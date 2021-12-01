Medical Face Masks Market Outlook 2021: Business overview, Industry insights, Forecast To 2027 | Zhende Medical Group, BYD, 3M

“
The report titled Global Medical Face Masks Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Medical Face Masks market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Medical Face Masks market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Medical Face Masks market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Medical Face Masks market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Medical Face Masks report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Medical Face Masks report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Medical Face Masks market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Medical Face Masks market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Medical Face Masks market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Medical Face Masks market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Medical Face Masks market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Zhende Medical Group, BYD, 3M, Honeywell, Prestige Ameritech, Essity (BSN Medical), SPRO Medical Products (Xiamen), Winner Medical, Kimberly-clark, Owens & Minor, McKesson, KINGFA, Ansell, Cardinal Health, MolnlyckeHealth, China Mask, Moldex-Metric, DASHENG, KOWA, Uvex, Hakugen, Japan Vilene, SuzhouJaneEMedicalTechnology, Jiangxi 3L Medical Products, JIANGSUTEYIN, Unicharm
Market Segmentation by Product:
Medical N95 Face Masks
Medical Surgical Face Masks
General Medical Face Masks
Market Segmentation by Application:
Personal & Home
Hospitals & Clinic
The Medical Face Masks Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Medical Face Masks market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Medical Face Masks market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Medical Face Masks market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Medical Face Masks industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Medical Face Masks market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Medical Face Masks market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Medical Face Masks market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Medical Face Masks Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Medical N95 Face Masks
1.2.3 Medical Surgical Face Masks
1.2.4 General Medical Face Masks
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Medical Face Masks Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Personal & Home
1.3.3 Hospitals & Clinic
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Medical Face Masks Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Medical Face Masks Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Medical Face Masks Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Medical Face Masks Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Medical Face Masks Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Medical Face Masks Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Medical Face Masks Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Medical Face Masks Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Medical Face Masks Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Medical Face Masks Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Medical Face Masks Industry Trends
2.5.1 Medical Face Masks Market Trends
2.5.2 Medical Face Masks Market Drivers
2.5.3 Medical Face Masks Market Challenges
2.5.4 Medical Face Masks Market Restraints
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Medical Face Masks Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Medical Face Masks Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Medical Face Masks Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Medical Face Masks Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Medical Face Masks by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Medical Face Masks Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Medical Face Masks Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Medical Face Masks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Medical Face Masks Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Medical Face Masks as of 2020)
3.4 Global Medical Face Masks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Medical Face Masks Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Medical Face Masks Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Medical Face Masks Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Medical Face Masks Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Medical Face Masks Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Medical Face Masks Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Medical Face Masks Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Medical Face Masks Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Medical Face Masks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Medical Face Masks Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Medical Face Masks Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Medical Face Masks Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Medical Face Masks Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Medical Face Masks Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Medical Face Masks Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Medical Face Masks Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Medical Face Masks Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Medical Face Masks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Medical Face Masks Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Medical Face Masks Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Medical Face Masks Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Medical Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Medical Face Masks Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Medical Face Masks Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Medical Face Masks Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Medical Face Masks Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Medical Face Masks Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Medical Face Masks Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Medical Face Masks Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Medical Face Masks Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Medical Face Masks Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Medical Face Masks Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Medical Face Masks Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Medical Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Medical Face Masks Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Medical Face Masks Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Medical Face Masks Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Medical Face Masks Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Medical Face Masks Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Medical Face Masks Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Medical Face Masks Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Medical Face Masks Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Medical Face Masks Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Medical Face Masks Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Medical Face Masks Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Medical Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Medical Face Masks Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Medical Face Masks Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Medical Face Masks Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Medical Face Masks Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Medical Face Masks Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Medical Face Masks Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Medical Face Masks Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Medical Face Masks Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Medical Face Masks Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Medical Face Masks Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Medical Face Masks Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 China Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Medical Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Medical Face Masks Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Medical Face Masks Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Medical Face Masks Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Medical Face Masks Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Medical Face Masks Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Medical Face Masks Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Medical Face Masks Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Medical Face Masks Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Medical Face Masks Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Medical Face Masks Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Medical Face Masks Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Face Masks Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Face Masks Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Face Masks Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Face Masks Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Face Masks Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Face Masks Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Medical Face Masks Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Face Masks Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Face Masks Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Medical Face Masks Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Face Masks Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Face Masks Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Zhende Medical Group
11.1.1 Zhende Medical Group Corporation Information
11.1.2 Zhende Medical Group Overview
11.1.3 Zhende Medical Group Medical Face Masks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Zhende Medical Group Medical Face Masks Products and Services
11.1.5 Zhende Medical Group Medical Face Masks SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Zhende Medical Group Recent Developments
11.2 BYD
11.2.1 BYD Corporation Information
11.2.2 BYD Overview
11.2.3 BYD Medical Face Masks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 BYD Medical Face Masks Products and Services
11.2.5 BYD Medical Face Masks SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 BYD Recent Developments
11.3 3M
11.3.1 3M Corporation Information
11.3.2 3M Overview
11.3.3 3M Medical Face Masks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 3M Medical Face Masks Products and Services
11.3.5 3M Medical Face Masks SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 3M Recent Developments
11.4 Honeywell
11.4.1 Honeywell Corporation Information
11.4.2 Honeywell Overview
11.4.3 Honeywell Medical Face Masks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Honeywell Medical Face Masks Products and Services
11.4.5 Honeywell Medical Face Masks SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Honeywell Recent Developments
11.5 Prestige Ameritech
11.5.1 Prestige Ameritech Corporation Information
11.5.2 Prestige Ameritech Overview
11.5.3 Prestige Ameritech Medical Face Masks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Prestige Ameritech Medical Face Masks Products and Services
11.5.5 Prestige Ameritech Medical Face Masks SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Prestige Ameritech Recent Developments
11.6 Essity (BSN Medical)
11.6.1 Essity (BSN Medical) Corporation Information
11.6.2 Essity (BSN Medical) Overview
11.6.3 Essity (BSN Medical) Medical Face Masks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Essity (BSN Medical) Medical Face Masks Products and Services
11.6.5 Essity (BSN Medical) Medical Face Masks SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Essity (BSN Medical) Recent Developments
11.7 SPRO Medical Products (Xiamen)
11.7.1 SPRO Medical Products (Xiamen) Corporation Information
11.7.2 SPRO Medical Products (Xiamen) Overview
11.7.3 SPRO Medical Products (Xiamen) Medical Face Masks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 SPRO Medical Products (Xiamen) Medical Face Masks Products and Services
11.7.5 SPRO Medical Products (Xiamen) Medical Face Masks SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 SPRO Medical Products (Xiamen) Recent Developments
11.8 Winner Medical
11.8.1 Winner Medical Corporation Information
11.8.2 Winner Medical Overview
11.8.3 Winner Medical Medical Face Masks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Winner Medical Medical Face Masks Products and Services
11.8.5 Winner Medical Medical Face Masks SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Winner Medical Recent Developments
11.9 Kimberly-clark
11.9.1 Kimberly-clark Corporation Information
11.9.2 Kimberly-clark Overview
11.9.3 Kimberly-clark Medical Face Masks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Kimberly-clark Medical Face Masks Products and Services
11.9.5 Kimberly-clark Medical Face Masks SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Kimberly-clark Recent Developments
11.10 Owens & Minor
11.10.1 Owens & Minor Corporation Information
11.10.2 Owens & Minor Overview
11.10.3 Owens & Minor Medical Face Masks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Owens & Minor Medical Face Masks Products and Services
11.10.5 Owens & Minor Medical Face Masks SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Owens & Minor Recent Developments
11.11 McKesson
11.11.1 McKesson Corporation Information
11.11.2 McKesson Overview
11.11.3 McKesson Medical Face Masks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 McKesson Medical Face Masks Products and Services
11.11.5 McKesson Recent Developments
11.12 KINGFA
11.12.1 KINGFA Corporation Information
11.12.2 KINGFA Overview
11.12.3 KINGFA Medical Face Masks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 KINGFA Medical Face Masks Products and Services
11.12.5 KINGFA Recent Developments
11.13 Ansell
11.13.1 Ansell Corporation Information
11.13.2 Ansell Overview
11.13.3 Ansell Medical Face Masks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Ansell Medical Face Masks Products and Services
11.13.5 Ansell Recent Developments
11.14 Cardinal Health
11.14.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information
11.14.2 Cardinal Health Overview
11.14.3 Cardinal Health Medical Face Masks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Cardinal Health Medical Face Masks Products and Services
11.14.5 Cardinal Health Recent Developments
11.15 MolnlyckeHealth
11.15.1 MolnlyckeHealth Corporation Information
11.15.2 MolnlyckeHealth Overview
11.15.3 MolnlyckeHealth Medical Face Masks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 MolnlyckeHealth Medical Face Masks Products and Services
11.15.5 MolnlyckeHealth Recent Developments
11.16 China Mask
11.16.1 China Mask Corporation Information
11.16.2 China Mask Overview
11.16.3 China Mask Medical Face Masks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 China Mask Medical Face Masks Products and Services
11.16.5 China Mask Recent Developments
11.17 Moldex-Metric
11.17.1 Moldex-Metric Corporation Information
11.17.2 Moldex-Metric Overview
11.17.3 Moldex-Metric Medical Face Masks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 Moldex-Metric Medical Face Masks Products and Services
11.17.5 Moldex-Metric Recent Developments
11.18 DASHENG
11.18.1 DASHENG Corporation Information
11.18.2 DASHENG Overview
11.18.3 DASHENG Medical Face Masks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 DASHENG Medical Face Masks Products and Services
11.18.5 DASHENG Recent Developments
11.19 KOWA
11.19.1 KOWA Corporation Information
11.19.2 KOWA Overview
11.19.3 KOWA Medical Face Masks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 KOWA Medical Face Masks Products and Services
11.19.5 KOWA Recent Developments
11.20 Uvex
11.20.1 Uvex Corporation Information
11.20.2 Uvex Overview
11.20.3 Uvex Medical Face Masks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 Uvex Medical Face Masks Products and Services
11.20.5 Uvex Recent Developments
11.21 Hakugen
11.21.1 Hakugen Corporation Information
11.21.2 Hakugen Overview
11.21.3 Hakugen Medical Face Masks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.21.4 Hakugen Medical Face Masks Products and Services
11.21.5 Hakugen Recent Developments
11.22 Japan Vilene
11.22.1 Japan Vilene Corporation Information
11.22.2 Japan Vilene Overview
11.22.3 Japan Vilene Medical Face Masks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.22.4 Japan Vilene Medical Face Masks Products and Services
11.22.5 Japan Vilene Recent Developments
11.23 SuzhouJaneEMedicalTechnology
11.23.1 SuzhouJaneEMedicalTechnology Corporation Information
11.23.2 SuzhouJaneEMedicalTechnology Overview
11.23.3 SuzhouJaneEMedicalTechnology Medical Face Masks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.23.4 SuzhouJaneEMedicalTechnology Medical Face Masks Products and Services
11.23.5 SuzhouJaneEMedicalTechnology Recent Developments
11.24 Jiangxi 3L Medical Products
11.24.1 Jiangxi 3L Medical Products Corporation Information
11.24.2 Jiangxi 3L Medical Products Overview
11.24.3 Jiangxi 3L Medical Products Medical Face Masks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.24.4 Jiangxi 3L Medical Products Medical Face Masks Products and Services
11.24.5 Jiangxi 3L Medical Products Recent Developments
11.25 JIANGSUTEYIN
11.25.1 JIANGSUTEYIN Corporation Information
11.25.2 JIANGSUTEYIN Overview
11.25.3 JIANGSUTEYIN Medical Face Masks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.25.4 JIANGSUTEYIN Medical Face Masks Products and Services
11.25.5 JIANGSUTEYIN Recent Developments
11.26 Unicharm
11.26.1 Unicharm Corporation Information
11.26.2 Unicharm Overview
11.26.3 Unicharm Medical Face Masks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.26.4 Unicharm Medical Face Masks Products and Services
11.26.5 Unicharm Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Medical Face Masks Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Medical Face Masks Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Medical Face Masks Production Mode & Process
12.4 Medical Face Masks Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Medical Face Masks Sales Channels
12.4.2 Medical Face Masks Distributors
12.5 Medical Face Masks Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
