTech Main Business

5.12.3 PW MedTech Medical Low-value Consumables Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 PW MedTech Medical Low-value Consumables Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 PW MedTech Recent Developments

5.13 3L

5.13.1 3L Profile

5.13.2 3L Main Business

5.13.3 3L Medical Low-value Consumables Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 3L Medical Low-value Consumables Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 3L Recent Developments

5.14 3M

5.14.1 3M Profile

5.14.2 3M Main Business

5.14.3 3M Medical Low-value Consumables Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 3M Medical Low-value Consumables Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 3M Recent Developments

5.15 Honeywell

5.15.1 Honeywell Profile

5.15.2 Honeywell Main Business

5.15.3 Honeywell Medical Low-value Consumables Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Honeywell Medical Low-value Consumables Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Honeywell Recent Developments

5.16 Shanghai Dasheng

5.16.1 Shanghai Dasheng Profile

5.16.2 Shanghai Dasheng Main Business

5.16.3 Shanghai Dasheng Medical Low-value Consumables Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Shanghai Dasheng Medical Low-value Consumables Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Shanghai Dasheng Recent Developments

5.17 Yuanqin

5.17.1 Yuanqin Profile

5.17.2 Yuanqin Main Business

5.17.3 Yuanqin Medical Low-value Consumables Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Yuanqin Medical Low-value Consumables Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Yuanqin Recent Developments

5.18 Winner

5.18.1 Winner Profile

5.18.2 Winner Main Business

5.18.3 Winner Medical Low-value Consumables Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Winner Medical Low-value Consumables Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Winner Recent Developments

5.19 Blue Sail

5.19.1 Blue Sail Profile

5.19.2 Blue Sail Main Business

5.19.3 Blue Sail Medical Low-value Consumables Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Blue Sail Medical Low-value Consumables Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Blue Sail Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Medical Low-value Consumables Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Medical Low-value Consumables Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Low-value Consumables Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Medical Low-value Consumables Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Medical Low-value Consumables Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Medical Low-value Consumables Market Dynamics

11.1 Medical Low-value Consumables Industry Trends

11.2 Medical Low-value Consumables Market Drivers

11.3 Medical Low-value Consumables Market Challenges

11.4 Medical Low-value Consumables Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

