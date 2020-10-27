Medical Imaging Systems Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems, Hitachi, Carestream Health

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Medical Imaging Systems market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Medical Imaging Systems market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Medical Imaging Systems report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Medical Imaging Systems report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Medical Imaging Systems market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Medical Imaging Systems market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Medical Imaging Systems market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Medical Imaging Systems market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Medical Imaging Systems market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Medical Imaging Systems Market Research Report: GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems, Hitachi, Carestream Health, Esaote, Hologic, Fujifilm, Samsung Medison, Shimadzu Corporation

Types: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

X-Ray Imaging Systems

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems

Ultrasound Imaging Systems

Nuclear Imaging Systems

Mammography Systems



Applications: Obstetrics/Gynecology (OB/GYN) Health

Orthopedics and Musculoskeletal

Neuro and Spine

Cardiovascular and Thoracic

General Imaging

Breast Health



The Medical Imaging Systems Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Medical Imaging Systems market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Medical Imaging Systems market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Medical Imaging Systems market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Medical Imaging Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Medical Imaging Systems market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Medical Imaging Systems market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Medical Imaging Systems market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Medical Imaging Systems Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Medical Imaging Systems Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Medical Imaging Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

1.4.3 X-Ray Imaging Systems

1.4.4 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems

1.4.5 Ultrasound Imaging Systems

1.4.6 Nuclear Imaging Systems

1.4.7 Mammography Systems

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Medical Imaging Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Obstetrics/Gynecology (OB/GYN) Health

1.5.3 Orthopedics and Musculoskeletal

1.5.4 Neuro and Spine

1.5.5 Cardiovascular and Thoracic

1.5.6 General Imaging

1.5.7 Breast Health

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Medical Imaging Systems Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Medical Imaging Systems Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Medical Imaging Systems Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Medical Imaging Systems Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Medical Imaging Systems, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Medical Imaging Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Medical Imaging Systems Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Medical Imaging Systems Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Medical Imaging Systems Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Medical Imaging Systems Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Medical Imaging Systems Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Medical Imaging Systems Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Medical Imaging Systems Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Medical Imaging Systems Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Medical Imaging Systems Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Medical Imaging Systems Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Medical Imaging Systems Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Medical Imaging Systems Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Medical Imaging Systems Production by Regions

4.1 Global Medical Imaging Systems Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Medical Imaging Systems Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Medical Imaging Systems Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Medical Imaging Systems Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Medical Imaging Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Medical Imaging Systems Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Medical Imaging Systems Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Medical Imaging Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Medical Imaging Systems Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Medical Imaging Systems Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Medical Imaging Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Medical Imaging Systems Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Medical Imaging Systems Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Medical Imaging Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Medical Imaging Systems Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Medical Imaging Systems Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Medical Imaging Systems Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Medical Imaging Systems Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Medical Imaging Systems Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Medical Imaging Systems Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Medical Imaging Systems Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Medical Imaging Systems Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Medical Imaging Systems Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Medical Imaging Systems Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Medical Imaging Systems Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Medical Imaging Systems Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Medical Imaging Systems Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Imaging Systems Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Imaging Systems Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Medical Imaging Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Medical Imaging Systems Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Medical Imaging Systems Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Medical Imaging Systems Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Medical Imaging Systems Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Medical Imaging Systems Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Medical Imaging Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Medical Imaging Systems Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Medical Imaging Systems Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Medical Imaging Systems Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Medical Imaging Systems Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 GE Healthcare

8.1.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

8.1.2 GE Healthcare Overview

8.1.3 GE Healthcare Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 GE Healthcare Product Description

8.1.5 GE Healthcare Related Developments

8.2 Siemens Healthcare

8.2.1 Siemens Healthcare Corporation Information

8.2.2 Siemens Healthcare Overview

8.2.3 Siemens Healthcare Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Siemens Healthcare Product Description

8.2.5 Siemens Healthcare Related Developments

8.3 Canon Medical Systems

8.3.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation Information

8.3.2 Canon Medical Systems Overview

8.3.3 Canon Medical Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Canon Medical Systems Product Description

8.3.5 Canon Medical Systems Related Developments

8.4 Hitachi

8.4.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

8.4.2 Hitachi Overview

8.4.3 Hitachi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Hitachi Product Description

8.4.5 Hitachi Related Developments

8.5 Carestream Health

8.5.1 Carestream Health Corporation Information

8.5.2 Carestream Health Overview

8.5.3 Carestream Health Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Carestream Health Product Description

8.5.5 Carestream Health Related Developments

8.6 Esaote

8.6.1 Esaote Corporation Information

8.6.2 Esaote Overview

8.6.3 Esaote Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Esaote Product Description

8.6.5 Esaote Related Developments

8.7 Hologic

8.7.1 Hologic Corporation Information

8.7.2 Hologic Overview

8.7.3 Hologic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Hologic Product Description

8.7.5 Hologic Related Developments

8.8 Fujifilm

8.8.1 Fujifilm Corporation Information

8.8.2 Fujifilm Overview

8.8.3 Fujifilm Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Fujifilm Product Description

8.8.5 Fujifilm Related Developments

8.9 Samsung Medison

8.9.1 Samsung Medison Corporation Information

8.9.2 Samsung Medison Overview

8.9.3 Samsung Medison Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Samsung Medison Product Description

8.9.5 Samsung Medison Related Developments

8.10 Shimadzu Corporation

8.10.1 Shimadzu Corporation Corporation Information

8.10.2 Shimadzu Corporation Overview

8.10.3 Shimadzu Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Shimadzu Corporation Product Description

8.10.5 Shimadzu Corporation Related Developments

9 Medical Imaging Systems Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Medical Imaging Systems Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Medical Imaging Systems Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Medical Imaging Systems Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Medical Imaging Systems Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Medical Imaging Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Medical Imaging Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Medical Imaging Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Medical Imaging Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Medical Imaging Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Medical Imaging Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Medical Imaging Systems Sales Channels

11.2.2 Medical Imaging Systems Distributors

11.3 Medical Imaging Systems Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Medical Imaging Systems Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Medical Imaging Systems Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Medical Imaging Systems Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”