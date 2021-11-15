Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Market Overview, Trend Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2027 | Bruce Power, Rosatom, China National Nuclear Corporation

“Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Medical-grade Cobalt-60 report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Medical-grade Cobalt-60 market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Medical-grade Cobalt-60 market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Medical-grade Cobalt-60 market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Medical-grade Cobalt-60 market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Medical-grade Cobalt-60 market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Bruce Power, Rosatom, China National Nuclear Corporation, Eckert & Ziegler

Market Segmentation by Product:

High Specific Activity Cobalt-60

General Cobalt-60

Market Segmentation by Application:

Medical Devices

Medical Radiotherapy

Others

The Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Medical-grade Cobalt-60 market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Medical-grade Cobalt-60 market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Medical-grade Cobalt-60

1.2 Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 High Specific Activity Cobalt-60

1.2.3 General Cobalt-60

1.3 Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Medical Devices

1.3.3 Medical Radiotherapy

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Production

3.4.1 North America Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Production

3.5.1 Europe Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Production

3.6.1 China Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Production

3.7.1 Japan Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Bruce Power

7.1.1 Bruce Power Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Corporation Information

7.1.2 Bruce Power Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Bruce Power Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Bruce Power Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Bruce Power Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Rosatom

7.2.1 Rosatom Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Corporation Information

7.2.2 Rosatom Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Rosatom Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Rosatom Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Rosatom Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 China National Nuclear Corporation

7.3.1 China National Nuclear Corporation Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Corporation Information

7.3.2 China National Nuclear Corporation Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Product Portfolio

7.3.3 China National Nuclear Corporation Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 China National Nuclear Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 China National Nuclear Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Eckert & Ziegler

7.4.1 Eckert & Ziegler Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Corporation Information

7.4.2 Eckert & Ziegler Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Eckert & Ziegler Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Eckert & Ziegler Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Eckert & Ziegler Recent Developments/Updates

8 Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Medical-grade Cobalt-60

8.4 Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Distributors List

9.3 Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Industry Trends

10.2 Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Growth Drivers

10.3 Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Market Challenges

10.4 Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Medical-grade Cobalt-60 by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Medical-grade Cobalt-60 Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Medical-grade Cobalt-60

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Medical-grade Cobalt-60 by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Medical-grade Cobalt-60 by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Medical-grade Cobalt-60 by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Medical-grade Cobalt-60 by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Medical-grade Cobalt-60 by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Medical-grade Cobalt-60 by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Medical-grade Cobalt-60 by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Medical-grade Cobalt-60 by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

