Medical Image Management Market Analysis, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Mckesson, General Electric, Fujifilm Holdings

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Medical Image Management Market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Medical Image Management market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Medical Image Management report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Medical Image Management report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Medical Image Management market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Medical Image Management market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Medical Image Management market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Medical Image Management market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Medical Image Management market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Medical Image Management Market Research Report: Mckesson, General Electric, Fujifilm Holdings, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Carestream Health, Bridgehead Software, Novarad

Medical Image Management Market Types: Medical Image Management System

Vendor Neutral Archive

Application-Independent Clinical Archive



Medical Image Management Market Applications: Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

ASC



The Medical Image Management Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Medical Image Management market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Medical Image Management market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Medical Image Management market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Medical Image Management industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Medical Image Management market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Medical Image Management market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Medical Image Management market?

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Medical Image Management

1.1 Medical Image Management Market Overview

1.1.1 Medical Image Management Product Scope

1.1.2 Medical Image Management Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Medical Image Management Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Medical Image Management Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Medical Image Management Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Medical Image Management Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Medical Image Management Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Medical Image Management Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Medical Image Management Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Image Management Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Medical Image Management Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Medical Image Management Market Size (2016-2027)

2 Medical Image Management Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Medical Image Management Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Medical Image Management Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Medical Image Management Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Medical Image Management System

2.5 Vendor Neutral Archive

2.6 Application-Independent Clinical Archive

3 Medical Image Management Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Medical Image Management Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Medical Image Management Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Medical Image Management Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Hospitals

3.5 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

3.6 ASC

4 Medical Image Management Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Medical Image Management Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Medical Image Management as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Medical Image Management Market

4.4 Global Top Players Medical Image Management Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Medical Image Management Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Medical Image Management Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Mckesson

5.1.1 Mckesson Profile

5.1.2 Mckesson Main Business

5.1.3 Mckesson Medical Image Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Mckesson Medical Image Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Mckesson Recent Developments

5.2 General Electric

5.2.1 General Electric Profile

5.2.2 General Electric Main Business

5.2.3 General Electric Medical Image Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 General Electric Medical Image Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 General Electric Recent Developments

5.3 Fujifilm Holdings

5.3.1 Fujifilm Holdings Profile

5.3.2 Fujifilm Holdings Main Business

5.3.3 Fujifilm Holdings Medical Image Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Fujifilm Holdings Medical Image Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Merge Healthcare Incorporated Recent Developments

5.4 Merge Healthcare Incorporated

5.4.1 Merge Healthcare Incorporated Profile

5.4.2 Merge Healthcare Incorporated Main Business

5.4.3 Merge Healthcare Incorporated Medical Image Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Merge Healthcare Incorporated Medical Image Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Merge Healthcare Incorporated Recent Developments

5.5 Agfa-Gevaert Group

5.5.1 Agfa-Gevaert Group Profile

5.5.2 Agfa-Gevaert Group Main Business

5.5.3 Agfa-Gevaert Group Medical Image Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Agfa-Gevaert Group Medical Image Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Agfa-Gevaert Group Recent Developments

5.6 Philips Healthcare

5.6.1 Philips Healthcare Profile

5.6.2 Philips Healthcare Main Business

5.6.3 Philips Healthcare Medical Image Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Philips Healthcare Medical Image Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Developments

5.7 Siemens Healthcare

5.7.1 Siemens Healthcare Profile

5.7.2 Siemens Healthcare Main Business

5.7.3 Siemens Healthcare Medical Image Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Siemens Healthcare Medical Image Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Developments

5.8 Carestream Health

5.8.1 Carestream Health Profile

5.8.2 Carestream Health Main Business

5.8.3 Carestream Health Medical Image Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Carestream Health Medical Image Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Carestream Health Recent Developments

5.9 Bridgehead Software

5.9.1 Bridgehead Software Profile

5.9.2 Bridgehead Software Main Business

5.9.3 Bridgehead Software Medical Image Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Bridgehead Software Medical Image Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Bridgehead Software Recent Developments

5.10 Novarad

5.10.1 Novarad Profile

5.10.2 Novarad Main Business

5.10.3 Novarad Medical Image Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Novarad Medical Image Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Novarad Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Medical Image Management Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Medical Image Management Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Image Management Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Medical Image Management Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Medical Image Management Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Medical Image Management Market Dynamics

11.1 Medical Image Management Industry Trends

11.2 Medical Image Management Market Drivers

11.3 Medical Image Management Market Challenges

11.4 Medical Image Management Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

