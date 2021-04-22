Medical Exoskeleton Market 2027: Industry Analysis, Share and Growth | Cyberdyne, Hocoma, ReWalk Robotics

“

The report titled Global Medical Exoskeleton Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Medical Exoskeleton market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Medical Exoskeleton market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Medical Exoskeleton market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Medical Exoskeleton market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Medical Exoskeleton report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Medical Exoskeleton report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Medical Exoskeleton market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Medical Exoskeleton market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Medical Exoskeleton market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Medical Exoskeleton market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Medical Exoskeleton market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: , Cyberdyne, Hocoma, ReWalk Robotics, Ekso Bionics, LockHeed Martin, Parker Hannifin, Interactive Motion Technologies, Panasonic, Myomo, B-TEMIA Inc., Alter G, suitX (US Bionics), Hyundai, Production

The Medical Exoskeleton Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Medical Exoskeleton market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Medical Exoskeleton market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Medical Exoskeleton market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Medical Exoskeleton industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Medical Exoskeleton market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Medical Exoskeleton market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Medical Exoskeleton market?

Table of Contents:

1 Medical Exoskeleton Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Medical Exoskeleton

1.2 Medical Exoskeleton Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Lower

1.2.3 Upper

1.2.4 Full Body

1.3 Medical Exoskeleton Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Medical Exoskeleton Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Rehabilitation Training

1.3.3 Disabled People

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Medical Exoskeleton Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Medical Exoskeleton Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Medical Exoskeleton Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Medical Exoskeleton Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Medical Exoskeleton Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Medical Exoskeleton Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Medical Exoskeleton Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Medical Exoskeleton Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Medical Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Medical Exoskeleton Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Medical Exoskeleton Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Medical Exoskeleton Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Medical Exoskeleton Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Medical Exoskeleton Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Medical Exoskeleton Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Medical Exoskeleton Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Medical Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Medical Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Medical Exoskeleton Production

3.4.1 North America Medical Exoskeleton Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Medical Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Medical Exoskeleton Production

3.5.1 Europe Medical Exoskeleton Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Medical Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Medical Exoskeleton Production

3.6.1 China Medical Exoskeleton Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Medical Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Medical Exoskeleton Production

3.7.1 Japan Medical Exoskeleton Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Medical Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Medical Exoskeleton Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Medical Exoskeleton Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Medical Exoskeleton Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Medical Exoskeleton Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Medical Exoskeleton Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Medical Exoskeleton Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Medical Exoskeleton Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Medical Exoskeleton Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Medical Exoskeleton Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Medical Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Medical Exoskeleton Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Medical Exoskeleton Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Medical Exoskeleton Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Cyberdyne

7.1.1 Cyberdyne Medical Exoskeleton Corporation Information

7.1.2 Cyberdyne Medical Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Cyberdyne Medical Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Cyberdyne Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Cyberdyne Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Hocoma

7.2.1 Hocoma Medical Exoskeleton Corporation Information

7.2.2 Hocoma Medical Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Hocoma Medical Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Hocoma Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Hocoma Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 ReWalk Robotics

7.3.1 ReWalk Robotics Medical Exoskeleton Corporation Information

7.3.2 ReWalk Robotics Medical Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

7.3.3 ReWalk Robotics Medical Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 ReWalk Robotics Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 ReWalk Robotics Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Ekso Bionics

7.4.1 Ekso Bionics Medical Exoskeleton Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ekso Bionics Medical Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Ekso Bionics Medical Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Ekso Bionics Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Ekso Bionics Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 LockHeed Martin

7.5.1 LockHeed Martin Medical Exoskeleton Corporation Information

7.5.2 LockHeed Martin Medical Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

7.5.3 LockHeed Martin Medical Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 LockHeed Martin Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 LockHeed Martin Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Parker Hannifin

7.6.1 Parker Hannifin Medical Exoskeleton Corporation Information

7.6.2 Parker Hannifin Medical Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Parker Hannifin Medical Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Parker Hannifin Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Interactive Motion Technologies

7.7.1 Interactive Motion Technologies Medical Exoskeleton Corporation Information

7.7.2 Interactive Motion Technologies Medical Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Interactive Motion Technologies Medical Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Interactive Motion Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Interactive Motion Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Panasonic

7.8.1 Panasonic Medical Exoskeleton Corporation Information

7.8.2 Panasonic Medical Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Panasonic Medical Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Panasonic Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Myomo

7.9.1 Myomo Medical Exoskeleton Corporation Information

7.9.2 Myomo Medical Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Myomo Medical Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Myomo Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Myomo Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 B-TEMIA Inc.

7.10.1 B-TEMIA Inc. Medical Exoskeleton Corporation Information

7.10.2 B-TEMIA Inc. Medical Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

7.10.3 B-TEMIA Inc. Medical Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 B-TEMIA Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 B-TEMIA Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Alter G

7.11.1 Alter G Medical Exoskeleton Corporation Information

7.11.2 Alter G Medical Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Alter G Medical Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Alter G Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Alter G Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 suitX (US Bionics)

7.12.1 suitX (US Bionics) Medical Exoskeleton Corporation Information

7.12.2 suitX (US Bionics) Medical Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

7.12.3 suitX (US Bionics) Medical Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 suitX (US Bionics) Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 suitX (US Bionics) Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Hyundai

7.13.1 Hyundai Medical Exoskeleton Corporation Information

7.13.2 Hyundai Medical Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Hyundai Medical Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Hyundai Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Hyundai Recent Developments/Updates 8 Medical Exoskeleton Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Medical Exoskeleton Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Medical Exoskeleton

8.4 Medical Exoskeleton Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Medical Exoskeleton Distributors List

9.3 Medical Exoskeleton Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Medical Exoskeleton Industry Trends

10.2 Medical Exoskeleton Growth Drivers

10.3 Medical Exoskeleton Market Challenges

10.4 Medical Exoskeleton Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Medical Exoskeleton by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Medical Exoskeleton Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Medical Exoskeleton Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Medical Exoskeleton Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Medical Exoskeleton Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Medical Exoskeleton

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Medical Exoskeleton by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Medical Exoskeleton by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Medical Exoskeleton by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Medical Exoskeleton by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Medical Exoskeleton by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Medical Exoskeleton by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Medical Exoskeleton by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Medical Exoskeleton by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

