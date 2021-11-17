Medical Gas and Equipment Market Research (2015-2027): In-Depth Assessment Of The Growth And Other Aspects | Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., The Linde Group

“

The report titled Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Medical Gas and Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Medical Gas and Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Medical Gas and Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Medical Gas and Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Medical Gas and Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Medical Gas and Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Medical Gas and Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Medical Gas and Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Medical Gas and Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Medical Gas and Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Medical Gas and Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., The Linde Group, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp., SOL-SpA, Air Liquide, Praxair, Inc., Atlas Copco, Messer Group, GCE Holding AB

Market Segmentation by Product:

Oxygen

Nitrous Oxide

Carbon Dioxide

Gas Mixture

Vacuum System

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospital

Home Healthcare



The Medical Gas and Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Medical Gas and Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Medical Gas and Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Medical Gas and Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Medical Gas and Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Medical Gas and Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Medical Gas and Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Medical Gas and Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Medical Gas and Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Medical Gas and Equipment

1.2 Medical Gas and Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Oxygen

1.2.3 Nitrous Oxide

1.2.4 Carbon Dioxide

1.2.5 Gas Mixture

1.2.6 Vacuum System

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Medical Gas and Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Home Healthcare

1.4 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Medical Gas and Equipment Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Medical Gas and Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Medical Gas and Equipment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Medical Gas and Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Medical Gas and Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Medical Gas and Equipment Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Medical Gas and Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Medical Gas and Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Medical Gas and Equipment Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Medical Gas and Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Medical Gas and Equipment Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Medical Gas and Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Medical Gas and Equipment Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Medical Gas and Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Medical Gas and Equipment Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Medical Gas and Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Gas and Equipment Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

6.1.1 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Corporation Information

6.1.2 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Medical Gas and Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Medical Gas and Equipment Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 The Linde Group

6.2.1 The Linde Group Corporation Information

6.2.2 The Linde Group Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 The Linde Group Medical Gas and Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 The Linde Group Medical Gas and Equipment Product Portfolio

6.2.5 The Linde Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.

6.3.1 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. Corporation Information

6.3.2 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. Medical Gas and Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. Medical Gas and Equipment Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 SOL-SpA

6.4.1 SOL-SpA Corporation Information

6.4.2 SOL-SpA Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 SOL-SpA Medical Gas and Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 SOL-SpA Medical Gas and Equipment Product Portfolio

6.4.5 SOL-SpA Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Air Liquide

6.5.1 Air Liquide Corporation Information

6.5.2 Air Liquide Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Air Liquide Medical Gas and Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Air Liquide Medical Gas and Equipment Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Air Liquide Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Praxair, Inc.

6.6.1 Praxair, Inc. Corporation Information

6.6.2 Praxair, Inc. Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Praxair, Inc. Medical Gas and Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Praxair, Inc. Medical Gas and Equipment Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Praxair, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Atlas Copco

6.6.1 Atlas Copco Corporation Information

6.6.2 Atlas Copco Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Atlas Copco Medical Gas and Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Atlas Copco Medical Gas and Equipment Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Atlas Copco Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Messer Group

6.8.1 Messer Group Corporation Information

6.8.2 Messer Group Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Messer Group Medical Gas and Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Messer Group Medical Gas and Equipment Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Messer Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 GCE Holding AB

6.9.1 GCE Holding AB Corporation Information

6.9.2 GCE Holding AB Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 GCE Holding AB Medical Gas and Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 GCE Holding AB Medical Gas and Equipment Product Portfolio

6.9.5 GCE Holding AB Recent Developments/Updates

7 Medical Gas and Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Medical Gas and Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Medical Gas and Equipment

7.4 Medical Gas and Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Medical Gas and Equipment Distributors List

8.3 Medical Gas and Equipment Customers

9 Medical Gas and Equipment Market Dynamics

9.1 Medical Gas and Equipment Industry Trends

9.2 Medical Gas and Equipment Growth Drivers

9.3 Medical Gas and Equipment Market Challenges

9.4 Medical Gas and Equipment Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Medical Gas and Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Medical Gas and Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Medical Gas and Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Medical Gas and Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Medical Gas and Equipment by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Medical Gas and Equipment by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Medical Gas and Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Medical Gas and Equipment by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Medical Gas and Equipment by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

