Medical Exoskeleton Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Cyberdyne, Hocoma, ReWalk Robotics, Ekso Bionics

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Medical Exoskeleton market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Medical Exoskeleton market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Medical Exoskeleton report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Medical Exoskeleton report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Medical Exoskeleton market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Medical Exoskeleton market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Medical Exoskeleton market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Medical Exoskeleton market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Medical Exoskeleton market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Research Report: Cyberdyne, Hocoma, ReWalk Robotics, Ekso Bionics, LockHeed Martin, Parker Hannifin, Interactive Motion Technologies, Panasonic, Myomo, B-TEMIA Inc., Alter G, suitX (US Bionics), Hyundai

Types: Lower

Upper

Full Body



Applications: Rehabilitation Training

Disabled People



The Medical Exoskeleton Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Medical Exoskeleton market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Medical Exoskeleton market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Medical Exoskeleton market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Medical Exoskeleton industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Medical Exoskeleton market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Medical Exoskeleton market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Medical Exoskeleton market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Medical Exoskeleton Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Lower

1.3.3 Upper

1.3.4 Full Body

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Medical Exoskeleton Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Rehabilitation Training

1.4.3 Disabled People

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Medical Exoskeleton Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Medical Exoskeleton Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Medical Exoskeleton Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Medical Exoskeleton Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Medical Exoskeleton Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Medical Exoskeleton Market Trends

2.3.2 Medical Exoskeleton Market Drivers

2.3.3 Medical Exoskeleton Market Challenges

2.3.4 Medical Exoskeleton Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Medical Exoskeleton Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Medical Exoskeleton Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Medical Exoskeleton Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Medical Exoskeleton Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Medical Exoskeleton Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Medical Exoskeleton Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Medical Exoskeleton Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Medical Exoskeleton Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Medical Exoskeleton as of 2019)

3.4 Global Medical Exoskeleton Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Medical Exoskeleton Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Medical Exoskeleton Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Medical Exoskeleton Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Medical Exoskeleton Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Medical Exoskeleton Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Medical Exoskeleton Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Medical Exoskeleton Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Medical Exoskeleton Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Medical Exoskeleton Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Medical Exoskeleton Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Medical Exoskeleton Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Medical Exoskeleton Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Medical Exoskeleton Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Medical Exoskeleton Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Medical Exoskeleton Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Medical Exoskeleton Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Medical Exoskeleton Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Medical Exoskeleton Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Medical Exoskeleton Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Medical Exoskeleton Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Medical Exoskeleton Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Medical Exoskeleton Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Medical Exoskeleton Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Medical Exoskeleton Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Medical Exoskeleton Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Medical Exoskeleton Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Medical Exoskeleton Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Medical Exoskeleton Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Medical Exoskeleton Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Medical Exoskeleton Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Medical Exoskeleton Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Medical Exoskeleton Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Medical Exoskeleton Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Medical Exoskeleton Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Medical Exoskeleton Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Medical Exoskeleton Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Medical Exoskeleton Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Medical Exoskeleton Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Medical Exoskeleton Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Medical Exoskeleton Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Medical Exoskeleton Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Medical Exoskeleton Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Exoskeleton Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Exoskeleton Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Medical Exoskeleton Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 UAE

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Cyberdyne

8.1.1 Cyberdyne Corporation Information

8.1.2 Cyberdyne Business Overview

8.1.3 Cyberdyne Medical Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Medical Exoskeleton Products and Services

8.1.5 Cyberdyne SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Cyberdyne Recent Developments

8.2 Hocoma

8.2.1 Hocoma Corporation Information

8.2.2 Hocoma Business Overview

8.2.3 Hocoma Medical Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Medical Exoskeleton Products and Services

8.2.5 Hocoma SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Hocoma Recent Developments

8.3 ReWalk Robotics

8.3.1 ReWalk Robotics Corporation Information

8.3.2 ReWalk Robotics Business Overview

8.3.3 ReWalk Robotics Medical Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Medical Exoskeleton Products and Services

8.3.5 ReWalk Robotics SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 ReWalk Robotics Recent Developments

8.4 Ekso Bionics

8.4.1 Ekso Bionics Corporation Information

8.4.2 Ekso Bionics Business Overview

8.4.3 Ekso Bionics Medical Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Medical Exoskeleton Products and Services

8.4.5 Ekso Bionics SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Ekso Bionics Recent Developments

8.5 LockHeed Martin

8.5.1 LockHeed Martin Corporation Information

8.5.2 LockHeed Martin Business Overview

8.5.3 LockHeed Martin Medical Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Medical Exoskeleton Products and Services

8.5.5 LockHeed Martin SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 LockHeed Martin Recent Developments

8.6 Parker Hannifin

8.6.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

8.6.2 Parker Hannifin Business Overview

8.6.3 Parker Hannifin Medical Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Medical Exoskeleton Products and Services

8.6.5 Parker Hannifin SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Parker Hannifin Recent Developments

8.7 Interactive Motion Technologies

8.7.1 Interactive Motion Technologies Corporation Information

8.7.2 Interactive Motion Technologies Business Overview

8.7.3 Interactive Motion Technologies Medical Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Medical Exoskeleton Products and Services

8.7.5 Interactive Motion Technologies SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Interactive Motion Technologies Recent Developments

8.8 Panasonic

8.8.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

8.8.2 Panasonic Business Overview

8.8.3 Panasonic Medical Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Medical Exoskeleton Products and Services

8.8.5 Panasonic SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Panasonic Recent Developments

8.9 Myomo

8.9.1 Myomo Corporation Information

8.9.2 Myomo Business Overview

8.9.3 Myomo Medical Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Medical Exoskeleton Products and Services

8.9.5 Myomo SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Myomo Recent Developments

8.10 B-TEMIA Inc.

8.10.1 B-TEMIA Inc. Corporation Information

8.10.2 B-TEMIA Inc. Business Overview

8.10.3 B-TEMIA Inc. Medical Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Medical Exoskeleton Products and Services

8.10.5 B-TEMIA Inc. SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 B-TEMIA Inc. Recent Developments

8.11 Alter G

8.11.1 Alter G Corporation Information

8.11.2 Alter G Business Overview

8.11.3 Alter G Medical Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Medical Exoskeleton Products and Services

8.11.5 Alter G SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Alter G Recent Developments

8.12 suitX (US Bionics)

8.12.1 suitX (US Bionics) Corporation Information

8.12.2 suitX (US Bionics) Business Overview

8.12.3 suitX (US Bionics) Medical Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Medical Exoskeleton Products and Services

8.12.5 suitX (US Bionics) SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 suitX (US Bionics) Recent Developments

8.13 Hyundai

8.13.1 Hyundai Corporation Information

8.13.2 Hyundai Business Overview

8.13.3 Hyundai Medical Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Medical Exoskeleton Products and Services

8.13.5 Hyundai SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Hyundai Recent Developments

9 Medical Exoskeleton Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Medical Exoskeleton Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Medical Exoskeleton Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Medical Exoskeleton Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Medical Exoskeleton Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Medical Exoskeleton Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Medical Exoskeleton Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Medical Exoskeleton Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Medical Exoskeleton Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Medical Exoskeleton Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Medical Exoskeleton Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Medical Exoskeleton Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Medical Exoskeleton Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Medical Exoskeleton Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Exoskeleton Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Exoskeleton Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Medical Exoskeleton Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Medical Exoskeleton Sales Channels

11.2.2 Medical Exoskeleton Distributors

11.3 Medical Exoskeleton Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

